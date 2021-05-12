Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cheney's ousting shows GOP is damned if it does, damned if it doesn't

Article Image

House Republicans voted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position over her ongoing feud with President Trump and his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Jessica Dean reports live from Capitol Hill.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: May 12, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

The House Republican Conference has ousted Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her leadership position at a time when the party's political fortunes are very much in flux.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a majority of congressional Republicans are trying to stay focused on beating back the Democratic agenda and campaigning for the 2022 midterms, while former President Donald Trump remains committed to relitigating the 2020 election -- threatening any Republican who does not espouse that he, and not Joe Biden, won.

Wednesday's move -- likely replacing the conservative Cheney with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose voting record is decidedly more moderate -- shows that the old distinction of moderate vs. conservative Republican is obsolete, if it was ever true. Paramount to a Republican's success in the party now is pledging allegiance to the former President.

In her recent Washington Post op-ed, Cheney wrote about doing what was right -- standing up to Trump's lies -- regardless of what she called "short-term political consequences," which in this case meant losing her leadership post. And, on Tuesday night, she reiterated that she would be focused on the long-term repair of a party that has strayed far from its values and respect for democracy and truth. In doing so, Cheney committed to being a part of the solution.

The question for Republicans is what does this division within the party mean for its future? And the honest answer is that no one knows.

January 6 was a dark day for the country. For the Republican Party, it likely hastened the exodus from the party many have made. According to Gallup, since Election Day, the percentage of Americans identifying as Republicans has dropped from 30% to 26%, while identifying Democrats have remained steady at 31%. Though it is hard to fully explain the reason for Republicans' departure from their party, one thing is clear: Over four years in office, Trump cost Republicans the White House, the US House of Representatives and the United States Senate, and he now risks the party's future by causing a greater hemorrhaging of voters.

It doesn't take great skill to understand that in order to win elections, a party needs to grow its support -- not bleed it. Wednesday's action against Cheney does nothing to help that cause. If anything, it sends the message to Republicans who were not enthusiastic about Trump that they have no place in the party.

Republican complaints about Cheney -- that her criticisms of Trump force them to look backward instead of forward (ignoring the obvious fact that Trump and other Republicans continue to look back and question the results of the 2020 election) -- come even as many conservative officials privately acknowledge to me that they would be better off had they never embraced Trump.

Is that really the case?

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina argues that Republicans cannot win without Trump. They need his base to be competitive in elections. But at the same time, as Cheney has warned her colleagues, they may not be able to win with him, since he turns off key Republican-leaning constituencies -- particularly in the suburbs.

It's the textbook definition of being damned if you do and damned if you don't.

Even before the 2020 election, Cheney drew the ire of Trump loyalists because of criticisms she made about Trump's plans to withdraw from Afghanistan, the administration's treatment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and her support for Dr. Anthony Fauci's leadership during the pandemic. This resulted in a coordinated attack on Cheney at a House Republican conference meeting last July -- in many ways a prelude to Wednesday.

In staking out these contrary positions, though, Cheney was seeking to create a path forward for Republicans without Trump -- in case he lost in 2020.

They've chosen not to take it. He did lose, and -- with all his political baggage -- is still here.

And yet, not only could Republicans win back the House next year anyway, midterm election historical trends, and a slim Democratic majority, mean Republicans should win it back.

So after four tumultuous years -- and the loss of the Senate (and, earlier, the House) and the presidency -- capped by an insurrection at the Capitol inspired from within 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and the rise of the anti-cancel culture Republican Party eagerly canceling its own, what is the political lesson that will be learned?

Back in May of 2016, Lindsey Graham tweeted: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it."

As he came to see, it's more complicated than that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Small businesses in Robinson begin to bounce back

Image

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April causing worry - here's what one local expert says is happening

Image

The bow-tie is back, what does that mean for this week's forecast?

Image

P.I.N.K. of the Wabash Valley picks up another donation

Image

Sullivan project

Image

Illinois state leaders work to bring visitors back through a new program

Image

Indiana health officials break down the numbers - here's why you should get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The DNR is looking for volunteer paddlers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1357843

Reported Deaths: 24617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54365810080
DuPage902661277
Will75240989
Lake66984986
Kane58192769
Winnebago33017472
Madison30439518
McHenry28481285
St. Clair27802512
Peoria23019305
Champaign20563145
Sangamon18656234
McLean18086178
Tazewell16884282
Rock Island14913310
Kankakee14120209
Kendall1297393
LaSalle12488243
Macon10715198
DeKalb9838119
Vermilion9575132
Adams8421123
Williamson7404129
Whiteside7142171
Boone668072
Ogle608781
Grundy586675
Clinton575490
Coles567094
Knox5537142
Jackson500664
Henry493763
Livingston481285
Stephenson473882
Effingham472772
Woodford471876
Macoupin468681
Marion4467115
Franklin444374
Monroe435593
Jefferson4281120
Lee415352
Randolph412784
Fulton390355
Morgan388181
Logan385957
Montgomery370973
Bureau370582
Christian365073
Fayette316855
Perry316060
Iroquois299966
McDonough283047
Jersey268949
Douglas258335
Saline256554
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225740
Crawford211426
Bond204224
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180624
Warren179646
Clark179133
Pike178652
Ford177646
Wayne177052
Hancock175531
Carroll174936
Richland174440
Edgar169639
White169326
Washington163925
Moultrie160728
De Witt150524
Mason150145
Piatt148614
Clay148143
Mercer146433
Greene143633
Johnson143215
Wabash134512
Massac133640
Cumberland129119
Menard123112
Jasper115018
Marshall106418
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6887
Stark63423
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4813
Scott4771
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3194
Out of IL20
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730969

Reported Deaths: 13434
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1000031743
Lake53771970
Allen40668678
St. Joseph35733552
Hamilton35629408
Elkhart28577442
Tippecanoe22402219
Vanderburgh22310397
Porter18776308
Johnson17970379
Hendricks17244315
Clark12985191
Madison12673339
Vigo12449247
LaPorte11928211
Monroe11893170
Delaware10696186
Howard9924216
Kosciusko9410117
Hancock8284141
Bartholomew8070156
Warrick7784155
Floyd7669178
Grant7060174
Wayne7051199
Boone6700101
Morgan6576139
Dubois6156117
Marshall6050111
Dearborn581378
Cass5808105
Henry5720103
Noble561384
Jackson501773
Shelby491996
Lawrence4546120
Harrison435872
Gibson435492
DeKalb428485
Clinton427453
Montgomery424189
Whitley396139
Huntington391980
Steuben387857
Miami381866
Knox371990
Jasper366047
Putnam360760
Wabash354179
Adams341354
Ripley339770
Jefferson330981
White314354
Daviess297399
Wells291581
Decatur285492
Fayette280762
Greene278985
Posey271533
LaGrange266770
Scott266354
Clay260247
Randolph240781
Washington240732
Spencer232131
Jennings230149
Starke216654
Fountain212346
Sullivan211942
Owen200256
Fulton195440
Jay195130
Carroll189320
Orange183654
Perry183037
Rush173425
Vermillion169143
Franklin168135
Tipton162845
Parke146316
Blackford134932
Pike134334
Pulaski116845
Newton107834
Brown102141
Crawford99814
Benton98614
Martin89115
Warren82115
Switzerland7918
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0416