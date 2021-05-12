Clear

The Japanese city that's rooting for South Sudan at the Olympics

They may not be competing for Olympic gold, but four South Sudanese athletes have become local stars in the little Japanese city of Maebashi. In Japan, they've found a safe haven to train, immerse themselves in the local culture, and promote the message of peace for South Sudan.

Posted: May 12, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: May 12, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Emiko Jozuka, Blake Essig, Junko Ogura and Daniel Campisi, CNN

The first time Abraham Majok Matet Guem competed in a track race, he ran in his black school shoes.

Guem -- now a 21-year-old Olympian representing South Sudan -- was so fast he quickly caught the eye of a coach, who bought him proper running shoes and sportswear.

"I used those for some years, and there was no way when that one got finished that I'd have any money to buy another one or get another pair of shoes," Guem told CNN's Blake Essig.

But as a budding track athlete, his high school intervened -- giving him a scholarship and loaning him running shoes, which he gave back to the next student after he graduated.

For aspiring South Sudanese athletes, training has always been a challenge. Many of them, said Guem, struggle to get one square meal a day and train on uneven rocky terrain.

"I think around 60% of athletes do not have even a pair of shoes, so they run barefoot," he added.

In 2011, South Sudan gained independence and became the world's youngest country. But civil war erupted two years later, killing an estimated 400,000 people and forcing millions from their homes to create Africa's biggest refugee crisis and the world's third-largest after Syria and Afghanistan.

Despite the hardships, running kept Guem going. At the 2019 Africa Games held in Morocco, he broke South Sudan's national record for the 1,500 meters and was selected to become part of his country's Olympic team.

Since November 2019, he and three other South Sudanese athletes and their coach have been living and training in the small Japanese city of Maebashi in Gunma prefecture -- around a two-hour drive from Tokyo.

While many Japanese towns and cities that signed up to host Olympic teams have been forced to rethink their plans due to the ongoing pandemic, Maebashi is an exception.

When the pandemic delayed the Games by one year, the city of 350,000 people raised almost $300,000 nationwide in taxes and donations like running shoes and athletic gear in December 2020 to ensure the Olympians and their coach could stay on in Maebashi -- and cement an Olympic legacy.

Sports and unity

Guem said he and his team's mission is to promote the importance of unity at home in South Sudan.

The 1,500m runner said he sought to represent South Sudanese states other than his own at local and national competitions.

"I've never competed for my hometown or my state but always for other states to show my love for them and that they are all equal," he said.

That thinking is in line with a South Sudanese sports festival dubbed "National Unity Day," which has been co-organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a government agency supporting growth in other countries, and the South Sudan Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. In its fifth year, that event brings together young people from all over South Sudan.

While the participants come from different tribes and ethnic groups that might not see eye-to-eye, the sports festival provides a space for them to find common ground. The youths, for instance, all sleep in the same building, dine together, and can interact freely, and get to know each other, said Guem, who took part in 2016.

"Sports is one unifying factor that is very necessary for a country like South Sudan," he added. "When you have war, and you are always kept apart, you don't come together. And I'm sure the guys went back with different mindsets about others."

'Like superheros'

Over in Japan, Guem said he and his team had found a stable environment to work towards their goal.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 alsoo gave them time to train harder. Michael Machiek, 30 -- South Sudan's first Paralympian -- said he broke two personal bests while in Japan.

"That's giving me hope to go and compete with the top Paralympic athletes," he said.

Beyond training, the South Sudanese Olympians have done what few other international teams will have the opportunity to do. Over the past year and a half, they've gotten to know Maebashi residents, sampled the local fare, and attended Japanese and computer classes four times a week.

"They don't seem like strangers in Maebashi -- it's more like they are members of the community. I think they're viewed like superheroes," said Shunya Miyata, the coordinator for International Cooperation at JICA.

That fandom has even earned them a solid support base.

To date, JICA has sold over 3,000 T-shirts to raise funds for the athletes. Local businesses have also pitched in. Maebashi city's dental association pledged free care throughout the athlete's stay, and 10 vending machines have been erected in Maebashi to support the South Sudanese team.

Olympic legacy

Next year, two athletes who played an active part in National Unity Day will be invited to spend six months in Maebashi City as part of the long-term training camp. The aim is to support the next generation of athletes from South Sudan, according to Shinichi Hagiwara, a Maebashi city official.

"Through the South Sudanese athletes, we've had the opportunity to think about the idea of peace together and realize that it's not something that we can take for granted," said Shinichi Hagiwara, a Maebashi city official.

