Bella Hadid joined pro-Palestinian protests

Bella Hadid made it clear this weekend where her support lies when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The supermodel shared photos and videos on her verified Instagram account of her at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City.

The deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been escalating for more than a week. Hadid's father, real estate magnet Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian descent.

"The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!," the caption on Bella Hadid's Instagram post read. "It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!"

Protests were held around the world including in New York City, Los Angles, Washington, DC, and other parts of the US.

Hadid also shared a throwback photo of a protest in London from four years ago.

"I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support you as best as I can. I LOVE YOU," the caption read in part. "I feel for you. And I cry for you."