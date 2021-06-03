Clear

5 things to know for June 3: Coronavirus, cyberattacks, Israel, Capitol riots, Taliban

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on how Trump supporters are turning to a platform called "Telegram" to push Donald Trump's big lie.

Add another unexpected pandemic effect to the list: According to a new study, lockdowns led to reduced crime in several global cities.

1. Coronavirus

President Joe Biden has announced a "National Month of Action" as part of a plan to get 70% of the US adult population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The White House initiative includes new outreach efforts to educate Americans about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, new steps to make it easier to get the shot, and new vaccine incentives, like the possibility of free beer (really!). Biden has also finalized a long-awaited plan to distribute about 80 million coronavirus vaccines worldwide and is expected to release more details today or Friday. So far, the US has contributed about $2 billion to the World Health Organization vaccination effort, COVAX, and pledged another $2 billion between now and the end of 2022.

2. Cyberattacks

JBS, the major meat supplier targeted by a cyberattack this week, is getting some of its North American and Australian plants up and running again. However, serious concerns remain about meat shortages and employee pay as well as the larger specter of similar attacks in the future. The White House says the ransomware attack likely originated from Russia, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to say Russia has an obligation to curb hacking groups within the country. Biden will also discuss the attack with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet later this month in Geneva. Yet another ransomware attack yesterday disrupted service for a Martha's Vineyard ferry in Cape Cod. The company says IT professionals are currently assessing the full impact of the attack.

3. Israel

A coalition of Israeli political parties have agreed to a deal to form a new government, paving the way for the exit of Israel's longest serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The coalition, which was fully organized just 38 minutes before a midnight deadline, marks a seismic event in recent Israeli political history. If the agreement holds, it would bring about the end of a long cycle of fruitless elections in the country, as well as the end of Netanyahu's 12 years in office. The coalition agreement must now pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before a new government and prime minister are sworn in. However, Netanyahu could still disrupt the process or convince some parties to defect from the bloc, since the only thing really holding them all together is the desire to oust Netanyahu and get a formal government on the books.

4. Capitol riots

Renewed conversations among QAnon believers and supporters of former President Donald Trump are stoking fears of another event similar to January's Capitol riots. The social messaging platform Telegram has emerged as a particular source of concern among law enforcement officials, who say large groups of conspiracy theorists are entertaining false beliefs that Trump will somehow be reinstated as President in the coming months. Rhetoric from the Trump camp has reinforced these beliefs. Over the weekend, Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, appeared to endorse the idea of a Myanmar-style military coup in the US. A DC Metropolitan Police officer who was attacked during January's insurrection said comments like Flynn's could directly lead to more violence.

5. Taliban

The United Nations Security Council is sounding the alarm over the threat posed by an emboldened Taliban in Afghanistan. With the last remaining US troops due to leave the country in the coming months, the UN Monitoring Team has concluded the Taliban remains close to al Qaeda, and could return to power in Afghanistan by force. As part of last year's agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, the militant Islamist organization promised to instruct its members "not to cooperate with groups or individuals threatening the security of the United States and its allies" in exchange for US troop withdrawal. That withdrawal is scheduled to be completed by September 11, but the UN Monitoring Team says there's no real indication the Taliban has kept its word.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire in 2022

41 seasons, five national championships, one huge college basketball legacy

Here's a preview of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Get a feel for the rides, vibes, food and merch before you decide if they're Fast Pass-worthy.

Two new NASA missions will uncover the secrets of Venus

What are you hiding on your sweltering, gassy surface, oh Bringer of Peace?

A four-day weekend, a pageant and a concert announced for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Have you ever heard a fancier pair of words than "Platinum Jubilee?"

FDA says to avoid eating cicadas 'if you're allergic to seafood'

..................noted.

TODAY'S NUMBER

10,000

That's about how many volunteers have pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks, organizers said, fueling concerns Japan may not be ready to host the rescheduled Games as the country struggles to rein in a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We will regroup, re-operate and fight them back. We believe completely that we will defeat the dictatorship and the revolution must win. We will fight patiently until we get our victory."

A member of the Chinland Defense Force, one of several local militia groups in Myanmar that are fighting the Myanmar military as the junta continues its violent suppression of citizens following February's coup.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Sunrise, Sunset

NASA captured a cool 10-year time lapse of the sun, and it only took 425 million high-resolution images to make! (Click here to view)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417