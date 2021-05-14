Clear

New York Yankees say 8 vaccinated members tested positive for Covid-19. Here's how that could happen

Eight members of the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19 this week despite being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the baseball team said Thursday.

Posted: May 14, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: May 14, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, Homero De la Fuente and David Close, CNN

Eight members of the New York Yankees have tested positive for coronavirus this week despite being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the baseball team said Thursday.

The eight infected Yankees include coaches, staff members and a player. Seven do not have symptoms, said Jason Zillo, the team's vice president of communications.

The Yankees said the eight infected members received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks ago.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72% effective against Covid-19 among US trial participants and 85% effective against severe Covid-19. The two-dose vaccines used in the US, from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, are both about 95% effective.

It's not possible to get Covid-19 from any of those three vaccines because none of them contains coronavirus.

But if someone does get Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated, the symptoms will likely be far less severe than if they didn't get vaccinated at all, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University. This is similar to how flu vaccines work.

And the fact that almost all of the infected Yankees don't have symptoms shows how "remarkably great" the vaccine is at preventing people from getting sick from Covid-19, Reiner said.

Of the eight team members who tested positive, only one -- third base coach Phil Nevin -- showed symptoms, Zillo said. He said Nevin is now feeling better.

The seven asymptomatic people who tested positive this week include staff members and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

Torres had tested positive in December but had since tested negative, the Yankees said.

There have been reports of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated people, but they represent a small fraction of the more than 117 million people in the US who are fully vaccinated.

In those cases, "the resulting infection is more likely to have a lower viral load, may be shorter in duration, and likely less risk of transmission to others," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And people are still vulnerable to infection immediately after the shots because the vaccines don't fully kick in until about two weeks after the last dose.

The Yankees have been playing under relaxed health and safety protocols after reaching an MLB-recommended 85% threshold of vaccinated team members in late April.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health said it's been in contact with Major League Baseball and the Yankees.

"While there have been anecdotal reports of New Yorkers who have had a positive COVID test 14 or more days after receiving their last vaccine dose, DOH is investigating those cases along with the ones linked to the Yankees further to determine if they meet the formal CDC definition of vaccine breakthrough," the health department said a statement.

The Yankees were in Florida on Thursday for the last game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They're scheduled to travel to Baltimore ahead of their series against the Orioles on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tired of potholes? Terre Haute City Council announced new plans to fix local streets

Image

Letter to students says ISU will drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicala Monnett

Image

Friday: Becoming cloudy, warmer. High: 70°

Image

Shots fired during overnight chase

Image

West Vigo beats Clay City

Image

Northview boys win WIC Track & Field Title

Image

Wyatt Bowden defying the odds on the track

Image

Lupus Awareness Month

Image

NaloxBox seeing results in Vincennes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1361569

Reported Deaths: 24671
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54504110100
DuPage905031279
Will75456990
Lake67145988
Kane58349771
Winnebago33178474
Madison30500519
McHenry28573285
St. Clair27847513
Peoria23094310
Champaign20618145
Sangamon18724234
McLean18138179
Tazewell16938287
Rock Island14970314
Kankakee14176210
Kendall1303893
LaSalle12536243
Macon10750199
DeKalb9856119
Vermilion9628132
Adams8452123
Williamson7428129
Whiteside7160171
Boone669972
Ogle611181
Grundy588775
Clinton575790
Coles568695
Knox5553145
Jackson502464
Henry497066
Livingston481785
Stephenson475381
Woodford473976
Effingham472972
Macoupin469782
Marion4472115
Franklin444874
Monroe435793
Jefferson4291120
Lee416552
Randolph412984
Fulton391955
Morgan388981
Logan386958
Montgomery371974
Bureau371682
Christian365973
Fayette317455
Perry316960
Iroquois301866
McDonough284847
Jersey268949
Douglas258835
Saline256454
Lawrence240525
Shelby229537
Union226040
Crawford211626
Bond204824
Cass199125
Jo Daviess181024
Clark179933
Warren179746
Pike178852
Ford178246
Wayne177553
Hancock175931
Carroll175136
Richland175140
Edgar170239
White169626
Washington164525
Moultrie161028
De Witt150824
Mason150745
Piatt149714
Clay148143
Mercer146933
Johnson143915
Greene143633
Wabash134612
Massac133940
Cumberland129019
Menard123412
Jasper115018
Marshall106918
Hamilton83315
Schuyler7536
Brown7046
Pulaski6887
Stark63723
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4823
Scott4781
Alexander46811
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3204
Out of IL20
Unassigned02351

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 732692

Reported Deaths: 13450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1002531746
Lake53931975
Allen40779678
St. Joseph35838552
Hamilton35695408
Elkhart28695442
Tippecanoe22419219
Vanderburgh22332397
Porter18838309
Johnson18007379
Hendricks17269315
Clark13007191
Madison12708339
Vigo12470248
LaPorte11970212
Monroe11914170
Delaware10720186
Howard9946216
Kosciusko9438117
Hancock8310141
Bartholomew8078156
Warrick7789155
Floyd7672178
Grant7072174
Wayne7061199
Boone6712101
Morgan6593139
Dubois6162117
Marshall6073111
Cass5826105
Dearborn581878
Henry5758103
Noble562784
Jackson502773
Shelby493196
Lawrence4563120
Harrison436372
Gibson436092
DeKalb429285
Clinton427953
Montgomery425089
Whitley397139
Huntington392980
Steuben389457
Miami382267
Knox372690
Jasper368248
Putnam361660
Wabash354580
Adams341954
Ripley340170
Jefferson331281
White314854
Daviess298199
Wells291881
Decatur285492
Fayette281262
Greene279785
Posey271933
LaGrange267870
Scott266954
Clay260547
Washington241632
Randolph241181
Spencer232431
Jennings230449
Starke217154
Fountain213046
Sullivan212042
Owen201956
Jay196330
Fulton195540
Carroll189420
Orange184154
Perry183537
Rush173725
Vermillion169643
Franklin168435
Tipton163045
Parke146416
Blackford135132
Pike134934
Pulaski116945
Newton108134
Brown102441
Crawford100615
Benton98914
Martin89015
Warren82215
Switzerland7938
Union71010
Ohio57111
Unassigned0417