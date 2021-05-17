5 things to know for May 17: Mideast violence, coronavirus, Capitol riot, US policing, Tigray

Today is Tax Day in the United States -- about a month later than usual. Here's what's changed besides the filing deadline.

1. Mideast violence

A cycle of sirens, bombs, injuries and deaths continued as yesterday marked the deadliest day in the weeklong conflict in Gaza. Israel bombed a house there where a family was celebrating the end of Ramadan, as well as a building housing international news media. Meanwhile, Hamas missiles rained down on Tel Aviv. The escalation across Israel and the Palestinian territories is the worst violence since the 2014 Gaza War. The UN Secretary General said he's "dismayed" by the rising civilian casualties. President Biden spoke Saturday with Israel's Prime Minister and the Palestinian Authority President. Beyond the regional crisis, the conflict has created a rift among Democrats, who disagree over what the US should do and what its response might say about Biden's commitment to human rights and social and racial justice.

2. Coronavirus

Leaders of all but one of India's 36 states and territories have imposed coronavirus restrictions as cases keep mounting and calls grow for a second nationwide lockdown. Experts say a 10- to 15-day pause would give the health system time to recoup material and manpower, but the central government is resisting, even as UK researchers say early data gives "a degree of confidence" that existing vaccines work against the variant first spotted in India. China, meantime, suspended climbing at Mount Everest over Covid-19 fears. And Taiwan -- an early success story -- limited the size of gatherings in its capital as it battles its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. In the US, experts warn about the unintended consequences of new mask guidance. With much of the country still unvaccinated, many more Americans may now be shedding their masks than the CDC recommended.

3. Capitol riot

The top Democrat and the top Republican on a key House committee have struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The agreement breaks a monthslong logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel, which would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's been sparring with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the proposal, is still reviewing it. GOP Rep. Fred Upton yesterday called out an effort by some of his GOP colleagues to downplay the Capitol insurrection, saying their "bogus" claims about the deadly attack show the need for a commission. The Justice Department has charged more than 400 people in the riot so far.

4. US policing

City council members in the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed have voted to drastically reduce the power of their police force. Wright, 20, died after he was shot by an officer who said she thought she was holding her Taser. The case prompted a fresh round of protests over police use of force against people of color. Under the new measure, all emergency calls related to physical or mental health or social need will go to a new community response unit instead of the police. Traffic enforcement also will be handled by a separate, unarmed force, and police will only be allowed to issue citations -- not conduct arrests or searches -- for nonmoving traffic infractions and other non-felony offenses. Meanwhile, organizers of New York City Pride have banned the NYPD from participating in the annual June parade, saying their appearance threatened members of the community who are "most often targeted with excessive force."

5. Tigray

The US condemned Eritrea and Ethiopia for coordinating their troops to close off a key aid route to Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region. The move follows an exclusive CNN investigation that found Eritrean soldiers were blocking critical humanitarian aid to starving and wounded civilians. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this weekend demanded both nations ensure their forces in Tigray cease and desist "this reprehensible conduct" and allow in humanitarian assistance. The top representatives on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have called on the Biden administration to use all diplomatic tools, including sanctions, to respond to the human rights abuses. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since Ethiopia's Prime Minister launched a military operation in November against the region's ruling party.

