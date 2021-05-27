Clear

Just when you think GOP couldn't get more extreme, along comes Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to shock and offend many Americans with her latest comments comparing life under Covid-19 to living in Nazi Germany, but will these remarks force GOP leadership to actually hold her accountable? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why Republicans are not likely to punish MTG anytime soon.

Posted: May 27, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

In February, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated former President Donald Trump, calling him "practically and morally responsible" for the attack on the US Capitol. Now, McConnell opposes the creation of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection -- going so far as to ask his fellow Republicans for "a personal favor" to block it.

Despite the fact that there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding the events on January 6, it's likely McConnell is more concerned that a commission will hurt the Republican Party's chances in the upcoming 2022 midterm election. That's mainstream Republicanism in a nutshell: do whatever is necessary to protect the power of the party.

Then there is Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has a track record of spewing anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, racist, and conspiratorial statements. She sunk to a new low this week when she compared the implementation of public health initiatives to steps the Nazis took as they sought to destroy the Jewish population during the Holocaust. When her comments were met with harsh criticism, Greene simply doubled down.

But Greene should not be brushed off as an anomalous fringe figure who will eventually go away. She isn't just fostering a base of supporters through cable television or Twitter -- she represents the direction the Republican Party is headed. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems scared to call her out. (It took him five days to condemn her language and say, "Marjorie is wrong and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.") And despite her track record, Greene has raised enormous amounts of money ($3 million in the first three months of the year).

What we're seeing this week, with McConnell blocking the commission and Greene stirring up yet another controversy, is familiar to any political junkie. The two stories are interconnected. Greene and other divisive figures are allowed to thrive in the GOP due to leaders like McConnell and McCarthy who are willing to turn a blind eye to this noxious behavior as long as it advances their pursuit of power.

Since the 1980s, the Republican Party has steadily become more radical. The party continues its drift to the right and party members are increasingly willing to go to extreme measures to amass power.

Every time a new figure in the GOP reveals the extent of this partisan extremism, nobody takes them seriously -- until it's impossible to ignore.

Newt Gingrich? Nothing to worry about, the experts said. During the 1980s, Gingrich brought his smash-mouth style to the floor of the House, urging colleagues to ignore the conventions of bipartisanship and civility in pursuit of partisan power. He promoted the idea that Republicans should be willing to say anything, no matter how toxic, for political gain. Initially, Republicans like House Minority Leader Robert Michel were confident that Gingrich could be contained. They were wrong. In 1995, Gingrich became the speaker of the House and his antagonistic style became the new normal.

The Tea Party? Nothing to worry about, according to some experts. The conservatives who gained traction shortly after President Barack Obama entered office made Gingrich look tame. Tea Party Republicans almost sent the nation into default over disputes about the budget. Members trafficked in climate change denialism. They called for draconian cuts to the social safety net. Speaker John Boehner worked with them, believing that people he would later call "legislative terrorists" were useful allies. By 2015, however, the Tea Party's hard-line approach contributed to Boehner's resignation.

Donald Trump? Nothing to worry about, the experts said. In his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump practiced a blistering style that caught many observers by surprise. He insulted his opponents, spread disinformation, and seemed willing to do or say anything to win the election. Once he was in office, Trump only became more unrestrained as he operated with the immense power of the presidency. Throughout his term, Republicans insisted that Trump was an aberration. They spoke about his "base" and acted as if there were deep rifts within the party. But Trump commanded loyal support and each time he was impeached, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress rallied behind him. Even after losing the 2020 election, Trump maintained such a strong grip on the party that it removed Wyoming's Liz Cheney from her leadership role after she repeatedly spoke out against him.

And now comes Greene. Should we be worried? It's true that Iowa Rep. Steve King -- who was widely known for making racist comments and appearing to lament that White nationalist and White supremacist comments were considered offensive -- became a pariah in the Republican Party. But Greene, despite being stripped of her committee assignments, doesn't show signs of letting up anytime soon.

