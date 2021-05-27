Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry Summers sends stark inflation warning to Joe Biden

As consumers are going back to work and shopping, businesses are caught in the middle of a post-Covid supply and demand crunch. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: May 27, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Larry Summers is urging Washington to tap the brakes on stimulus — or risk unleashing a serious burst of inflation.

"I think policy is rather overdoing it," Summers said in recorded comments at a CoinDesk conference that were released Wednesday. "The sense of serenity and complacency being projected by the economic policymakers, that this is all something that can easily be managed, is misplaced."

The former Clinton and Obama official took issue with how the Federal Reserve and fiscal powers continue to turbo-charge the economy even though the once-real risk of a catastrophic deflationary spiral has since faded.

"We're taking very substantial risks on the inflation side," Summers said in remarks originally made May 18, adding to a series of warnings the former Harvard president has issued in recent weeks.

Prices have risen sharply on everything from used cars and lumber to steel and food. The return of inflation is especially costly to low-income families, who are most likely to have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Once viewed as a candidate to run the Fed, Summers pointed to how the Central Bank is signaling that interest rates will remain very low for the foreseeable future and continues to buy $120 billion of bonds each month.

"The Fed's idea used to be that it removed the punchbowl before the party got good," Summer said. "Now, the Fed's doctrine is that it will only remove the punchbowl after it sees some people staggering around drunk."

'Troubled' by Biden policy stance

Summers said that while he supports Biden's efforts to raise the minimum wage, step up regulation and boost unions, he warned that these policies can be inflationary. That's why he's been "troubled by the policy posture" of the Biden administration and pointed to how inflation helped elect Republicans in 1968 and 1980.

"Joe Biden has a historic opportunity to be a great president," Summer said. "But I think they should learn the lesson of the Johnson administration's errors that elected Richard Nixon and the Carter administration's errors that elected Ronald Reagan."

Summers argued that the magnitude of today's federal policy positions are greater than the ones that set off runaway inflation in the late 1960s. And he voiced concern about the stability of the US dollar.

"We are printing money, we are creating government bonds, we are borrowing on unprecedented scales," Summers said. "Those are things that surely create more of a risk of a sharp dollar decline than we had before. And sharp dollar declines are much more likely to translate themselves into inflation than they were historically."

White House and Fed push back on inflation fears

Fed officials have repeatedly insisted that rising inflation — consumer prices in April jumped the most since 2008 — will fade as the economy fully reopens. Many economists agree with that thinking.

The White House has pushed back on inflation fears, saying a temporary imbalance between supply and demand is to be expected given the nature of the crisis and recovery.

A Biden official told CNN Business on Tuesday that officials "do not see signs of persistent dislocation or long-term inflation."

"Our team closely monitors inflationary pressures but inflation is first and foremost under the purview of the Federal Reserve," the White House official said.

But inflation expectations among consumers and businesses are rising — and economists warn that can become a self-fulfilling prophesy.

"In a super permissive fiscal environment," Summers said, "if inflation expectations are allowed to rise, the process of putting them back and restoring normality is likely to be uncontrolled, expensive and costly."

'At the edge of absurd'

Summers acknowledged there's "enormous uncertainty" in the inflation outlook, though he said recent indicators that surprised economists tend to corroborate the inflation fears. Specifically, he pointed to evidence of a labor shortage, a jump in wages and much stronger than anticipated increases in consumer and producer prices.

"When you're surprised, you're supposed to consider changing your mind," Summers said.

The former Treasury Secretary said it may be too early to know for certain that inflation is a problem, but added that the uncertainty is what raises questions about the Fed's outlook.

"Then why on God's Earth are we projecting that we are going to hold interest rates at zero for three years?" Summer said, adding that no one is suggesting the Fed should "lurch" into raising interest rates.

Summers called the fact that most Fed officials expect to keep rates at near zero for three more years "at the edge of absurd."

