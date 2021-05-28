Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Republican obstructionism has gone far enough. It's time to do away with the filibuster

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Senate Republicans voting against a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Posted: May 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Eli Zupnick

Last December, President Joe Biden attended a rally in Georgia ahead of the state's Senate runoff election and invoked the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis. "Remember the final words left to us by your late Congressman," Biden said. "The vote is the most powerful, nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it."

Almost a month later, voters in Georgia elected Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, giving Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. The very next day, insurrectionists who believed former President Donald Trump's incessant lies about a "stolen" 2020 presidential election attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn our democratic process. Since then, Republican lawmakers in a number of states have taken their cues from Trump and pushed for laws that make it more difficult for citizens to vote after record turnout in the 2020 election delivered victories for Democrats.

Rep. John Lewis was right, and President Biden was prescient to quote him; our right to vote, and our democracy itself, is not guaranteed. And if nothing is done to address the recent attacks on two key foundations of democracy -- the right to vote and the peaceful transition of power -- then our democracy stands at great risk.

There have been two notable attempts to bolster our democracy after the January 6 insurrection. The For the People Act, which would undo the recent attacks on voting rights and prevent states from playing partisan games with their election laws, passed the House earlier this year and is headed to the Senate floor. While Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "failure is not an option," Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly made it a priority to defeat the bill.

The House also passed a bill to launch an independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, but Senate Republicans blocked it Friday with a 54 to 35 vote after using the filibuster for the first time this year. Despite saying in February that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the attack on the Capitol, McConnell pressured his Republican colleagues and asked them to vote against the commission as "a personal favor" to him.

Investigating an insurrection and protecting voting rights shouldn't be controversial or partisan, but McConnell and his Republican caucus are intent on stopping these efforts in their tracks.

If Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House, why does it matter if the Senate Republican minority stands in opposition? The answer: the Senate filibuster, an outdated rule that was never intended to require a 60-vote majority and has a long history of use by segregationists to protect Jim Crow and kill voting and civil rights bills. Unless Democrats take steps to reform or eliminate the filibuster, McConnell can use this obstructionist weapon to block the For the People Act -- and any other legislation.

By now, a growing number of people understand that the filibuster isn't carved in stone and certainly wasn't written into the Constitution. One of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, railed against attempts by a "pertinacious minority" to "control the opinion of a majority," and US Presidents James Madison and Thomas Jefferson expressed similar sentiments. What's more, Senate rules have changed many times, including by Senate Democrats in 2013 and by Sen. McConnell himself in 2017.

This has also become a top issue for activists, advocates and others across the country who have a growing understanding that the filibuster stands in the way of progress on the issues they care about. Thankfully, even long-time defenders of the filibuster have expressed openness to reform. In March, President Biden said the filibuster was being "abused in a gigantic way," that he would choose advancing his agenda over preserving the filibuster, and expressed "strong support" for reform that would force senators to actually "stand up and command the Senate floor" to maintain a filibuster. And Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has supported the filibuster as a tool he hoped would force bipartisanship and compromise, has expressed similar concerns as it becomes clearer than ever that it's doing the exact opposite -- and is in fact a primary contributor to the gridlock and dysfunction in today's broken Senate.

Last summer former President Barack Obama spoke at Lewis' funeral and called on Congress to honor him by passing the provisions in the For the People Act. He then added a key point: "And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster — another Jim Crow relic — in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that's what we should do."

Rep. Lewis was willing to put his body and life on the line to defend the sacred right to vote. Now, President Biden and Senate Democrats simply need to reform the Senate rules. It's one thing to defend the filibuster in the abstract, it's another to allow it to block the Jan. 6 insurrection commission and the For the People Act.

In his December speech, President Biden called on the voters of Georgia to "stand up and take back our democracy." They did their part. Now it's time for him and Senate Democrats to do theirs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Battery at Walmart

Image

That email or text might look like it's from the State of Illinois, but officials warn of a new scam

Image

Sullivan man arrested, accused of sex crimes against a child

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Breezy and turning cooler. High: 69°

Image

Edgewood ends West Vigo season

Image

South Vermillion Softball Claims Their 4th Straight Sectional Title

Image

South Vermillion wins softball sectional title on walk-off

Image

Will Staal leaving THS

Image

Dillion taking over at THN

Image

Local gym makes an economic rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1379197

Reported Deaths: 25101
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55246610261
DuPage916581296
Will764721012
Lake679411003
Kane59088788
Winnebago33752489
Madison30769522
McHenry28983290
St. Clair28072517
Peoria23358328
Champaign20925148
Sangamon18970237
McLean18448182
Tazewell17118298
Rock Island15176320
Kankakee14397213
Kendall1320996
LaSalle12694247
Macon10909206
DeKalb10026120
Vermilion9892135
Adams8596124
Williamson7500133
Whiteside7186172
Boone677575
Ogle616283
Grundy595276
Clinton577590
Coles572799
Knox5607152
Jackson507064
Henry505069
Livingston486787
Stephenson480184
Woodford479779
Macoupin475987
Effingham474372
Franklin450776
Marion4491116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe436894
Lee418452
Randolph414586
Fulton402359
Logan393562
Morgan391682
Christian377073
Montgomery376974
Bureau375782
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois307466
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258555
Lawrence240725
Shelby231237
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond208024
Cass200427
Ford183348
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182347
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178131
Carroll176436
Richland175940
Edgar174140
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162128
De Witt155628
Mason153045
Piatt151914
Clay148643
Mercer148634
Johnson146115
Greene144833
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52714
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02383

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742353

Reported Deaths: 13583
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1016881760
Lake54864994
Allen41321685
St. Joseph36681557
Hamilton36102410
Elkhart29129449
Tippecanoe22650222
Vanderburgh22458398
Porter19158320
Johnson18194382
Hendricks17456316
Clark13098192
Madison12871340
Vigo12538251
LaPorte12256219
Monroe12042172
Delaware10867189
Howard10142222
Kosciusko9554117
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8122156
Warrick7823155
Floyd7713179
Grant7164175
Wayne7114199
Boone6823102
Morgan6665140
Dubois6186117
Marshall6176114
Cass5946107
Dearborn586178
Henry5845106
Noble573285
Jackson506174
Shelby498296
Lawrence4661121
Gibson441592
Harrison438373
DeKalb435585
Clinton432353
Montgomery428189
Whitley402440
Huntington398880
Steuben394557
Miami387868
Jasper379552
Knox374590
Putnam367660
Wabash358281
Adams343955
Ripley343470
Jefferson332982
White322653
Daviess300199
Wells293681
Decatur288192
Fayette283863
Greene283585
Posey272634
LaGrange270971
Scott268355
Clay262547
Randolph243582
Washington243233
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke224655
Fountain215846
Sullivan212642
Owen207356
Jay199231
Fulton197841
Carroll191920
Orange187254
Perry185837
Rush174725
Vermillion171444
Franklin169335
Tipton164645
Parke147516
Pike136434
Blackford135332
Pulaski118246
Newton110835
Brown103141
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90715
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72510
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416