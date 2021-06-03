Clear

About 10,000 Tokyo Olympic volunteers have quit with Games closing in

Pressure is building for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, but on the ground in Tokyo, the final preparations are beginning. With the Olympics less than two months away, CNN's Selina Wang takes a look at temporary spectator stands, venues, and live viewing sites being constructed for the Games.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Chie Kobayashi, Selina Wang and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Thousands of volunteers have pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks, organizers said, fueling concerns Japan may not be ready to host the rescheduled Games as the country struggles to rein in a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

About 10,000 of the 80,000 registered volunteers supporting athletic events had quit as of Wednesday, according to Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee officials.

Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Organizing Committee, told Japanese media he does not believe the volunteer withdrawals will impact the operation of the Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic. The rescheduled event is due to start on July 23.

Volunteers are an instrumental part of the Summer Olympics. They help staff operate Olympic facilities and venues, and assist spectators and athletes. So if more continue to drop out, it could pose additional difficulties for organizers.

However, no foreign spectators are allowed into Japan for the Games, so organizers may not need as many volunteers as other host cities have in years past.

A first cohort of volunteers dropped out in February -- the same month the president of the Games' organizing committee resigned. The official, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down after sexist remarks he made in a meeting were leaked.

Though officials did not say why most of the 10,000 volunteers quit, it is likely tied to the pandemic. Opinion polls show most of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics, with hospitals overwhelmed by a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases and the vast majority of people still unvaccinated.

The country has reported more than 752,000 total coronavirus cases and more than 13,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Daily new cases have been in the low thousands in recent days, declining from a fourth-wave peak of nearly 8,000 on April 29.

Japan's vaccine rollout has also gone much slower than expected. While there is enough supply to vaccinate much of the country's 126 million people, there is a bottleneck of medical professionals available to administer them. Only nurses, doctors and dentists can legally give vaccines.

Currently, just the elderly and medical professionals are eligible to receive a vaccine. Muto, the CEO of the Olympic Organizing Committee, said doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided to Olympic athletes, but not to volunteers, who are being asked to use public transportation to commute to the Games. Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said the IOC would give Japan 20,000 vaccines, but negotiations for who receives those doses are ongoing.

Last week, the editorial board for one of the country's leading newspapers, Asahi Shimbun, accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of holding the Olympics "against the will of the public" and called for the event to be canceled.

Meanwhile, a group of United States public health experts warned that pushing ahead with the Olympics as planned could put athletes and the public at risk. They said Japanese authorities and Tokyo 2020 organizers needed to reconsider their approach to risk management and recognize the limits of measures like temperature screening.

"We believe the IOC's determination to proceed with the Olympic Games is not informed by the best scientific evidence," the authors wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine. "For us to connect safely, we believe urgent action is needed for these Olympic Games to proceed."

A handful of prominent business leaders have also voiced concerns about the event. Last month, the CEO of e-commerce giant Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani, told CNN it would be a "suicide mission" for Japan to host the games.

Also in May, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, an organization of about 6,000 doctors in the capital, wrote a letter calling for the Games to be scrapped.

Japanese authorities recently extended a state of emergency for much of the country, including Tokyo, until June 20 -- about a month before the Olympics are set to begin.

US citizens were warned against traveling to Japan last month due to the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Olympic organizers have maintained they're confident the Olympics can be held safely and securely. Canceling the Olympics would also be costly for both Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), especially due to the loss of broadcasting revenues.

Several officials have said it would be impossible to postpone the Games a second time.

"All the stadiums are booked for other events already. It has been such hard work to postpone by one year ... it is impossible to postpone it again," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told Nikkan Sports, a Japanese newspaper, in an interview published Thursday.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving IOC member, told CNN this week that "none of the folks involved in the planning and the execution of the Games is considering a cancellation."

"That's essentially off the table," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

REACH Services one step closer to opening new day center in Terre Haute

Image

Get ready for the 'Free Fishing Weekend'

Image

Local Hoosiers are taking initiative to help the environment

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High: 78°

Image

TH Rex fall at Lafayette

Image

Jordan Schaffer looking to stay hot for NCAA Tourney

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North baseball ready for regionals

Image

Opioid Epidemic Impacts Wabash Valley - here's how you can get help

Image

Union Hospital partners with The Milk Bank to sell breast milk to moms and their kids

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417