Clear

What to make of the CDC's new guidelines for vaccinated people? Dr. Wen explains

The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance inside or outside. The news comes as some states and businesses have begun reconsidering their own mask policies. CNN's Miguel Marquez is in NYC with the latest.

Posted: May 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: May 14, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical distancing in virtually all indoor and outdoor settings.

This was an abrupt shift from the CDC's previous guidance, which had detailed color-coded pictures that many criticized as being too confusing and too strict. Previously, vaccinated people were urged to wear masks in some outdoor settings such as crowded get-togethers and most indoor settings, such as worship service, the gym and restaurants.

Now, people who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in these settings, though they still are required to on buses, trains and planes and in hospitals. Unvaccinated people and those with a weakened immune system should still wear masks, the CDC says.

How do people know who's vaccinated and who's not? What if some people still want to wear masks? And what about people who are not yet vaccinated, like young children?

We turned to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen to see what to do next. Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also the author of the forthcoming book "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

CNN: What do you think of the CDC's Thursday decision on masking?

Dr. Leana Wen: Frankly, I was shocked. For months, I've been pushing for the CDC to give clearer, more practical guidance on what fully vaccinated people could do. They've been moving so slowly and cautiously, and I expected for them to say something like, fully vaccinated people can now get together with other fully vaccinated people, not just in informal settings like small dinners at home but formal settings like workplaces — I was thinking a conference room where fully vaccinated colleagues can all take off their masks.

Instead, the CDC removed virtually all restrictions on fully vaccinated people. On the one hand, this is a great affirmation of just how effective the vaccines are. I do think there is a great story to tell, that the vaccines are so powerful at protecting against illness and preventing vaccinated people from spreading coronavirus. On the other hand, this is such a sudden reversal. I don't think people fully understand why the change was made — it feels like we went from zero to 100 overnight.

My concern is not for those who are fully vaccinated. Those people are well protected (with the exception of individuals who are immunocompromised). My concern is for those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, who are now potentially exposed to a higher level of risk because they will be around unvaccinated people who choose not to wear masks.

That's because we can't possibly know who's vaccinated and who's not. If you're in a grocery store, and most people aren't wearing masks anymore, what if some people aren't vaccinated? If you yourself are vaccinated and pretty healthy, this is not a problem for you. But what if you're not vaccinated — not because you don't want to, but because you can't?

I have two little children, ages 1 and 3, who can't yet be vaccinated. Or what if you're immunocompromised and the vaccines may not protect you as well, so you still have to be careful, even if you keep your mask on? I'm worried that the new CDC guidelines make it less safe for those who are already more vulnerable.

CNN: When should people who are vaccinated wear masks?

Wen: The CDC requires that people wear masks in planes, trains and other public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. They should also keep wearing masks in high-risk settings like nursing homes, hospitals and prisons. And they should follow the law of their state and local officials, as well as abide by any rules set by individual businesses.

We need to have a bit more nuance than this. I'd encourage people to consider their own medical risks. If they are being treated for cancer and are on chemotherapy, or an organ transplant patient on immunosuppresants, I agree with the CDC that these people really need to keep masking in public settings if they are around potentially unvaccinated people. The chance of your carrying Covid-19 and transmitting it to others is also much decreased if you're vaccinated, but that risk is still there. If you live at home with someone who is vulnerable, you may also want to use some additional caution.

In my case, I'm healthy but I live with two unvaccinated children — they can't be vaccinated yet. I'd probably still be a bit cautious. I certainly wouldn't need to wear a mask outdoors, but if I'm in a full-capacity, indoor church service where everyone is singing, and I'm not sure that people around me are vaccinated, I'd probably still wear a mask. Others may make a different choice, and that's OK.

CNN: What about unvaccinated people? When should they wear masks?

Wen: Unvaccinated people must still wear masks whenever they are spending time around someone who is unvaccinated or people of unknown vaccination status. If they are around someone who is definitely vaccinated, they don't need to mask. But if they are in public, and it's not clear if people around them are vaccinated, they should wear a mask.

The key is that vaccinated people are well protected, but the unvaccinated are not. The danger to them is not from the vaccinated, but from others who are not yet vaccinated. My concern with the CDC guidelines is that they don't distinguish between who's vaccinated and who's not.

The unvaccinated are now at higher risk, because previously people around them were masked, and now some others who are unvaccinated may be unmasked and not keeping up with distancing.

CNN: What if people have underlying conditions or are somehow immunocompromised? What should they do?

Wen: Those who have underlying medical conditions should be vaccinated. The vaccine may not provide them with optimal protection, but it will provide them with some, and it's especially crucial for these individuals to get that protection.

I'd advise that they continue to use an abundance of caution, recognizing that their level of immune protection may not be as high as others without their condition. If they are around people who are potentially unvaccinated, they should keep masking and distancing.

CNN: If fully vaccinated people live with unvaccinated people who are at high risk for serious disease and death from Covid-19 -- because of diabetes, heart disease, any other compromising condition -- should fully vaccinated people still go maskless in places where they are allowed to?

Wen: This is a really tricky situation. Your chance of contracting Covid-19 if you're vaccinated is very low, and your risk of passing it on is even lower. But it's not zero.

The best thing to do is to try to get these individuals who are at high risk for severe outcomes vaccinated. This may not always be possible -- for example, children under age 12 can't yet get vaccinated. If high-risk individuals are vaccinated, you can breathe a sigh of relief because at least they have some protection. If they are unvaccinated, though, you might still want to use caution.

With my family, if it's indoors and without masks, I am still choosing to see only fully vaccinated people. I just wouldn't feel comfortable, say, going to a packed exercise class with other maskless people who are potentially unvaccinated. After being careful for so long, I wouldn't want to risk the small chance of bringing back coronavirus and infecting my 1-year-old.

