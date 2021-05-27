Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Interest in vaccinations increased after CDC announced new mask guidance

Data obtained exclusively by CNN shows that interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 increased right after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced two weeks ago that vaccinated people could take off their masks. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen has more.

Posted: May 27, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Data obtained exclusively by CNN shows that interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 increased right after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced two weeks ago that vaccinated people could take off their masks.

"This shows incentives matter," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine. "People needed a carrot, and the carrot was the ability to drop the mask in most settings."

The data comes from vaccines.gov, where people look up vaccination sites by zip code.

On the afternoon of May 13, just after Walensky's announcement, the number of visits to the site started to climb, hitting its second highest number of visitors since the website was launched on April 30.

"It's amazing -- really amazing," said John Brownstein, co-founder of VaccineFinder, which powers vaccines.gov.

A few hours after Walensky's announcement, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN that "the decision that the CDC made was not as an incentive to get people vaccinated, but this could actually have the indirect effect of getting people to be incentivized to get vaccinated."

In the days that followed, Walensky's announcement become controversial, with some saying it might not incentivize people to get vaccinated and could actually increase the spread of Covid-19, as people who have not been vaccinated could be dishonest and take off their masks.

So far, CDC data shows that the number of Covid-19 cases in the US has decreased steadily since May 13.

May 13 traffic on vaccines.gov

On vaccines.gov, May 13 started out like any other day, as visits climbed throughout the morning and then started to decline around noon.

But then things took an unusual turn.

At 2:17 p.m. ET, Walensky made her surprising announcement.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," she said.

Within minutes, at a point in the day when visits on the site typically go down, the opposite happened.

"Just after 2 p.m., you really started to see them go up," Brownstein said.

They number of visits kept climbing, hitting a peak shortly after 4 p.m., just after Biden mentioned the new rules.

"Today is a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus," Biden said at 3:58 p.m. at a White House briefing. "I think it's a great milestone. A great day."

At 4:12 he tweeted: "The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours."

Shortly after Biden's speech and tweet, vaccines.gov saw its second highest peak ever -- just over 40,000 visitors -- since the site launched on April 30. The highest peak was on May 4, with slightly more visitors, following a publicity campaign for the site's launch.

"I didn't think we would see such a well-defined spike in interest," Brownstein said.

May 13 turned out to be the busiest day yet for the website. That interest was sustained for about a week, with 1,972,434 visitors throughout the week, compared to 1,604,686 visits in the week before the mask guidance announcement.

After decline, vaccination numbers leveled off

Based on the timing of the May 13 spike on vaccines.gov, it's quite clear that the Walensky announcement, and the subsequent presidential speech and tweet, were responsible for the increase, Brownstein said.

"A spike in usage on vaccines.gov right at that moment tells us that relaxing certain restrictions informed some people's decision to get the vaccine," Brownstein said.

Actual vaccinations -- not just visits to the website -- also went up on May 13 after nearly a month of declining, but it's less clear what role the change in mask guidance played.

That's because the day before Walensky's announcement, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-15 year, opening up the vaccine for 17 million more Americans.

Adding that group of young people clearly increased the number of people getting vaccinated, but an analysis of the data suggests vaccination rates improved for older age groups, too.

Vaccinations of just Americans age 16 and older were on a precipitous decline since early April, hitting a 7-day average of about 546,000 first doses reported on May 18, the lowest point in months.

Then they went back up again, hitting an average of over 599,000 first doses reported on May 22.

The carrot and the stick

Even though some Americans have become cynical about pronouncements from government officials and scientists, the May 13 change in mask guidance resonated with at least a subset of the population, Brownstein said.

It's an important lesson learned, considering that public health officials still need to convince about half the country to get vaccinated.

"There was a specific segment of the population for which this new mask guidance was meaningful, so as we're trying to figure out which strategies work, this is one of them," Brownstein said. "For others, maybe lottery tickets or other incentives might work. But this one did work for at least some people."

Reiner agreed, noting that for some, the carrot works better than the stick.

"I've tried talking to young people, getting them to focus on the fact that about 500 Americans a day are still dying of Covid," Reiner said. "But no 18-year-old thinks they're going to die from anything, so that didn't really resonate with them. But showing them they don't have to wear a mask -- that was the key."

He said he hopes public health leaders will remember the carrot approach.

"I do think the CDC should have this talk frequently. In the past it was just doom and gloom, but what this data shows is when you give the public some positive reinforcement, it really can bear fruit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Showers early, a little cooler. High: 83

Image

Sullivan girls tennis win historic regional title

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

North Vermillion walks-off RP in sectional semifinal

Image

Sullivan softball wins first sectional title in 20 years

Image

THN falls in sectional final

Image

Clay City softball wins sectional for first time since 2014

Image

Northview softball wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

Image

Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1378300

Reported Deaths: 25057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55205510245
DuPage916231295
Will764351010
Lake679131000
Kane59070786
Winnebago33704487
Madison30751522
McHenry28959288
St. Clair28060517
Peoria23354328
Champaign20900148
Sangamon18958237
McLean18435182
Tazewell17112297
Rock Island15169320
Kankakee14382212
Kendall1320896
LaSalle12690246
Macon10902206
DeKalb10019120
Vermilion9873134
Adams8592124
Williamson7487133
Whiteside7186172
Boone676375
Ogle616083
Grundy595076
Clinton577690
Coles572699
Knox5605151
Jackson506664
Henry504968
Livingston486287
Stephenson480184
Woodford479778
Macoupin475287
Effingham474172
Franklin450076
Marion4489116
Jefferson4402120
Monroe436494
Lee418552
Randolph414484
Fulton402259
Logan393262
Morgan391682
Montgomery376773
Christian375673
Bureau375382
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois306266
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259334
Saline258455
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond207724
Cass200427
Ford183048
Jo Daviess182424
Clark182133
Warren182047
Wayne180253
Pike179853
Hancock178031
Carroll176436
Richland175939
Edgar173940
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt155027
Mason152945
Piatt151714
Clay148643
Mercer148533
Johnson146015
Greene144633
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129819
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6947
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL30
Unassigned02381

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741697

Reported Deaths: 13571
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015991758
Lake54789995
Allen41275684
St. Joseph36651555
Hamilton36078411
Elkhart29104448
Tippecanoe22629222
Vanderburgh22450397
Porter19139320
Johnson18183382
Hendricks17441315
Clark13095192
Madison12860340
Vigo12540251
LaPorte12236217
Monroe12034172
Delaware10854189
Howard10131222
Kosciusko9546117
Hancock8433142
Bartholomew8120156
Warrick7822155
Floyd7713179
Grant7159174
Wayne7108199
Boone6807102
Morgan6655140
Dubois6182117
Marshall6168113
Cass5938106
Dearborn585878
Henry5841105
Noble572885
Jackson505674
Shelby497996
Lawrence4658121
Gibson441492
Harrison438173
DeKalb435085
Clinton432153
Montgomery428089
Whitley402440
Huntington398580
Steuben394357
Miami387868
Jasper378852
Knox374390
Putnam367360
Wabash357881
Adams343855
Ripley343170
Jefferson332882
White321953
Daviess299999
Wells293681
Decatur287892
Fayette283663
Greene283385
Posey272634
LaGrange270571
Scott268355
Clay262747
Randolph243282
Washington243133
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke221255
Fountain215646
Sullivan212642
Owen206856
Jay199231
Fulton197541
Carroll191820
Orange187254
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion171244
Franklin169335
Tipton164345
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135232
Pulaski118346
Newton110635
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90415
Warren82915
Switzerland8008
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416