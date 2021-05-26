Clear

What happened on the call between Elon Musk and bitcoin miners

Marathon Digital Holdings held a call with Elon Musk about energy use in the bitcoin mining industry. He talks with CNN's Julia Chatterly about the meeting and what the crypto industry is doing about its energy consumption.

Posted: May 26, 2021 10:51 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: By Julia Chatterley, CNN Business

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings held a call Sunday with Elon Musk about the potential to make mining greener.

Musk's announcement about the call -- on Twitter, of course -- sent bitcoin surging earlier this week. Prior to the call, Tesla reversed its position on bitcoin, saying it would no longer accept crypto for car payments because of its climate impact.

First Move's Julia Chatterley spoke to Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings, Wednesday, where he spoke about the call, mining and climate and where bitcoin prices might go.

Can you tell us what happened on that call and perhaps what role Elon Musk played, too?

Thiel: I think the call's purpose really was to help Elon understand really how power is used by the bitcoin mining industry and the bitcoin mining industry's commitment to using carbon-neutral power. Overall our footprint will be 70% carbon neutral. So we're excited to come out and be able to move a majority of our fleet to carbon neutral and, looking forward over the course of next year, to reach 100% overall.

Do you think he was confused about what you guys do and what the implications of what you do beforehand?

Thiel: No. He's a very intelligent man, obviously. I don't think he was confused. I think it is just a question of having the right data at your fingertips. There is a lot of conflicting data out there. The industry is moved or is moving towards 70% carbon-neutral or renewable energy sources, outside of China. The majority of the energy being consumed is moving more towards carbon neutral in the bitcoin industry. One of the reasons for the formation of this group is to be transparent about energy use, to educate the marketplace about how bitcoin mining is really an energy consumer of last resort, how we use a lot of energy that otherwise would be wasted. Bitcoin miners don't consume huge amounts of energy harmful for the environment. A lot are carbon neutral. As we continue to move towards carbon neutrality, we will be an enabler for the industry that provides renewable energy to try new technologies. Part of the meeting was also to try and chat with Elon about what to do to make the industry more reliable.

What do you think he can do to help the industry?

Thiel: Well, Solar City is part of Tesla. Solar power generation is something that is a technology they have. Tesla has huge experience in utility scaled battery storage, which is critical to the industry. So I think he clearly has access to technologies that would be helpful, and I think that the industry would love to work with him to try to bring those technologies to greater use, especially for bitcoin mining.

What can you think happens to mining in China. Do you think we see a more significant crackdown?

Thiel: Well, I think we're already starting to see it. Miners in China are starting to either decommission certain mining operations and try and move their operations outside of China and beyond the arm of the Chinese authorities. So I think if you look at the global hash rate, you will see a continued kind of lowering of it to a certain extent over time, until those miners are able to transition.

Does the price of bitcoin matter to your investment plans? Do you have a forecast of where you see bitcoin prices going?

Thiel: I think as you look at bitcoin mining, it is the ultimate scarce resource there is and ever will be. Only 21 million bitcoins available. Today we have about 18.9 million that have been mined. A certain percentage of those have been lost in wallets where people don't have the keys to them anymore. And there are only currently 900 bitcoin made per day or rewarded per day to miners. So the industry is really focused on: the more the price of bitcoin goes up, the more profitable it is, the more incentive people have to go into the mining business. That has two effects. One is the share of rewards decreases on a participant basis as the overall hash rate goes up, which forces the miners to invest in more hardware, more power, et cetera. And we're very focused on maintaining our share in the marketplace. We believe that where bitcoin is today is a good level and it has plenty of runway to go forward. There is certainly good support at the $35,000 level. So our forecast on pricing is it is in a good spot. We think it will get better from an investment perspective.

How much better?

