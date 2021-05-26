Clear

The origin of Covid is now an intelligence operation

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: May 26, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Joe Biden has ordered a 90-day review by the US intelligence community of what is known about the origins of Covid.

Intel operation, not scientific inquiry. He wants the intelligence community to cooperate with other elements of the government, but getting to the bottom of how this disease occurred, at least in the eyes of the President dealing with obstruction from China, is now fully an intelligence operation. But that order likely poses a complicated challenge for intelligence agencies, which, as CNN has repeatedly reported, are limited in their ability to confidently answer the question of what actually happened. While the intelligence community has been actively engaged on the issue since it broke, Biden's order is a public call for more, despite the fact that it has been unable to make significant progress for more than a year.

Hypotheses: The two likeliest scenarios are:

  • That the disease occurred naturally and passed from animals to humans, as China insists and many scientists think is most likely.
  • That it resulted from some kind of lab accident, which can't be ruled out since China has largely refused to complete transparency.

So it's the CIA, not the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that the government is now looking to. And it's the scientists, who were adamant a year ago that the lab theory was extremely unlikely, now saying it needs more exploration. That appears to be what caused this change. But while intelligence professionals have been more cautious in characterizing their own findings, the lack of apparent progress over the last year should temper expectations, especially considering that China is uninterested or unwilling to help any effort aimed at discovering the truth.

Still, Biden has put the ball in the court of intelligence professionals, saying in a statement that he had already gotten a review of what the government knows from his top national security aide, Jake Sullivan, and that additional inquiry is warranted.

One thing Biden wants from the intelligence community is questions that China must answer.

Trump-era inquiry was shut down. Complicating Biden's new review is this news, first reported by CNN on Tuesday:

Biden's team shut down a closely held State Department effort launched late in the Trump administration to prove that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab over concerns about the quality of its work, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The decision to terminate the inquiry, which was run primarily out of the State Department's arms control and verification bureau, was made after Biden officials were briefed on the team's draft findings in February and March of this year, a State Department spokesperson said.

It's important to note here that the Biden administration did not shut down any intelligence community review earlier this year, but only the State Department effort, which was viewed as political.

In fact, the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, described the two theories during congressional testimony this year and said the intelligence community had not taken a side.

Still, this is being framed as political vindication for people like Rep. Todd Young, the Indiana Republican whose disbelief about China's story on the origins of Covid has been raised repeatedly at hearings and in interviews, and has previously been dismissed as a conspiracy theory. He appeared on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" Wednesday.

Here's a portion of that interview:

On the WHO, which published a report calling for more review but arguing a lab leak was extremely unlikely

TAPPER: The Biden administration is leaning on the World Health Organization to investigate the Wuhan lab theory. Obviously that's -- they are more -- we, we are more likely to get some answers from WHO, which China is party to, than, you know, they are not going to let the CIA come in and give it a look.

But do you think any findings from -- from the World Health Organization will be credible at this point?

YOUNG: "Well, look, they are certainly in need of great reform. Perhaps replacement as an entity. In fact, I led a hearing on this before the virus ever impacted the world about reforming the World Health Organization and perhaps coming up with a better model, but with that said I think its credibility will only be undermined further if they don't -- if they aren't able to persuade the Chinese Communist Party to come up with the data pertaining to this virus and provide access to some of the Chinese nationals who were working on this virus. I don't see any other way for the World Health Organization to restore its credibility in the eyes of Americans and many across the world, who have seen them, frankly, place more trust in the Chinese Communist Party leadership and more deference to them than they to the Western world."

The origin theories for Covid, like so much about the disease, have evolved repeatedly. That many scientists want China to help prove that it occurred naturally is a switch from the early consensus among experts that it likely occurred naturally, and has more to do with transparency and politics than scientific likelihood.

