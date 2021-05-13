Clear

Cheney's Mission Impossible to save the GOP from itself

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks with reporters after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from her leadership post in the Republican conference.

Posted: May 13, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Moments after being demoted by her Republican colleagues, Rep. Liz Cheney vowed to drag her party out of Donald Trump's clutches. Judging by the truth-mocking antics Wednesday of the caucus that turned against her, she has a long, lonely slog ahead.

The Wyoming lawmaker is billing her brave stand against the former President's stolen election lies as the beginning of a new quest to restore the GOP's respect for the rule of law, the Constitution, orthodox conservatism and civility -- all of which were crushed by the ex-President.

But it's far from clear that the Republican Party can be saved or that it particularly wants to be, and any evolution away from its new populist, nationalist Trump personality cult may be the work of many years.

Many have tried and all have failed to counter the former reality star's hostile takeover of the party since he descended his golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. Some, like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, saw their presidential ambitions fade. Others, like Arizona's Sen Jeff Flake, were driven out of politics entirely. Some, like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, couldn't beat Trump so they joined him.

So Cheney, who will, in the short term at least, get a national platform to try to build a viable anti-Trump Republican movement, has her work cut out.

"I intend to be the leader, one of the leaders, in a fight to help to restore our party," Cheney said in an interview that's airing in full on NBC's "Today" show Thursday.

Cheney's decision to sacrifice her career for her principles and in defense of truth will not quickly be forgotten by history.

McCarthy shows few lessons learned from Cheney warnings

Yet the events in Washington within hours of the House GOP vote to strip Cheney of her No. 3 House leadership spot -- a way station on a route that some experts thought might end in the speaker's chair -- showed that her restoration project has launched from unpromising beginnings.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy went directly from the meeting that purged Cheney to talks with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House. He emerged to utter the kind of bald-faced falsehood that shows that truth is a valueless currency in his party.

"I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," McCarthy told reporters. The comment was a sign that not only has the Californian anchored his caucus to Trump in his quest to win back the House in next year's midterm elections but he's also beginning to behave like him.

The entire move to oust Cheney was based on her refusal to stop pointing out Trump's continued lies about a stolen election. McCarthy himself was among 139 House Republicans who objected to Electoral College counts on the day that Trump's insurrectionist mob invaded the US Capitol. And rarely a day goes by without the ex-President spreading new lies about what happened.

It's not just in Washington that the legitimacy of the 2020 vote is constantly questioned. A sham recount of votes is underway by pro-Trump Republicans in Arizona, despite multiple officials and courts rejecting claims of fraud. And Republican lawmakers all over the country are passing laws that make it harder to vote based on the ex-President's lies that millions of his voters now believe.

A head-spinning hearing

Another problem for Cheney and those who want to restore their party is that the former President's deceitful brand of politics has taken over.

Trump may have left Washington, but the stunt politics in which he schooled his Capitol Hill lieutenants is still going strong.

Several members who took part in the meeting that got rid of Cheney put on a display of Trump-style perfidy at a subsequent committee hearing on Wednesday into the sacking of the Capitol that their hero incited on January 6.

"There was no insurrection," said Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican who said the invading mob could have been mistaken for tourists.

Another Trump fan, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, said the crowd was full of "peaceful patriots" and another, Georgia's Rep. Jody Hice, suggested outside agitators were to blame for the violence.

The comments were symptomatic of how the GOP's rejection of truth and facts makes it impossible for Congress to deal with grave national issues -- like the question of how the insurrection was able to happen. The famous quote attributed to the late Democratic Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York about people being entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts was once funny. Now it's a depressing commentary on a Congress living in parallel realities.

While Cheney's warning that Trump represents a threat to US democracy with his continuing lies about a stolen election was a chilling and historic moment, there is little evidence that his voters -- who turned out in droves even during a pandemic to his election rallies and thrill at his rhetoric -- are preoccupied with preserving US institutions. In fact, Trump's autocratic persona is a selling point to those who love him and many believe his warnings that a "deep state" system is hopelessly corrupted against them.

The former President has always been willing to use insults and personal mockery to demean his enemies. The conduct of some Republicans is another indicator of his continuing resonance in a party Cheney wants to reform.

"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney," North Carolina's Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted.

And the ascendency of Trump-style Republicans in the caucus like Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia show that the appeal of classic establishment conservatives like the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney may be limited.

"Liz Cheney is the GOP of the past. We are not going back," Boebert tweeted on Wednesday after the vote against Cheney.

Trump's bond with GOP base endures

Cheney's hopes of building a genuine anti-Trump movement that makes a vigorous conservative attack on Biden's ambitious policies are also handicapped by the former President's bond with GOP voters.

McCarthy's decision to strongly ally his caucus with Trump as he launches a midterm election campaign and the unwillingness of most Republicans to speak out against Trump are not taking place in a vacuum. Politicians have an innate understanding of opinion in their own districts, especially when it comes to their own survival.