Separately, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon weighed in on the impact of fiscal policy at a Senate hearing Wednesday.

"You're talking about unprecedented continued fiscal and monetary policy, kind of on autopilot," Dimon said.

Dimon said that the good news is "we're going to have a very strong economy," not only this year but perhaps extending into 2023. But he cautioned that the policies from the Federal Reserve and Congress "will raise inflation."

Dimon added that there is "nothing wrong with 1.6%," likely referring to the year-over-year increase in core consumer prices experienced in March.

"I would expect it to go considerably higher than that," Dimon said. "Hopefully, it won't be out of whack and the Federal Reserve will be able to tamp it down. But we always plan for things worse than that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Showers early, a little cooler. High: 83

Image

Sullivan girls tennis win historic regional title

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

North Vermillion walks-off RP in sectional semifinal

Image

Sullivan softball wins first sectional title in 20 years

Image

THN falls in sectional final

Image

Clay City softball wins sectional for first time since 2014

Image

Northview softball wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

Image

Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1378300

Reported Deaths: 25057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55205510245
DuPage916231295
Will764351010
Lake679131000
Kane59070786
Winnebago33704487
Madison30751522
McHenry28959288
St. Clair28060517
Peoria23354328
Champaign20900148
Sangamon18958237
McLean18435182
Tazewell17112297
Rock Island15169320
Kankakee14382212
Kendall1320896
LaSalle12690246
Macon10902206
DeKalb10019120
Vermilion9873134
Adams8592124
Williamson7487133
Whiteside7186172
Boone676375
Ogle616083
Grundy595076
Clinton577690
Coles572699
Knox5605151
Jackson506664
Henry504968
Livingston486287
Stephenson480184
Woodford479778
Macoupin475287
Effingham474172
Franklin450076
Marion4489116
Jefferson4402120
Monroe436494
Lee418552
Randolph414484
Fulton402259
Logan393262
Morgan391682
Montgomery376773
Christian375673
Bureau375382
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois306266
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259334
Saline258455
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond207724
Cass200427
Ford183048
Jo Daviess182424
Clark182133
Warren182047
Wayne180253
Pike179853
Hancock178031
Carroll176436
Richland175939
Edgar173940
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt155027
Mason152945
Piatt151714
Clay148643
Mercer148533
Johnson146015
Greene144633
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129819
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6947
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL30
Unassigned02381

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741697

Reported Deaths: 13571
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015991758
Lake54789995
Allen41275684
St. Joseph36651555
Hamilton36078411
Elkhart29104448
Tippecanoe22629222
Vanderburgh22450397
Porter19139320
Johnson18183382
Hendricks17441315
Clark13095192
Madison12860340
Vigo12540251
LaPorte12236217
Monroe12034172
Delaware10854189
Howard10131222
Kosciusko9546117
Hancock8433142
Bartholomew8120156
Warrick7822155
Floyd7713179
Grant7159174
Wayne7108199
Boone6807102
Morgan6655140
Dubois6182117
Marshall6168113
Cass5938106
Dearborn585878
Henry5841105
Noble572885
Jackson505674
Shelby497996
Lawrence4658121
Gibson441492
Harrison438173
DeKalb435085
Clinton432153
Montgomery428089
Whitley402440
Huntington398580
Steuben394357
Miami387868
Jasper378852
Knox374390
Putnam367360
Wabash357881
Adams343855
Ripley343170
Jefferson332882
White321953
Daviess299999
Wells293681
Decatur287892
Fayette283663
Greene283385
Posey272634
LaGrange270571
Scott268355
Clay262747
Randolph243282
Washington243133
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke221255
Fountain215646
Sullivan212642
Owen206856
Jay199231
Fulton197541
Carroll191820
Orange187254
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion171244
Franklin169335
Tipton164345
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135232
Pulaski118346
Newton110635
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90415
Warren82915
Switzerland8008
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416