Clear

When the pandemic brought her business to a halt, this chef tackled food insecurity with farm-to-table meals

The pandemic put the brakes on her catering business and supper club. Through her nonprofit program, Kids with Coworkers, Chef Q kept a food insecure community fed.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Laura Klairmont, CNN

Before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Chef Q. Ibraheem ran an upscale catering business and underground supper club in Evanston, Illinois. She was able to charge $250 per person for ambitious, farm-to-table, multicourse meals served in an intimate setting. After years of working to launch her business, it was finally taking off.

But when Covid hit, everything came to a halt.

"I didn't know where my next penny was coming from," said Ibraheem, who had to close down her business. "I didn't know if I would be able to pay any bills."

Pre-pandemic, Ibraheem had volunteered for years with youth programs in the Chicago area, teaching young people facing food insecurity how to grow and prepare vegetables from local community gardens.

As schools shut down and many people in the community were laid off or furloughed from their jobs, she started receiving phone calls from families of children she taught.

"Parents were calling to see if we were doing our 'young chef' camps, and at first, I thought they were looking for activities for their kids. But I quickly realized they were looking for a meal," she said.

As a result of the pandemic, it is estimated that food insecurity has tripled among US households with children, according to the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. It is projected that 42 million Americans, including 1 in 6 children, may experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

"At first many people were too proud to say they needed help. They would say, 'Hey, I'm fine,' but you would hear the sound linger in their voice that said they were not fine," Ibraheem said. "I told them how I lost my business and I'm not fine. Once you talk to people and see them every week, they open up."

So, she started a free meal program that she called Kids with Coworkers -- referring to all the children who were then home with their parents. She began by cooking healthy meals and making daily deliveries to nine families in need.

"Initially things started very small, it was very simple," Ibraheem said. "But the need for food is so unbelievable. It just surpassed what we ever thought it would be. It's not a class or gender or race thing. We're in a pandemic. Everyone had lost some form of being able to take care of themselves."

Word of her efforts quickly spread, and donations started arriving, which enabled her to expand. Early on, she hired a furloughed school bus driver to help deliver the meals, and her team operates out of a donated commercial kitchen space.

Since March 2020, Ibraheem says she has provided more than 60,000 meals to more than 600 people.

"To see people, especially families and seniors not have food is not acceptable," she said. "I wanted to make sure that people were able to put food on the table."

CNN's Laura Klairmont spoke with Ibraheem about her efforts. Below is an edited version of their conversation

CNN: What types of situations are the people you are helping in?

Chef Q. Ibraheem: A lot of them are single parents, a lot are seniors. You have people that don't have sick days, people that work [minimum wage jobs] where once that last check comes, the last check comes.

When the pandemic hit, so many families were struggling with childcare, finances, and, of course, food insecurity was major. Families were struggling with putting food on the table. In the beginning, one of the first parents that I talked to literally said they only had a couple cans of soup in their house, and they had five children. And that struck my heart so heavy, because I come from a single-parent home.

I know so many of these families and the kids, and you don't want to see your neighbors hungry. So, it was really easy for me to say, "Let me cook."

CNN: What's unique about your approach to the food you're serving the families?

Ibraheem: Cooking is my ultimate expression of love. You want to make someone happy. I got into cooking because I was always around food. My dad had a halal poultry shop. (And) there was my mom. And my mom was, like, "Hey, we cannot (afford to) travel all the time, so we're actually going to travel through restaurants." So twice a month, every paycheck, we would go to a different kind of restaurant.

It was really important for me to make sure that the meals were healthy and nutritious, because you know that you need these people to eat healthy right now. These are home-cooked meals. Everything is made from scratch. We prep every single thing. It takes a lot of time. We always make sure that there is something fresh on the plate. We're very veggie-centric.

I wanted it to be the highest quality food I can get. So, we source a lot of food from the community gardens that we work with. I'm working with local farms and local producers, local artisans, to make sure that I could put the best food on the plates of our dinner guests.

We go really creative with the food. We try to do the most beautiful plating that we can do. We play with the textures. It's very important for us to expose our dinner guests to different cultures, different food, edible flowers, fresh sorrel, just so they understand, "Hey, there is so much out here."

CNN: What are your future plans?

Ibraheem: My dreams have changed. Of course, I'm going to do underground supper clubs. But long-term, I've realized the need for food and I've realized how big of a problem food insecurity is. So, I'm looking at taking all the components of what I do and hopefully opening up a community kitchen and take some of the youth that I actually train and hire them. And I'm just going full circle with sustainability and keep it in the community once again. I want to cook really good food. I want to take care of people. I also want to invest even more in the community.

There's been a problem with food insecurity in our country, but the pandemic has shined a light on this major issue. I witnessed that people are literally a paycheck away from not eating. That's heartbreaking. That's unbelievable, but it's so very real. And it's continuously happening. And it's important that we just face that issue and make sure that people eat. So many people go without and there are people that we still can't serve. Each day there were more people calling.

I'm inspired to keep going because the need has not stopped. It's a great feeling to know that I'm able to ease the burden, if just a little bit. I'm giving them a sense of understanding that we are in it together. A sense of knowing that people in your community do care.

Want to get involved? Check out the Kids with Coworkers website and see how to help.

To donate to Kids with Coworkers via GoFundMe, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Clearing & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pride Center Opening in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Childcare and unemployment

Image

Vigo County teacher picks up national recognition

Image

Is summer weather here? Kevin has the details about a warmup

Image

New 'inclusive playground' on the way to Wabash Valley town

Image

The Deming Park pool is now open - here's when you can stop in for a swim

Image

The N.O.A.A. is predicting another active tropical season. What does that mean for our weather here in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Pitts, Jr. plea agreement highlights the current court backlog since the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Weekend event to benefit Swope Art Museum

Image

Man arrested in connection to 2020 shooting investigation that led to what court docs call self-defense killing

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417