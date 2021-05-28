Clear

The power of Trump drowns out Ryan's Reaganite call for change

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan decried the manner in which former President Donald Trump's term ended, and the direction the GOP is heading in a speech made at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Posted: May 28, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: May 28, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

On one side of the country, legacy Republicans were agonizing about what their party should be. On the other, Donald Trump's diehards were revealing what it already is.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California Thursday night, ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan wrestled -- in the spiritual shadow of the commander-in-chief best known as a scourge of totalitarianism -- with what the GOP should stand for.

But Senate Republicans are answering for him, gearing up to use their first successful legislative filibuster of the Biden administration to kill a bipartisan commission into ex-President Trump's insurrection -- the party's latest rebuke to democracy. The vote, which could take place Friday after Republicans bogged down the floor schedule over a separate bill on enhancing US competitiveness with China, will again show that the GOP stands for Trump over truth.

In another sign of the authoritarian fever gripping the Gipper's now unrecognizable party, two of Trump's populist proteges, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, rolled their electoral lie-promoting "America First" tour into Georgia. Both took the stage clouded in controversy. Greene, a freshman from the Peach State, is defiant after comparing Capitol Hill mask rules to the Holocaust. Her Florida colleague is facing a probe into alleged sex trafficking that he denies. Both used their speeches to promote lies about the 2020 election.

Events on Thursday were yet another sign that while Trump may have left Washington in disgrace after an unprecedented attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power, his influence still dominates his party.

Even after vigorously condemning Trump's incitement of the mob that invaded the Capitol on January 6, Senate GOP Minority leader Mitch McConnell put intense pressure on his colleagues to kill off the commission, CNN reported.

The Kentucky Republican argued that there was no indication that a neutral panel would uncover any more facts about the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as Trump beseeched his supporters to disrupt the vote certifying his election loss. McConnell described the plan as "a purely political exercise." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans were against the commission "because they fear it might upset Donald Trump and their midterm messaging." The New York Democrat's critique wasn't far off. Some members of the Senate GOP leadership had candidly admitted that they feared that the commission, agreed to in a bipartisan deal in the House, would overshadow their 2022 campaign to seize back both chambers.

The use of the filibuster to prevent Schumer bringing up the bill for debate would show that the GOP doesn't even want to talk about January 6 -- let alone try to find out what happened.

The party leadership turned against the commission after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has anchored his conference to Trump, disowned the compromise after Trump demanded he and McConnell oppose it.

The dynamics in the Senate underscored the bargain that authentic Reaganite conservatives have made with Trump, a leader who flouts much of the Great Communicator's ideology but has a stranglehold on the party's base.

It was yet another sign that the omnipotent shadow of Trump looms large over the party and has effectively replaced the aura of Reagan, whose influence had magical allure long after he left office in 1989 and died in 2004.

'What should the Republican Party stand for?'

Ryan, in the days before Trumpism, was once seen as the future of his party, an intellectual but avuncular conservative and policy standard bearer for Reagan's principles of small government, low taxes and opposition to liberalism.

He was launching a speaker series at the Reagan library entitled a "Time for Choosing" -- a reference to the 40th President's seminal 1964 speech that laid the foundations for modern conservatism and his own tilts at the White House.

According to the Reagan Library, the mandate of Ryan and other speakers will be to address questions including: "Why are you a Republican?" and "What should the Republican Party stand for?"

Ryan's answer was that the party needed to fuse the populist appeal of Trump to the conservative fundamentals represented by Reagan. He drew an unflattering contrast between Trump -- who effectively drove him out of top-level Republican politics -- and the 40th President.

"It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and a disgraceful end. So once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," Ryan said.

"If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second rate imitations, we are not going anywhere," Ryan said, driving home the contrast by praising Reagan as "impressive, polished and agreeable" and "a successful two-term president."

The vote in the Senate, however, which is likely to deprive the nation of an investigation that would deliver an undisputed, unified truth about what happened on January 6, shows that when it came to a more recent time for choosing, the Republican Party picked Trump.

'This is Donald Trump's party'

Across the country in Georgia, two Trump acolytes -- whom the former speaker might consider "second rate imitations" -- were taking part in a far less genteel event than the dinner at the Reagan library.

The popularity with the GOP base of Greene, whose radicalism has made her one of the top fundraisers in the House, is another sign of the forces transforming the GOP as grandees like Ryan pine for a change of course.

Greene opened her rally speech by mocking journalists "crawling" around her district to seek reaction to her extremist rhetoric -- for which she has escaped punishment by her party leaders.

She repeated the lie that Trump won the election in Georgia, accused the military of employing "Islamic terrorist sympathizers" to purge extremists from its ranks and called Trump the "best President ever," pledging to bring him back.

She also claimed that the size of pre-election boat rallies in the Peach State meant it was impossible that he could have lost.

Greene called for the expulsion from the House of Democrats like Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first two Muslim women in Congress.

