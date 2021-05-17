Clear

This could be the case that takes down Roe v. Wade

Article Image

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case next term concerning a controversial Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks, rekindling a potentially major challenge to Roe v. Wade at the majority conservative court.

Posted: May 17, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: May 17, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Mary Ziegler

Just a week ago, it seemed hard to imagine that the Supreme Court, with its conservative supermajority, was ready for a direct attack on Roe v. Wade. After all, the justices had been considering a Mississippi abortion case since September without saying a word.

And yet Monday, the court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to a 2018 law banning abortion at 15 weeks. And more shocking still, the court chose not to take the less controversial off-ramp offered by Mississippi.

Last summer, Chief Justice John Roberts had voted with his liberal colleagues to preserve abortion access in Louisiana but seemed to water down the protection for access provided by the undue burden test. Mississippi's appeal raised three different questions for the court's consideration, including one about whether Roberts' interpretation (that the undue burden test did not require courts to weigh whether a law had any benefits -- and required substantial deference to state legislatures) was the correct one.

If the justices had wanted to avoid controversy, they could have agreed to hear the appeal only on that question, concluded that Roberts' standard should apply and given states more latitude to regulate abortion. But the court bypassed that question for a direct hit: could states ban elective abortions outright before viability -- the point at which it is possible for the fetus to survive outside the womb. In the Roe v. Wade decision, the majority on the court said that government only had a valid interest in prohibiting abortion in circumstances where the fetus would be viable; in 1973, the court pronounced, that point was around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Many advocates and Americans in general will likely see Monday's development as a sign that the writing is on the wall -- that Roe v. Wade may well be doomed. They will not be wrong. A court eager to take on abortion bans early in pregnancy seems unlikely to hesitate when the moment comes to eliminate abortion rights altogether.

Indeed, there is some reason to believe that Dobbs may be that moment. To uphold Mississippi's law, the justices would need to undo a core part of the rules that have governed abortion since 1973: the idea that states cannot criminalize abortion outright until viability. If the court is willing to jettison a key ingredient of the Roe case, there is no reason to think the justices won't be ready to ditch the rest.

But even if Dobbs does not mark the moment when the court eliminates a right to choose, the damage this case could do to Roe is hard to overstate. In theory, the court could preserve the idea of a right to choose while saying that viability as a limit makes no sense. Bioethicists and philosophers have criticized the logic of the court's viability line for some time. Conservative justices have mocked the viability line since the 1980s. After all, viability changes as technology improves. Some have questioned whether courts can or should keep up with evolving medical standards in interpreting fundamental rights. Others don't see why fetal life takes on meaning only at viability.

But the shortcomings of the 1973 rule aside, viability has been central to the court's abortion rights jurisprudence from the beginning. That fact isn't lost on antiabortion leaders. Look closely at the grab bag of abortion restrictions proposed in 2021: Arkansas's ban on abortion in cases of Down syndrome, prohibitions on common methods like Texas's law on dilation and evacuation, the most common procedure after the first trimester, heartbeat bills (which outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected) like the ones from South Carolina or Texas or absolute bans like the one from Alabama. Most of them have one thing in common: an aim to invalidate viability as the standard for abortion rights (and thus roll back Roe v. Wade).

That's because neither the court nor the pro-choice movement have ever offered a real alternative to fetal viability as the point at which states can criminalize all abortions. That's one reason why heartbeat bans have caught fire in so many red states. Anti-abortion activist Janet Folger Porter, the architect of many of these bills, pitches a fetal heartbeat as a more scientific, certain alternative to viability.

In practical terms, there is a world of difference between allowing bans at six weeks, when physicians can often detect fetal cardiac activity, and allowing criminalization at viability (often marked at 24 weeks gestation). By taking this case, the court may be opening the door to laws that criminalize abortion before many women know they are pregnant. But there is no guarantee that six weeks will be the limit if the court abandons the viability benchmark. There is no guarantee there will be a limit at all.

The elimination of the viability standard would also upend progressives' best argument to preserve abortion rights -- one based on respect for judicial precedent.

The court's six conservative members all have clearly expressed views against abortion rights. For that reason, it seems far-fetched to think that any of the court's conservatives really believe the Constitution protects a right to choose. So, instead, pro-choice leaders have zeroed in on stare decisis, the doctrine of respect for past precedent. From a legal standpoint, the court may take precedent seriously. From the standpoint of optics, the court knows that when it comes to Roe, the world is watching. Moving too fast, or willfully ignoring precedent, could damage the court's reputation.

