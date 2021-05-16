Clear

Tiger missing in Houston turned in to authorities, police say

A nine-month-old Bengal tiger that was missing in the Houston area has been located unharmed and is to be transferred to an animal sanctuary, according to police.

Posted: May 16, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: May 16, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Aya Elamroussi and Andy Rose, CNN

The nine-month old Bengal tiger that has been missing for days in Houston was found Saturday and was transferred to the appropriate authorities, officials said.

"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," Houston police tweeted.

Houston Police Commander Ron Borza identified Gia Cuevas and her husband, Victor Hugo Cuevas, as the owners of the tiger during a Saturday night press conference.

The tiger appears to be in good health, Borza said. Animal control officials in Houston will be delivering the tiger to an animal sanctuary Sunday, according to police.

Gia Cuevas turned in the tiger to the authorities, said Borza, adding that she is not facing any charges at this time. Borza didn't say how the couple obtained the tiger.

It is illegal to house a tiger in Houston, according to Borza.

"In no way shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household," Borza said. "That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage if he decided to."

The tiger is currently secured at BARC, the city's animal shelter and adoption agency, said Mary Benton, communications director for the city. The tiger will be medically evaluated before being transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch wildlife sanctuary on Sunday, the City of Houston Mayor's Office said in a press release.

Conflicting accounts on how the tiger was surrendered to authorities

Victor Hugo Cuevas was the man last seen with the tiger last Sunday, and he was taken into custody Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond on a pending, unrelated murder charge from 2017, according to prosecutors.

Michael Elliott, the man's attorney, had said the tiger did not belong to Cuevas, but rather that he had been looking after the animal for its owner. But on Saturday, Borza said the tiger belonged to Cuevas.

"It is Victor's tiger," Borza said. "That's what I was told by [Gia], and she is the wife of Victor, and she says they've had that animal for nine months."

During a press conference on Saturday, Elliott offered a conflicting account on how the tiger was finally turned in. He said the tiger, named India, was anonymously surrendered Saturday evening at the Westside Tennis Club in Houston, Texas.

Elliott said the tiger was recovered after Cuevas' wife received a phone call, on her husband's phone, from the person who had the tiger. After some discussions about how the animal could be surrendered anonymously, that handover took place around 6 p.m. at the tennis club, Elliott said.

"This has a good ending," said Elliott. "Things could have went really wrong and they didn't, and I said the animal is, is in a good safe place now, is healthy, and has been returned," he continued.

Elliott said Cuevas worked hard to find the tiger before went back to jail, and then his wife, Gia, continued the search efforts.

When Cuevas was allegedly seen with the tiger on May 9 in a West Houston neighborhood, he was out on bond on the murder charge in Fort Bend County and on a separate charge of evading arrest earlier this year in nearby Austin County.

Cuevas was arrested Monday for evading police in Harris County regarding the missing tiger and was released Wednesday on bond before the latest arrest Friday. He is currently in jail in Fort Bend County, Texas, with a $300,000 bond.

Elliott called the bond "a sizable amount of money" and said he expects the family to make a decision regarding the bond next week.

The tiger was not with him at the time of arrest, and its fate and whereabouts have captured the nation's imagination since.

Correction: An earlier version misstated the date of the tiger sighting, it was May 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy with storms expected tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sycamores Baseball Drops the Saturday Double Header to Southern Illinois

Image

Bluffton Ends Rose Baseball's Season

Image

Terre Haute North Baseball Comes Up Short Against Southport

Image

Terre Haute South Upsets Top Ranked Columbus North

Image

Terre Haute North Softball Picks Up Conference Indiana Win

Image

Northview Beats Clay City Behind Sackett's Perfect Game

Image

All Eyes on Sullivan Tennis Before the State Tournament

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Terre Haute South Softball Keeps on Winning as They Take Down Northview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1364919

Reported Deaths: 24770
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54636010136
DuPage907311283
Will75665991
Lake67328990
Kane58479777
Winnebago33296475
Madison30549520
McHenry28644288
St. Clair27886514
Peoria23156316
Champaign20674145
Sangamon18807234
McLean18185180
Tazewell16973289
Rock Island15019318
Kankakee14212210
Kendall1307994
LaSalle12573243
Macon10774200
DeKalb9886119
Vermilion9677132
Adams8476123
Williamson7435130
Whiteside7166172
Boone671173
Ogle611881
Grundy589775
Clinton576190
Coles569096
Knox5567150
Jackson503164
Henry500367
Livingston483185
Stephenson476583
Woodford476076
Effingham473072
Macoupin470883
Marion4471115
Franklin445575
Monroe435693
Jefferson4298120
Lee417352
Randolph413384
Fulton394457
Morgan390482
Logan388559
Bureau372482
Montgomery372374
Christian367773
Fayette317755
Perry317660
Iroquois302566
McDonough286247
Jersey269150
Douglas258935
Saline256554
Lawrence240625
Shelby229937
Union225940
Crawford212126
Bond205424
Cass199325
Jo Daviess181524
Clark180233
Warren180046
Pike179252
Ford178947
Wayne177753
Hancock176132
Carroll175536
Richland175240
Edgar170540
White169826
Washington164525
Moultrie161128
De Witt151625
Mason151445
Piatt150014
Clay148143
Mercer147333
Johnson144415
Greene143933
Massac134640
Wabash134512
Cumberland129019
Menard123612
Jasper115118
Marshall107518
Hamilton83615
Schuyler7587
Brown7106
Pulaski6877
Stark63824
Edwards57112
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4843
Scott4791
Alexander46811
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3224
Out of IL50
Unassigned02355

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 734736

Reported Deaths: 13471
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1005261750
Lake54085975
Allen40876680
St. Joseph36249552
Hamilton35783408
Elkhart28784442
Tippecanoe22449219
Vanderburgh22359397
Porter18894310
Johnson18053381
Hendricks17298315
Clark13026191
Madison12740339
Vigo12490248
LaPorte12040214
Monroe11936170
Delaware10738187
Howard9974218
Kosciusko9455117
Hancock8346142
Bartholomew8091156
Warrick7795155
Floyd7682178
Grant7090174
Wayne7067199
Boone6732101
Morgan6603139
Dubois6165117
Marshall6092112
Cass5864105
Dearborn582678
Henry5772105
Noble564484
Jackson503273
Shelby493896
Lawrence4580120
Gibson436592
Harrison436472
DeKalb430185
Clinton428353
Montgomery425589
Whitley397539
Huntington393580
Steuben390757
Miami383268
Knox372790
Jasper370848
Putnam362660
Wabash355080
Adams342555
Ripley340470
Jefferson331781
White316354
Daviess298299
Wells292081
Decatur285792
Fayette281862
Greene280485
Posey272033
LaGrange268370
Scott267354
Clay260947
Washington241932
Randolph241781
Spencer232631
Jennings230749
Starke218454
Fountain213646
Sullivan212242
Owen202556
Jay197230
Fulton195740
Carroll190120
Orange184354
Perry184237
Rush173725
Vermillion170044
Franklin168435
Tipton163145
Parke146716
Pike135334
Blackford135132
Pulaski117245
Newton108634
Brown102641
Crawford101415
Benton99014
Martin89515
Warren82415
Switzerland7938
Union71410
Ohio57111
Unassigned0417