"We are not going to be treated like second class citizens because we don't want to wear a mask anymore and because we refuse to get a vaccine that's not even approved by the FDA," she said. All of the vaccines being used in the United States have been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Greene's speech was packed with misrepresentations, inaccurate claims about Democrats and rhetoric that veered into racially offensive territory. Her false claims about a stolen election are the antithesis of the democracy that Reagan and other US presidents once promoted around the world. And her willingness to invoke the Holocaust for political gain exemplified the ahistorical demagoguery and sense of victimization that is a core component of Trumpism.

Yet House Republican leadership, while condemning Greene's Holocaust rhetoric, is not punishing her. Instead, it has kicked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership. Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the mob riot and told the truth about his election lies and the insurrection against the Capitol that he incited.

"We had 10 people, 10 Republicans vote to impeach Donald Trump, our President," Greene said. "We shouldn't have had one."

The speech encapsulated Greene's embrace of Trump's smash mouth politics and use of derogatory nicknames. Like the ex-President, she sets out to deliberately cause offense and frames outrage that she stirs as proof that Democrats cower against those who are not politically correct and therefore hate "real" American "patriots."

Gaetz, who has hinted he might run for President in 2024 if Trump doesn't, took on Ryan directly.

"This is Donald Trump's party," Gaetz declared. "Taking advice on party building from Paul Ryan would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle," he said, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, the American wife of Prince Harry who is estranged from Britain's Royal Family.

Both Gaetz and Greene spent time accusing Democrats of ignoring the Constitution, especially on issues like gun rights. Yet both voted against a commission -- along with many other Republicans -- that would have examined an assault on the political system enshrined in that document.

It was a contradiction that puzzled Gladys Sicknick, the bereaved mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the riot.

"(Senators) are supposed to uphold the Constitution, and right now, I don't think they're doing it," she said, after a day of touring Capitol Hill pleading with Republicans to support the commission.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan man arrested, accused of sex crimes against a child

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Breezy and turning cooler. High: 69°

Image

Edgewood ends West Vigo season

Image

South Vermillion Softball Claims Their 4th Straight Sectional Title

Image

South Vermillion wins softball sectional title on walk-off

Image

Will Staal leaving THS

Image

Dillion taking over at THN

Image

Local gym makes an economic rebound

Image

Brood X Cicadas arrive at West Boggs Park

Image

Pickleball courts coming to Washington

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1379197

Reported Deaths: 25101
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55246610261
DuPage916581296
Will764721012
Lake679411003
Kane59088788
Winnebago33752489
Madison30769522
McHenry28983290
St. Clair28072517
Peoria23358328
Champaign20925148
Sangamon18970237
McLean18448182
Tazewell17118298
Rock Island15176320
Kankakee14397213
Kendall1320996
LaSalle12694247
Macon10909206
DeKalb10026120
Vermilion9892135
Adams8596124
Williamson7500133
Whiteside7186172
Boone677575
Ogle616283
Grundy595276
Clinton577590
Coles572799
Knox5607152
Jackson507064
Henry505069
Livingston486787
Stephenson480184
Woodford479779
Macoupin475987
Effingham474372
Franklin450776
Marion4491116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe436894
Lee418452
Randolph414586
Fulton402359
Logan393562
Morgan391682
Christian377073
Montgomery376974
Bureau375782
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois307466
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258555
Lawrence240725
Shelby231237
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond208024
Cass200427
Ford183348
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182347
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178131
Carroll176436
Richland175940
Edgar174140
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162128
De Witt155628
Mason153045
Piatt151914
Clay148643
Mercer148634
Johnson146115
Greene144833
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52714
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02383

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742353

Reported Deaths: 13583
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1016881760
Lake54864994
Allen41321685
St. Joseph36681557
Hamilton36102410
Elkhart29129449
Tippecanoe22650222
Vanderburgh22458398
Porter19158320
Johnson18194382
Hendricks17456316
Clark13098192
Madison12871340
Vigo12538251
LaPorte12256219
Monroe12042172
Delaware10867189
Howard10142222
Kosciusko9554117
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8122156
Warrick7823155
Floyd7713179
Grant7164175
Wayne7114199
Boone6823102
Morgan6665140
Dubois6186117
Marshall6176114
Cass5946107
Dearborn586178
Henry5845106
Noble573285
Jackson506174
Shelby498296
Lawrence4661121
Gibson441592
Harrison438373
DeKalb435585
Clinton432353
Montgomery428189
Whitley402440
Huntington398880
Steuben394557
Miami387868
Jasper379552
Knox374590
Putnam367660
Wabash358281
Adams343955
Ripley343470
Jefferson332982
White322653
Daviess300199
Wells293681
Decatur288192
Fayette283863
Greene283585
Posey272634
LaGrange270971
Scott268355
Clay262547
Randolph243582
Washington243233
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke224655
Fountain215846
Sullivan212642
Owen207356
Jay199231
Fulton197841
Carroll191920
Orange187254
Perry185837
Rush174725
Vermillion171444
Franklin169335
Tipton164645
Parke147516
Pike136434
Blackford135332
Pulaski118246
Newton110835
Brown103141
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90715
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72510
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416