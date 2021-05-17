Clear

Microsoft board investigated Bill Gates over an alleged affair with employee, report says

Bill Gates's 2020 resignation from Microsoft's board of directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee, according to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: May 17, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: May 17, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Rob McLean, CNN Business

Bill Gates's 2020 resignation from Microsoft's board of directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee, according to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," the Journal reported Sunday that a Microsoft engineer had "alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship over years with Mr. Gates."

"During the probe, some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades," the Journal reported. "Mr. Gates resigned before the board's investigation was completed."

The employee was not named in the Journal's article. CNN has not confirmed the allegations cited by the Journal.

"Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business late Sunday. "A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesperson for Gates said, "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."

The spokesperson also pointed to a March 2020 statement regarding his decision to resign from the board.

The WSJ's story was published soon after a separate New York Times article that reported Gates had "developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings."

The Times reported, citing "people with direct knowledge with overtures," that "on at least a few occasions, Mr. Gates pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

The Times did not cite the names of the people involved.

Gates' spokesperson told the Times that, "It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce."

The spokesperson said that the "claim of mistreatment of employees is also false," and that "the rumors and speculation surrounding Gates' divorce are becoming increasingly absurd and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'"

CNN has not confirmed the allegations cited by the Times. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Earlier this month, Melinda Gates — Bill Gates' wife and co-founder of their foundation — filed for divorce. In a statement announcing their split, the couple said, "after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world. His net worth was $144 billion as of today, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking.

- Clare Duffy contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered Showers and Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 72

Image

Off road weekend

Image

New beauty school is opening up in Linton

Image

Gaslight premiere art show debuts "Two Sisters"

Image

Colonial fair goes back in time

Image

Dedicated Health Appreciation event held

Image

Rainwater collection is growing in popularity

Image

The recent cold weather is having an impact on crops

Image

Fairbanks fountain receives facelift

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1366179

Reported Deaths: 24795
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54690810144
DuPage907991285
Will75762993
Lake67398990
Kane58533778
Winnebago33359477
Madison30572520
McHenry28675288
St. Clair27899514
Peoria23185317
Champaign20699145
Sangamon18823234
McLean18225181
Tazewell16983291
Rock Island15029318
Kankakee14223210
Kendall1309294
LaSalle12585244
Macon10778200
DeKalb9901119
Vermilion9686132
Adams8474123
Williamson7442130
Whiteside7165172
Boone671774
Ogle612081
Grundy589976
Clinton576390
Coles568996
Knox5569150
Jackson503164
Henry500767
Livingston483185
Stephenson476983
Woodford476177
Effingham472972
Macoupin471583
Marion4471115
Franklin445975
Monroe435793
Jefferson4300120
Lee417453
Randolph413384
Fulton395357
Morgan390282
Logan388959
Montgomery372974
Bureau372782
Christian367973
Fayette317855
Perry317760
Iroquois302766
McDonough286447
Jersey269350
Douglas259035
Saline256454
Lawrence240625
Shelby229937
Union226140
Crawford212126
Bond205524
Cass199525
Jo Daviess181924
Clark180433
Warren180146
Pike179352
Ford179047
Wayne178053
Hancock176131
Carroll175636
Richland175240
Edgar170640
White169826
Washington164425
Moultrie161128
De Witt151725
Mason151645
Piatt150014
Clay148143
Mercer147533
Johnson144515
Greene143933
Massac134640
Wabash134612
Cumberland129019
Menard123712
Jasper115118
Marshall107418
Hamilton83515
Schuyler7607
Brown7106
Pulaski6867
Stark63824
Edwards56912
Henderson52414
Calhoun5182
Putnam4833
Scott4791
Alexander46811
Gallatin4604
Hardin38612
Pope3224
Out of IL111
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 735462

Reported Deaths: 13480
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1006161752
Lake54169976
Allen40913680
St. Joseph36301553
Hamilton35807408
Elkhart28815442
Tippecanoe22464219
Vanderburgh22367397
Porter18921310
Johnson18063381
Hendricks17310315
Clark13032192
Madison12754339
Vigo12497249
LaPorte12073215
Monroe11945170
Delaware10750187
Howard9985218
Kosciusko9463117
Hancock8367142
Bartholomew8096156
Warrick7797155
Floyd7686178
Grant7094174
Wayne7069199
Boone6740101
Morgan6606139
Dubois6165117
Marshall6108112
Cass5886105
Dearborn583178
Henry5779105
Noble565084
Jackson503473
Shelby494196
Lawrence4591120
Gibson436892
Harrison436472
DeKalb430485
Clinton428453
Montgomery425789
Whitley397939
Huntington394280
Steuben391057
Miami383768
Knox372890
Jasper372049
Putnam363360
Wabash355280
Adams342655
Ripley340870
Jefferson331881
White316854
Daviess298399
Wells292081
Decatur285992
Fayette281962
Greene280485
Posey272034
LaGrange268870
Scott267454
Clay261147
Washington242132
Randolph242081
Spencer232731
Jennings230949
Starke218954
Fountain213746
Sullivan212242
Owen203056
Jay197630
Fulton196140
Carroll190220
Orange184454
Perry184437
Rush174025
Vermillion170044
Franklin168435
Tipton163345
Parke146716
Pike135334
Blackford135132
Pulaski117345
Newton108834
Brown102641
Crawford101415
Benton99014
Martin89515
Warren82615
Switzerland7948
Union71410
Ohio57111
Unassigned0417