"People in Maebashi will be rooting for these athletes at the Olympics."

But with the Games fast approaching -- the Opening Ceremony is on July 23 -- questions remain over how Tokyo can hold a massive sporting event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials -- and the Japanese public -- safe from Covid-19.

That concern has been amplified by Japan's battle with a fourth wave. The country passed 647,000 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and several prefectures -- including Tokyo -- are under a state of emergency until the end of May.

So far, Japan has only vaccinated about 4.4 million of its 126 million people, with roughly only 1% of the population totally vaccinated.

The thought of another Olympic delay is on Guem's mind, but for now, he's staying optimistic.

"It still worries me because the cases, it seems to be increasing, and the worry is always there, but I am sure that the Olympics will take place," said Guem, who wants to encourage other youths to channel their energy to developing South Sudan.

"I'm doing it for my country, not for myself. I want to bring peace in my country," said Guem.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo Baseball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Sullivan Tennis

Image

SV Softball

Image

Local elementary students hold career fair - for the younger students

Image

Small businesses in Robinson begin to bounce back

Image

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April causing worry - here's what one local expert says is happening

Image

The bow-tie is back, what does that mean for this week's forecast?

Image

P.I.N.K. of the Wabash Valley picks up another donation

Image

Sullivan project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1357843

Reported Deaths: 24617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54365810080
DuPage902661277
Will75240989
Lake66984986
Kane58192769
Winnebago33017472
Madison30439518
McHenry28481285
St. Clair27802512
Peoria23019305
Champaign20563145
Sangamon18656234
McLean18086178
Tazewell16884282
Rock Island14913310
Kankakee14120209
Kendall1297393
LaSalle12488243
Macon10715198
DeKalb9838119
Vermilion9575132
Adams8421123
Williamson7404129
Whiteside7142171
Boone668072
Ogle608781
Grundy586675
Clinton575490
Coles567094
Knox5537142
Jackson500664
Henry493763
Livingston481285
Stephenson473882
Effingham472772
Woodford471876
Macoupin468681
Marion4467115
Franklin444374
Monroe435593
Jefferson4281120
Lee415352
Randolph412784
Fulton390355
Morgan388181
Logan385957
Montgomery370973
Bureau370582
Christian365073
Fayette316855
Perry316060
Iroquois299966
McDonough283047
Jersey268949
Douglas258335
Saline256554
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225740
Crawford211426
Bond204224
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180624
Warren179646
Clark179133
Pike178652
Ford177646
Wayne177052
Hancock175531
Carroll174936
Richland174440
Edgar169639
White169326
Washington163925
Moultrie160728
De Witt150524
Mason150145
Piatt148614
Clay148143
Mercer146433
Greene143633
Johnson143215
Wabash134512
Massac133640
Cumberland129119
Menard123112
Jasper115018
Marshall106418
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6887
Stark63423
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4813
Scott4771
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3194
Out of IL20
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730969

Reported Deaths: 13434
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1000031743
Lake53771970
Allen40668678
St. Joseph35733552
Hamilton35629408
Elkhart28577442
Tippecanoe22402219
Vanderburgh22310397
Porter18776308
Johnson17970379
Hendricks17244315
Clark12985191
Madison12673339
Vigo12449247
LaPorte11928211
Monroe11893170
Delaware10696186
Howard9924216
Kosciusko9410117
Hancock8284141
Bartholomew8070156
Warrick7784155
Floyd7669178
Grant7060174
Wayne7051199
Boone6700101
Morgan6576139
Dubois6156117
Marshall6050111
Dearborn581378
Cass5808105
Henry5720103
Noble561384
Jackson501773
Shelby491996
Lawrence4546120
Harrison435872
Gibson435492
DeKalb428485
Clinton427453
Montgomery424189
Whitley396139
Huntington391980
Steuben387857
Miami381866
Knox371990
Jasper366047
Putnam360760
Wabash354179
Adams341354
Ripley339770
Jefferson330981
White314354
Daviess297399
Wells291581
Decatur285492
Fayette280762
Greene278985
Posey271533
LaGrange266770
Scott266354
Clay260247
Randolph240781
Washington240732
Spencer232131
Jennings230149
Starke216654
Fountain212346
Sullivan211942
Owen200256
Fulton195440
Jay195130
Carroll189320
Orange183654
Perry183037
Rush173425
Vermillion169143
Franklin168135
Tipton162845
Parke146316
Blackford134932
Pike134334
Pulaski116845
Newton107834
Brown102141
Crawford99814
Benton98614
Martin89115
Warren82115
Switzerland7918
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0416