Ultimately, it would be a huge mistake to discount her potential impact. In a party that is growing increasingly extreme, members who are willing to stir up controversy for attention, support and name recognition can quickly rise up the ranks. And with each new inflammatory remark, Greene is testing how far she can go within her caucus. Without serious pushback, Greene is simply embedding herself and her style of politics deeper within the GOP.

Given the recent trajectory of the Republican Party, I wouldn't be surprised to see Greene in the distant future, reflecting on how extreme her party has become. If Republican leaders like McConnell and McCarthy are not willing to keep their members in line, and enough of the Republican electorate thirsts for this kind of politics, then there is really no limit to how far members of the party will be willing to go. We've seen this movie before. The ending hasn't changed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local gym makes an economic rebound

Image

Brood X Cicadas arrive at West Boggs Park

Image

Pickleball courts coming to Washington

Image

Memorial Day tradition continues in 12 Points area

Image

Storms and then a cool down - here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Several Vigo County schools to take part in Summer Lunch Program

Image

Summer camps are back at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Data says 99 percent of people in Indiana in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated

Image

Jury delivers verdict for the murder of a Paris, Illinois woman

Image

Police identify victim in Vigo County homicide investigation, her son is wanted for questioning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1378300

Reported Deaths: 25057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55205510245
DuPage916231295
Will764351010
Lake679131000
Kane59070786
Winnebago33704487
Madison30751522
McHenry28959288
St. Clair28060517
Peoria23354328
Champaign20900148
Sangamon18958237
McLean18435182
Tazewell17112297
Rock Island15169320
Kankakee14382212
Kendall1320896
LaSalle12690246
Macon10902206
DeKalb10019120
Vermilion9873134
Adams8592124
Williamson7487133
Whiteside7186172
Boone676375
Ogle616083
Grundy595076
Clinton577690
Coles572699
Knox5605151
Jackson506664
Henry504968
Livingston486287
Stephenson480184
Woodford479778
Macoupin475287
Effingham474172
Franklin450076
Marion4489116
Jefferson4402120
Monroe436494
Lee418552
Randolph414484
Fulton402259
Logan393262
Morgan391682
Montgomery376773
Christian375673
Bureau375382
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois306266
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259334
Saline258455
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond207724
Cass200427
Ford183048
Jo Daviess182424
Clark182133
Warren182047
Wayne180253
Pike179853
Hancock178031
Carroll176436
Richland175939
Edgar173940
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt155027
Mason152945
Piatt151714
Clay148643
Mercer148533
Johnson146015
Greene144633
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129819
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6947
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL30
Unassigned02381

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741697

Reported Deaths: 13571
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015991758
Lake54789995
Allen41275684
St. Joseph36651555
Hamilton36078411
Elkhart29104448
Tippecanoe22629222
Vanderburgh22450397
Porter19139320
Johnson18183382
Hendricks17441315
Clark13095192
Madison12860340
Vigo12540251
LaPorte12236217
Monroe12034172
Delaware10854189
Howard10131222
Kosciusko9546117
Hancock8433142
Bartholomew8120156
Warrick7822155
Floyd7713179
Grant7159174
Wayne7108199
Boone6807102
Morgan6655140
Dubois6182117
Marshall6168113
Cass5938106
Dearborn585878
Henry5841105
Noble572885
Jackson505674
Shelby497996
Lawrence4658121
Gibson441492
Harrison438173
DeKalb435085
Clinton432153
Montgomery428089
Whitley402440
Huntington398580
Steuben394357
Miami387868
Jasper378852
Knox374390
Putnam367360
Wabash357881
Adams343855
Ripley343170
Jefferson332882
White321953
Daviess299999
Wells293681
Decatur287892
Fayette283663
Greene283385
Posey272634
LaGrange270571
Scott268355
Clay262747
Randolph243282
Washington243133
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke221255
Fountain215646
Sullivan212642
Owen206856
Jay199231
Fulton197541
Carroll191820
Orange187254
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion171244
Franklin169335
Tipton164345
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135232
Pulaski118346
Newton110635
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90415
Warren82915
Switzerland8008
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416