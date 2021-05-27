Clear

A Southwest flight attendant loses two teeth after an altercation with a passenger. Union calls for more safeguards

Following a series of incidents aboard aircraft, including an assault that left a flight attendant with facial injuries and two missing teeth, the union representing Southwest Airlines' flight attendants is urging the company to take stronger steps to protect its members from an "epidemic of aggression and assault."

Posted: May 27, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and David Williams, CNN

Following a series of incidents aboard aircraft, including an assault that left a flight attendant with facial injuries and two missing teeth, the union representing Southwest Airlines' flight attendants is urging the company to take stronger steps to protect its members from an "epidemic of aggression and assault."

"We are asking our carrier, the government and the flying public's help in ending this epidemic of aggression and assault. Flight attendants are first responders in the sky who are focused on safety. As people return to the skies, we are asking for everyone's help in complying with flight attendant requests to help ensure a safe and fun atmosphere for all," TWU Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery said in a statement to CNN.

Montgomery said that there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest Airlines aircraft between April 8 and May 15, in an open letter to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Gary Kelly that was sent to union members and posted on its Facebook page.

"This unprecedented number of incidents has reached an intolerable level, with passenger non-compliance events also becoming more aggressive in nature," she wrote.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said the carrier does not "condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our flight crews."

On Sunday, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, according to a statement from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department.

"The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions (tray table in upright position, seat belt, etc.) and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing," Mainz told CNN.

Paramedics took the flight attendant to a San Diego hospital for treatment, police said.

CNN was unable to reach the passenger for comment and it is not known if she has an attorney.

Montgomery cited Sunday's altercation in her letter and said the flight attendant had injuries to her face and lost two teeth.

Montgomery called on Southwest Airlines to make sure the flying public is aware that disruptive or violent behavior is punishable through local and federal laws and could result in a ban on flying with the airline.

"Passengers who do not comply with regulations and federal mask mandates cause disruptions to our operations and to our customers' travel plans, resulting in gate returns, flight diversions and delays," Montgomery said. "Consistency is key to this, as well: No passenger should be removed from one flight only to be permitted to board the very next Southwest Airlines flight after a non-compliance incident."

The letter also calls on Southwest Airlines leadership to call on the US government to increase the number of federal air marshals aboard aircraft.

"We understand and share the Union's concerns regarding passenger non-compliance and disruptive behavior," Mainz said. "We are partnering with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to investigate incidents so they may take appropriate actions. We will continue to work with both the FAA and the Union to preserve and protect the safety and well-being of our Flight Crews and Customers."

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passenger behavior and has proposed civil fines ranging from $9,000 to $52,500 against at least 15 passengers in May.

The FAA said in a news release issued on Monday that it had received approximately 2,500 reports of unruly behavior by passengers since the beginning of the year, including about 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate.

This comes as more people are flying, as the summer holidays approach and much of the United States is easing restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Showers early, a little cooler. High: 83

Image

Sullivan girls tennis win historic regional title

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

North Vermillion walks-off RP in sectional semifinal

Image

Sullivan softball wins first sectional title in 20 years

Image

THN falls in sectional final

Image

Clay City softball wins sectional for first time since 2014

Image

Northview softball wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

Image

Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1378300

Reported Deaths: 25057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55205510245
DuPage916231295
Will764351010
Lake679131000
Kane59070786
Winnebago33704487
Madison30751522
McHenry28959288
St. Clair28060517
Peoria23354328
Champaign20900148
Sangamon18958237
McLean18435182
Tazewell17112297
Rock Island15169320
Kankakee14382212
Kendall1320896
LaSalle12690246
Macon10902206
DeKalb10019120
Vermilion9873134
Adams8592124
Williamson7487133
Whiteside7186172
Boone676375
Ogle616083
Grundy595076
Clinton577690
Coles572699
Knox5605151
Jackson506664
Henry504968
Livingston486287
Stephenson480184
Woodford479778
Macoupin475287
Effingham474172
Franklin450076
Marion4489116
Jefferson4402120
Monroe436494
Lee418552
Randolph414484
Fulton402259
Logan393262
Morgan391682
Montgomery376773
Christian375673
Bureau375382
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois306266
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259334
Saline258455
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond207724
Cass200427
Ford183048
Jo Daviess182424
Clark182133
Warren182047
Wayne180253
Pike179853
Hancock178031
Carroll176436
Richland175939
Edgar173940
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt155027
Mason152945
Piatt151714
Clay148643
Mercer148533
Johnson146015
Greene144633
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129819
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6947
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL30
Unassigned02381

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741697

Reported Deaths: 13571
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015991758
Lake54789995
Allen41275684
St. Joseph36651555
Hamilton36078411
Elkhart29104448
Tippecanoe22629222
Vanderburgh22450397
Porter19139320
Johnson18183382
Hendricks17441315
Clark13095192
Madison12860340
Vigo12540251
LaPorte12236217
Monroe12034172
Delaware10854189
Howard10131222
Kosciusko9546117
Hancock8433142
Bartholomew8120156
Warrick7822155
Floyd7713179
Grant7159174
Wayne7108199
Boone6807102
Morgan6655140
Dubois6182117
Marshall6168113
Cass5938106
Dearborn585878
Henry5841105
Noble572885
Jackson505674
Shelby497996
Lawrence4658121
Gibson441492
Harrison438173
DeKalb435085
Clinton432153
Montgomery428089
Whitley402440
Huntington398580
Steuben394357
Miami387868
Jasper378852
Knox374390
Putnam367360
Wabash357881
Adams343855
Ripley343170
Jefferson332882
White321953
Daviess299999
Wells293681
Decatur287892
Fayette283663
Greene283385
Posey272634
LaGrange270571
Scott268355
Clay262747
Randolph243282
Washington243133
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke221255
Fountain215646
Sullivan212642
Owen206856
Jay199231
Fulton197541
Carroll191820
Orange187254
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion171244
Franklin169335
Tipton164345
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135232
Pulaski118346
Newton110635
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90415
Warren82915
Switzerland8008
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416