Thiel: We continue to invest. You know, I'm not going to put a $100,000, $1 million price out there. This is a commodity in scarce supply that is still proving its mainstream nature as institutional investors come into the market. As price volatility decreases, the asset will become more interesting to investors, maybe less to speculators. We're focused on bringing these revolutionary technologies like bitcoin and blockchain into the financial markets and into the financial world because there is so much that can be done today using block chain technology. It really is what the internet was in the late '90s. We believe it's that level of revolutionary technology, and it will have a huge impact of everybody's lives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

Image

Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

Image

Court docs allege Terre Haute woman shot a man in the back after she said he stole items

Image

The Race is On: Kevin has your forecast from the Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Low-cost spay and neuter clinic set for Thursday

Image

Jeep Junkies event raises more than $72,000 for PINK of Terre Haute

Image

The push for tourism in Illinois

Image

SMWC President announces five-year plan

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department training

Image

Terre Haute woman killed in early morning Clay County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1377165

Reported Deaths: 25029
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55160910241
DuPage915481295
Will763661008
Lake67871997
Kane58998783
Winnebago33680486
Madison30735522
McHenry28928288
St. Clair28038517
Peoria23336328
Champaign20871148
Sangamon18950237
McLean18422182
Tazewell17101295
Rock Island15159320
Kankakee14371211
Kendall1318496
LaSalle12679246
Macon10888204
DeKalb10009120
Vermilion9857133
Adams8581124
Williamson7486132
Whiteside7184172
Boone675775
Ogle615583
Grundy594376
Clinton577490
Coles572199
Knox5601150
Jackson506264
Henry504268
Livingston485887
Stephenson479884
Woodford479478
Macoupin474887
Effingham473972
Franklin448976
Marion4487115
Jefferson4400120
Monroe436394
Lee418552
Randolph414184
Fulton402359
Logan392661
Morgan391482
Montgomery376373
Bureau374982
Christian374973
Fayette319555
Perry318860
Iroquois305966
McDonough288949
Jersey270450
Douglas259134
Saline258355
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226540
Crawford213026
Bond207724
Cass200327
Jo Daviess182424
Ford182048
Clark181833
Warren181547
Wayne180153
Pike179652
Hancock177931
Carroll176436
Richland176039
Edgar173740
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie161928
De Witt154827
Mason153045
Piatt151614
Clay148543
Mercer148433
Johnson145915
Greene144733
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129519
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108118
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7767
Brown7216
Pulaski6937
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38912
Pope3254
Out of IL10
Unassigned02379

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741053

Reported Deaths: 13566
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015131758
Lake54747993
Allen41239684
St. Joseph36610555
Hamilton36070411
Elkhart29074448
Tippecanoe22605220
Vanderburgh22444397
Porter19121319
Johnson18164382
Hendricks17428315
Clark13093192
Madison12844340
Vigo12533251
LaPorte12216217
Monroe12025172
Delaware10835189
Howard10114222
Kosciusko9534117
Hancock8426142
Bartholomew8118156
Warrick7821155
Floyd7710179
Grant7154174
Wayne7106199
Boone6797102
Morgan6651140
Dubois6180117
Marshall6162113
Cass5922106
Dearborn585378
Henry5836105
Noble572485
Jackson505374
Shelby497596
Lawrence4653121
Gibson440692
Harrison438273
DeKalb434285
Clinton431253
Montgomery427689
Whitley402140
Huntington398380
Steuben394057
Miami386868
Jasper378052
Knox374190
Putnam366560
Wabash357181
Adams343855
Ripley342870
Jefferson332882
White321353
Daviess299599
Wells293281
Decatur287392
Fayette283563
Greene283285
Posey272634
LaGrange270471
Scott268255
Clay262347
Randolph243082
Washington242833
Spencer233431
Jennings232649
Starke220955
Fountain215446
Sullivan212642
Owen206256
Jay199231
Fulton197240
Carroll191820
Orange187154
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion170844
Franklin169335
Tipton163945
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135532
Pulaski118246
Newton110535
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99214
Martin90315
Warren82815
Switzerland7988
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0417