Abortion foes have a solution: pick apart a precedent piece by piece, until there the right to choose is unrecognizable. If the court saves Roe but gets rid of the viability standard, it will be much harder to say that the precedent has commanded respect.

So, when the court hands down a decision in Dobbs, keep your eye on viability. If it is usurped as a standard, this case may not be the one that takes down Roe v. Wade, but it will quite likely set the stage for the one that does.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered Showers and Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tecumseh beats Loogootee softball

Image

Sackett among state leaders in strikeouts

Image

Linton baseball wins SWIAC Title

Image

Catholic Charities needs your help collecting money in their 'Day of Giving'

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation receives a big cash boost

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport sets groundwork to bring more business to the area

Image

Now hiring...but where are the workers?

Image

Did Kevin say heatwave? A warmup is coming

Image

United Way picks up $50,000 grant

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1366179

Reported Deaths: 24795
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54690810144
DuPage907991285
Will75762993
Lake67398990
Kane58533778
Winnebago33359477
Madison30572520
McHenry28675288
St. Clair27899514
Peoria23185317
Champaign20699145
Sangamon18823234
McLean18225181
Tazewell16983291
Rock Island15029318
Kankakee14223210
Kendall1309294
LaSalle12585244
Macon10778200
DeKalb9901119
Vermilion9686132
Adams8474123
Williamson7442130
Whiteside7165172
Boone671774
Ogle612081
Grundy589976
Clinton576390
Coles568996
Knox5569150
Jackson503164
Henry500767
Livingston483185
Stephenson476983
Woodford476177
Effingham472972
Macoupin471583
Marion4471115
Franklin445975
Monroe435793
Jefferson4300120
Lee417453
Randolph413384
Fulton395357
Morgan390282
Logan388959
Montgomery372974
Bureau372782
Christian367973
Fayette317855
Perry317760
Iroquois302766
McDonough286447
Jersey269350
Douglas259035
Saline256454
Lawrence240625
Shelby229937
Union226140
Crawford212126
Bond205524
Cass199525
Jo Daviess181924
Clark180433
Warren180146
Pike179352
Ford179047
Wayne178053
Hancock176131
Carroll175636
Richland175240
Edgar170640
White169826
Washington164425
Moultrie161128
De Witt151725
Mason151645
Piatt150014
Clay148143
Mercer147533
Johnson144515
Greene143933
Massac134640
Wabash134612
Cumberland129019
Menard123712
Jasper115118
Marshall107418
Hamilton83515
Schuyler7607
Brown7106
Pulaski6867
Stark63824
Edwards56912
Henderson52414
Calhoun5182
Putnam4833
Scott4791
Alexander46811
Gallatin4604
Hardin38612
Pope3224
Out of IL111
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 735462

Reported Deaths: 13480
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1006161752
Lake54169976
Allen40913680
St. Joseph36301553
Hamilton35807408
Elkhart28815442
Tippecanoe22464219
Vanderburgh22367397
Porter18921310
Johnson18063381
Hendricks17310315
Clark13032192
Madison12754339
Vigo12497249
LaPorte12073215
Monroe11945170
Delaware10750187
Howard9985218
Kosciusko9463117
Hancock8367142
Bartholomew8096156
Warrick7797155
Floyd7686178
Grant7094174
Wayne7069199
Boone6740101
Morgan6606139
Dubois6165117
Marshall6108112
Cass5886105
Dearborn583178
Henry5779105
Noble565084
Jackson503473
Shelby494196
Lawrence4591120
Gibson436892
Harrison436472
DeKalb430485
Clinton428453
Montgomery425789
Whitley397939
Huntington394280
Steuben391057
Miami383768
Knox372890
Jasper372049
Putnam363360
Wabash355280
Adams342655
Ripley340870
Jefferson331881
White316854
Daviess298399
Wells292081
Decatur285992
Fayette281962
Greene280485
Posey272034
LaGrange268870
Scott267454
Clay261147
Washington242132
Randolph242081
Spencer232731
Jennings230949
Starke218954
Fountain213746
Sullivan212242
Owen203056
Jay197630
Fulton196140
Carroll190220
Orange184454
Perry184437
Rush174025
Vermillion170044
Franklin168435
Tipton163345
Parke146716
Pike135334
Blackford135132
Pulaski117345
Newton108834
Brown102641
Crawford101415
Benton99014
Martin89515
Warren82615
Switzerland7948
Union71410
Ohio57111
Unassigned0417