CNN: Some people are very nervous going into crowded places now, especially if people are unmasked. What would you advise them to do?

Wen: I really understand where they are coming from! It's been a traumatic time for all of us, and for many, it will take time to ease back into our old routines.

That's another reason I wish the CDC was less abrupt with their guidance. They should give us time to adjust to a new normal. Wait until infection rates decline more, then ease the guidance.

It's completely OK for people to take things at their own pace. If you're nervous about seeing random maskless strangers in crowds, start with seeing people you know and love, indoors, without masks — ideally people who are also fully vaccinated. Work your way up. Perhaps take your mask outdoors on walks, and, if you wish, indoors in settings where you can still keep physical distancing. Even though it's safe for you to do something doesn't mean that you need to. If you still wish to avoid crowds of possibly unvaccinated people, it's absolutely your right to do so.

CNN: What if you still have unvaccinated children, including those under age 12, who can't get the vaccine yet?

Wen: This is a big reason I don't like the CDC guidance. It puts our children at higher risk to now be around adults who may or may not be vaccinated.

Every family needs to decide the level of risk you are willing to tolerate for your children. It's true that kids tend to get much less severely ill from Covid-19 than adults, but children can and do get ill. For our family, we are fine with our kids playing outdoors with other kids, without masks, but indoors, they should still wear masks if there are adults or children around them who are unvaccinated. And we, as vaccinated parents, still take extra precautions that we wouldn't if not for the kids.

CNN: How much longer are we going to be in this strange state of not knowing what to do?

Wen: We are in this strange in-between place for sure. The CDC has made things clearer in some ways, but I think also more confusing in others. The way that I interpret the guidelines is that it's really now up to us. We have to decide what level of risk we are comfortable with for ourselves and our families. There is no one-size-fits-all answer. We need to decide what's most important to us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tired of potholes? Terre Haute City Council announced new plans to fix local streets

Image

Letter to students says ISU will drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicala Monnett

Image

Friday: Becoming cloudy, warmer. High: 70°

Image

Shots fired during overnight chase

Image

West Vigo beats Clay City

Image

Northview boys win WIC Track & Field Title

Image

Wyatt Bowden defying the odds on the track

Image

Lupus Awareness Month

Image

NaloxBox seeing results in Vincennes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1361569

Reported Deaths: 24671
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54504110100
DuPage905031279
Will75456990
Lake67145988
Kane58349771
Winnebago33178474
Madison30500519
McHenry28573285
St. Clair27847513
Peoria23094310
Champaign20618145
Sangamon18724234
McLean18138179
Tazewell16938287
Rock Island14970314
Kankakee14176210
Kendall1303893
LaSalle12536243
Macon10750199
DeKalb9856119
Vermilion9628132
Adams8452123
Williamson7428129
Whiteside7160171
Boone669972
Ogle611181
Grundy588775
Clinton575790
Coles568695
Knox5553145
Jackson502464
Henry497066
Livingston481785
Stephenson475381
Woodford473976
Effingham472972
Macoupin469782
Marion4472115
Franklin444874
Monroe435793
Jefferson4291120
Lee416552
Randolph412984
Fulton391955
Morgan388981
Logan386958
Montgomery371974
Bureau371682
Christian365973
Fayette317455
Perry316960
Iroquois301866
McDonough284847
Jersey268949
Douglas258835
Saline256454
Lawrence240525
Shelby229537
Union226040
Crawford211626
Bond204824
Cass199125
Jo Daviess181024
Clark179933
Warren179746
Pike178852
Ford178246
Wayne177553
Hancock175931
Carroll175136
Richland175140
Edgar170239
White169626
Washington164525
Moultrie161028
De Witt150824
Mason150745
Piatt149714
Clay148143
Mercer146933
Johnson143915
Greene143633
Wabash134612
Massac133940
Cumberland129019
Menard123412
Jasper115018
Marshall106918
Hamilton83315
Schuyler7536
Brown7046
Pulaski6887
Stark63723
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4823
Scott4781
Alexander46811
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3204
Out of IL20
Unassigned02351

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 732692

Reported Deaths: 13450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1002531746
Lake53931975
Allen40779678
St. Joseph35838552
Hamilton35695408
Elkhart28695442
Tippecanoe22419219
Vanderburgh22332397
Porter18838309
Johnson18007379
Hendricks17269315
Clark13007191
Madison12708339
Vigo12470248
LaPorte11970212
Monroe11914170
Delaware10720186
Howard9946216
Kosciusko9438117
Hancock8310141
Bartholomew8078156
Warrick7789155
Floyd7672178
Grant7072174
Wayne7061199
Boone6712101
Morgan6593139
Dubois6162117
Marshall6073111
Cass5826105
Dearborn581878
Henry5758103
Noble562784
Jackson502773
Shelby493196
Lawrence4563120
Harrison436372
Gibson436092
DeKalb429285
Clinton427953
Montgomery425089
Whitley397139
Huntington392980
Steuben389457
Miami382267
Knox372690
Jasper368248
Putnam361660
Wabash354580
Adams341954
Ripley340170
Jefferson331281
White314854
Daviess298199
Wells291881
Decatur285492
Fayette281262
Greene279785
Posey271933
LaGrange267870
Scott266954
Clay260547
Washington241632
Randolph241181
Spencer232431
Jennings230449
Starke217154
Fountain213046
Sullivan212042
Owen201956
Jay196330
Fulton195540
Carroll189420
Orange184154
Perry183537
Rush173725
Vermillion169643
Franklin168435
Tipton163045
Parke146416
Blackford135132
Pike134934
Pulaski116945
Newton108134
Brown102441
Crawford100615
Benton98914
Martin89015
Warren82215
Switzerland7938
Union71010
Ohio57111
Unassigned0417