On the State Department review of the lab leak theory, which the Biden administration ended:

TAPPER: In the final months of the Trump administration the State Department was trying to investigate in some way the Wuhan lab theory, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration when they came in they should that down and today your Republican colleague John Kennedy from Louisiana pressed Dr. Fauci and others at the NIH about the guidance and whether they had offered any guidance to the Biden administration on shutting that down. ... What do you make of that?

YOUNG: "The Biden administration, Secretary of State Blinken, the President himself need to explain why they spiked this legitimate and very important investigation that was going on, seemingly interrupted for either ideological purposes or political purposes as opposed to any other legitimate reason.

"In the absence of explanation, and we weren't able to get it from the chief health policy advisers of the Biden administration, then one can only assume these -- these other motives, and that's unfortunate when you're talking about the health of the American people here and now, but also thinking about how we might prepare for another pandemic, which is almost a certitude the way the Chinese Communist Party carries on their activities with wet markets, seemingly with poorly attended labs and other problems, including not reporting the outbreak of a pandemic to the world, violating international law over a year ago."

Turnarounds aplenty. Dr. Anthony Fauci, long a target of Republican critics in the US, is among those now calling for more review of the virus's origins. He has seen a major transformation in the way he's portrayed in China, once as a hero and now as a villain.

The other frustration with Fauci among Republicans is that early in the pandemic, he advised against the wearing of masks, which was the first major reversal of Covid safety guidance.

How CDC guidance happens. Masks haven't gotten any less complicated. The US government recently recommended that the vaccinated don't need them in most situations, which may have been meant as an incentive to get more Americans vaccinated, but also led to many states dropping mask mandates for everyone.

There is still no new CDC guidance for masks and children attending summer camp, even as summer approaches, and there is still very little evidence of outdoor transmission of Covid, as David Leonhardt writes again in The New York Times.

How the government makes recommendations and a circumspect view of scientific precedent utilized by public health officials should be things that change as a result of Covid.

A scientist friend of mine passed along a fascinating Wired feature about how a decades-old study of tuberculosis led, generations later, to the CDC's 6-feet social distance recommendation for Covid. Read this story, which carries the headline "The 60-year-old Scientific Screwup That Helped Covid Kill." It's very good.

The Latest

Another mass shooting. An employee of the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose is thought to have opened fire and killed fellow employees at a rail yard. He is now dead, along with eight victims. Read the latest developments here.

ATF nominee, a gun control advocate, faces tough confirmation. David Chipman would be just the second confirmed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives director in the agency's history. It's very difficult to get confirmed. Even Trump's nominee was blocked by Senate Republicans for not being sufficiently pro-gun. Chipman has the advantage of a slim Democratic majority. He's been endorsed by law enforcement groups and opposed by gun rights groups.

Activist investors oust Exxon board members. From CNN's report: A hedge fund that's criticized ExxonMobil's climate strategy won enough shareholder support to oust at least two directors from the oil giant's board, a major loss for the once-mighty company. For the first time in modern history, America's largest oil company faced a credible challenge from an activist investor, Engine No. 1. Upset with Exxon's financial performance and its foot-dragging on climate, the hedge fund sought to oust four directors at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Watch this: Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes on JPMorgan CEO in fiery exchange.

Baloney! Warren to Jamie Dimon: "You and your colleagues come in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during the pandemic, and it's a bunch of baloney."

A little bubble. Separately, Dimon said the housing market is in "a little bit of a bubble" and warned against profligate government spending.

Staggering around drunk. I like this quote from Larry Summers, once on Biden's economic team short list and, spurned, loudly raising the alarm about economic policy from the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.

"The Fed's idea used to be that it removed the punchbowl before the party got good," Summer said. "Now, the Fed's doctrine is that it will only remove the punchbowl after it sees some people staggering around drunk."