There are some slim signs of hope for a new generation of Never Trumpers. An NBC News poll taken at the end of Biden's first 100 days in office found that the ex-President's approval rating may be easing among GOP voters. Some 44% of Republicans said they are more supporters of Trump than of the party. But 50% said they were more supporters of the party than of Trump.

The former President's overall approval rating of just 32% was also a reminder of the damage that promoting Trump could do in a wider electorate. Nevertheless, there's little doubt that if the next presidential primary were starting now, he'd be the favorite. And if he decides not to run in 2024, the maneuverings of potential candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem suggest that the GOP base will have the luxury of choosing a candidate in his image rather than one pledging to re-create a more traditional notion of conservatism.

Cheney's first problem might be retaining her platform in Washington. Like the small band of other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol insurrection or who criticized him, she is likely to face a tough primary.

And if she is forced to build her movement outside front-line politics, her disloyalty to Trump is hardly likely to endear her to the conservative news networks with direct access to the GOP grass roots, who like McCarthy have decided that the former President remains their meal ticket.

"We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution," Cheney said on Wednesday.

But by its actions, much of her party is showing that it has made the opposite choice -- one that means Cheney's mission to save the GOP from itself has left her with a small band of allies and an even smaller chance of success.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo Baseball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Sullivan Tennis

Image

SV Softball

Image

Local elementary students hold career fair - for the younger students

Image

Small businesses in Robinson begin to bounce back

Image

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April causing worry - here's what one local expert says is happening

Image

The bow-tie is back, what does that mean for this week's forecast?

Image

P.I.N.K. of the Wabash Valley picks up another donation

Image

Sullivan project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1357843

Reported Deaths: 24617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54365810080
DuPage902661277
Will75240989
Lake66984986
Kane58192769
Winnebago33017472
Madison30439518
McHenry28481285
St. Clair27802512
Peoria23019305
Champaign20563145
Sangamon18656234
McLean18086178
Tazewell16884282
Rock Island14913310
Kankakee14120209
Kendall1297393
LaSalle12488243
Macon10715198
DeKalb9838119
Vermilion9575132
Adams8421123
Williamson7404129
Whiteside7142171
Boone668072
Ogle608781
Grundy586675
Clinton575490
Coles567094
Knox5537142
Jackson500664
Henry493763
Livingston481285
Stephenson473882
Effingham472772
Woodford471876
Macoupin468681
Marion4467115
Franklin444374
Monroe435593
Jefferson4281120
Lee415352
Randolph412784
Fulton390355
Morgan388181
Logan385957
Montgomery370973
Bureau370582
Christian365073
Fayette316855
Perry316060
Iroquois299966
McDonough283047
Jersey268949
Douglas258335
Saline256554
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225740
Crawford211426
Bond204224
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180624
Warren179646
Clark179133
Pike178652
Ford177646
Wayne177052
Hancock175531
Carroll174936
Richland174440
Edgar169639
White169326
Washington163925
Moultrie160728
De Witt150524
Mason150145
Piatt148614
Clay148143
Mercer146433
Greene143633
Johnson143215
Wabash134512
Massac133640
Cumberland129119
Menard123112
Jasper115018
Marshall106418
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6887
Stark63423
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4813
Scott4771
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3194
Out of IL20
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730969

Reported Deaths: 13434
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1000031743
Lake53771970
Allen40668678
St. Joseph35733552
Hamilton35629408
Elkhart28577442
Tippecanoe22402219
Vanderburgh22310397
Porter18776308
Johnson17970379
Hendricks17244315
Clark12985191
Madison12673339
Vigo12449247
LaPorte11928211
Monroe11893170
Delaware10696186
Howard9924216
Kosciusko9410117
Hancock8284141
Bartholomew8070156
Warrick7784155
Floyd7669178
Grant7060174
Wayne7051199
Boone6700101
Morgan6576139
Dubois6156117
Marshall6050111
Dearborn581378
Cass5808105
Henry5720103
Noble561384
Jackson501773
Shelby491996
Lawrence4546120
Harrison435872
Gibson435492
DeKalb428485
Clinton427453
Montgomery424189
Whitley396139
Huntington391980
Steuben387857
Miami381866
Knox371990
Jasper366047
Putnam360760
Wabash354179
Adams341354
Ripley339770
Jefferson330981
White314354
Daviess297399
Wells291581
Decatur285492
Fayette280762
Greene278985
Posey271533
LaGrange266770
Scott266354
Clay260247
Randolph240781
Washington240732
Spencer232131
Jennings230149
Starke216654
Fountain212346
Sullivan211942
Owen200256
Fulton195440
Jay195130
Carroll189320
Orange183654
Perry183037
Rush173425
Vermillion169143
Franklin168135
Tipton162845
Parke146316
Blackford134932
Pike134334
Pulaski116845
Newton107834
Brown102141
Crawford99814
Benton98614
Martin89115
Warren82115
Switzerland7918
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0416