On Covid: 10 states have 70% of adults vaccinated; vaccine tourists are coming to the US (we met these folks from Peru); controversial $1 million lottery pot to spur vaccines worked, says Ohio governor; the unvaccinated shouldn't rely on protection from others, per experts; discovery of India strain of Covid in British schoolchildren is concerning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

Image

Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

Image

Court docs allege Terre Haute woman shot a man in the back after she said he stole items

Image

The Race is On: Kevin has your forecast from the Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Low-cost spay and neuter clinic set for Thursday

Image

Jeep Junkies event raises more than $72,000 for PINK of Terre Haute

Image

The push for tourism in Illinois

Image

SMWC President announces five-year plan

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department training

Image

Terre Haute woman killed in early morning Clay County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1377165

Reported Deaths: 25029
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55160910241
DuPage915481295
Will763661008
Lake67871997
Kane58998783
Winnebago33680486
Madison30735522
McHenry28928288
St. Clair28038517
Peoria23336328
Champaign20871148
Sangamon18950237
McLean18422182
Tazewell17101295
Rock Island15159320
Kankakee14371211
Kendall1318496
LaSalle12679246
Macon10888204
DeKalb10009120
Vermilion9857133
Adams8581124
Williamson7486132
Whiteside7184172
Boone675775
Ogle615583
Grundy594376
Clinton577490
Coles572199
Knox5601150
Jackson506264
Henry504268
Livingston485887
Stephenson479884
Woodford479478
Macoupin474887
Effingham473972
Franklin448976
Marion4487115
Jefferson4400120
Monroe436394
Lee418552
Randolph414184
Fulton402359
Logan392661
Morgan391482
Montgomery376373
Bureau374982
Christian374973
Fayette319555
Perry318860
Iroquois305966
McDonough288949
Jersey270450
Douglas259134
Saline258355
Lawrence240725
Shelby231037
Union226540
Crawford213026
Bond207724
Cass200327
Jo Daviess182424
Ford182048
Clark181833
Warren181547
Wayne180153
Pike179652
Hancock177931
Carroll176436
Richland176039
Edgar173740
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie161928
De Witt154827
Mason153045
Piatt151614
Clay148543
Mercer148433
Johnson145915
Greene144733
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129519
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108118
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7767
Brown7216
Pulaski6937
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4831
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38912
Pope3254
Out of IL10
Unassigned02379

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 741053

Reported Deaths: 13566
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1015131758
Lake54747993
Allen41239684
St. Joseph36610555
Hamilton36070411
Elkhart29074448
Tippecanoe22605220
Vanderburgh22444397
Porter19121319
Johnson18164382
Hendricks17428315
Clark13093192
Madison12844340
Vigo12533251
LaPorte12216217
Monroe12025172
Delaware10835189
Howard10114222
Kosciusko9534117
Hancock8426142
Bartholomew8118156
Warrick7821155
Floyd7710179
Grant7154174
Wayne7106199
Boone6797102
Morgan6651140
Dubois6180117
Marshall6162113
Cass5922106
Dearborn585378
Henry5836105
Noble572485
Jackson505374
Shelby497596
Lawrence4653121
Gibson440692
Harrison438273
DeKalb434285
Clinton431253
Montgomery427689
Whitley402140
Huntington398380
Steuben394057
Miami386868
Jasper378052
Knox374190
Putnam366560
Wabash357181
Adams343855
Ripley342870
Jefferson332882
White321353
Daviess299599
Wells293281
Decatur287392
Fayette283563
Greene283285
Posey272634
LaGrange270471
Scott268255
Clay262347
Randolph243082
Washington242833
Spencer233431
Jennings232649
Starke220955
Fountain215446
Sullivan212642
Owen206256
Jay199231
Fulton197240
Carroll191820
Orange187154
Perry185337
Rush174725
Vermillion170844
Franklin169335
Tipton163945
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135532
Pulaski118246
Newton110535
Brown103041
Crawford101616
Benton99214
Martin90315
Warren82815
Switzerland7988
Union72310
Ohio57711
Unassigned0417