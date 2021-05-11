Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police surround Terre Haute home, reported suicidal man with a gun inside Full Story

What Mitt Romney nails about the removal of Liz Cheney

CNN's Jamie Gangel discusses the upcoming vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from House Republican leadership for calling out President Trump's election lies.

Posted: May 11, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In a single sentence on Monday night, Mitt Romney explained why the planned removal of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House on Wednesday is such a giant mistake for Republicans.

"Expelling Liz Cheney from leadership won't gain the GOP one additional voter, but it will cost us quite a few," tweeted the Utah senator (and 2012 Republican presidential nominee).

Yup. Nailed it.

Here is the political reality that Republicans currently face: They don't control the White House, the Senate or the House. They have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential races. Republicans face their largest deficit on the party identification question in almost a decade. And the man who oversaw these losses -- Donald J. Trump -- is deeply unpopular among the general electorate.

It doesn't take a political genius to figure out that the Republican Party needs to grow, considerably, if it wants to return to the once-dominant position it held in the early 2000s.

"Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it," said Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst about the effort to remove Cheney. "I support President Trump and his policies, so I have a slightly different view on that -- but I still think we shouldn't be trying to cancel voices."

The die is, of course, cast. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) has not only signaled his plan to hold a removal vote to oust Cheney as GOP Conference Chair on Wednesday but has also signaled his support for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace her.

And amazingly, he has justified his actions by referencing the idea of the GOP as a "big tent party." He included that phrase in a letter to GOP members justifying his plans. He added in that same letter:

"We represent Americans of all backgrounds and continue to grow our movement by the day. And unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate. All members are elected to represent their constituents as they see fit, but our leadership team cannot afford to be distracted by the important work we were elected to do and the shared goals we hope to achieve."

Now, to be clear, I don't think that the average American is watching the machinations of House Republican leaders. Despite Cheney's famous last name -- her father was the vice president of the United States during the George W. Bush presidency -- most people in the country are simply not focused on whether she remains in leadership or not.

"I was in Nebraska all last week and not one Nebraskan asked me about Liz Cheney," Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer said Monday. "I think you guys are focused on this intra-party fighting." Added Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who runs the party's campaign committee: "No one is talking about this."

Which, again, is probably right! But also sort of misses the point.

The point is this: Actions have consequences. And removing Cheney from leadership solely because she voted to impeach Trump and believes he should not play a major role in the party going forward sends a message. And replacing her with Stefanik, who has become a national star on the back of her full-throated defense of Trump during both impeachment proceedings against him, sends that same message.

The message? This is Trump's party and anyone -- ANYONE -- who doesn't get in line behind him at all times no matter what will be severely punished. (That get-in-line mentality extends all the way to insisting -- against all objective facts -- that the 2020 election was fraudulent or stolen.)

The inevitable result then of the purging of any and all anti-Trump voices within the party leadership will be to chill ANY dissent, unless, like Cheney, those speaking up are willing to lose leadership positions (or their political careers) for doing so.

All of which means that the Republican Party will grow even Trumpier. And that's a major problem for Republicans because there simply aren't enough Americans who love (or even like) Trump for Republicans to grow their party via total fealty to the former president.

The removal of Cheney is a recipe to shrink a party that badly needs to grow. Romney understands that -- having come up short in his fight for the White House.

Republicans would do well to listen to him. But they won't.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coordinator of Safety and Security for VCSC resigns

Image

See injured wildlife? Here's how you can help.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Taking action against declining school enrollment

Image

Rocko's Modern Life? Vermillion County woman says her wallaby - named Rocko has gone missing

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 60°

Image

Marshall baseball beats Casey-Westfield

Image

Hagen Knepp Earns Junior All-Star Selection

Image

THN Boys win Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1356299

Reported Deaths: 24590
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54311110063
DuPage901401276
Will75162989
Lake66904984
Kane58123770
Winnebago32961472
Madison30404518
McHenry28441285
St. Clair27777512
Peoria22990305
Champaign20540145
Sangamon18648234
McLean18060178
Tazewell16855282
Rock Island14889308
Kankakee14087209
Kendall1295792
LaSalle12469243
Macon10709198
DeKalb9825119
Vermilion9558132
Adams8409123
Williamson7400129
Whiteside7131171
Boone667372
Ogle608281
Grundy585875
Clinton575190
Coles566894
Knox5530141
Jackson500364
Henry493163
Livingston480485
Stephenson473581
Effingham472672
Woodford471876
Macoupin467681
Marion4460115
Franklin443974
Monroe435593
Jefferson4272120
Lee414352
Randolph412884
Fulton389655
Morgan387281
Logan385357
Montgomery370873
Bureau370082
Christian364673
Fayette316855
Perry315860
Iroquois299666
McDonough282547
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256254
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203924
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179446
Clark178633
Pike178652
Ford177546
Wayne176852
Hancock175331
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168639
Washington163925
Moultrie160526
De Witt150224
Mason149645
Piatt148214
Clay148043
Mercer146133
Greene143333
Johnson142815
Wabash134512
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall106018
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6867
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL00
Unassigned02355

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730306

Reported Deaths: 13419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion999101740
Lake53712969
Allen40616676
St. Joseph35694550
Hamilton35597408
Elkhart28540442
Tippecanoe22397219
Vanderburgh22303397
Porter18757308
Johnson17952379
Hendricks17227315
Clark12977191
Madison12655339
Vigo12447246
LaPorte11914211
Monroe11888170
Delaware10680186
Howard9915216
Kosciusko9404117
Hancock8279141
Bartholomew8067155
Warrick7780155
Floyd7664178
Grant7047174
Wayne7044199
Boone6699101
Morgan6569139
Dubois6155117
Marshall6044111
Dearborn580578
Cass5804105
Henry5716103
Noble560883
Jackson501673
Shelby491296
Lawrence4535120
Harrison435572
Gibson435192
DeKalb428285
Clinton427453
Montgomery423988
Whitley395939
Huntington391180
Steuben387457
Miami381666
Knox371990
Jasper365347
Putnam360060
Wabash353979
Adams341154
Ripley339670
Jefferson330781
White313954
Daviess297099
Wells291581
Decatur285292
Fayette280562
Greene278685
Posey271533
LaGrange266370
Scott265753
Clay259947
Washington240732
Randolph240581
Spencer232131
Jennings230049
Starke216653
Fountain212346
Sullivan211642
Owen199456
Fulton195440
Jay194830
Carroll188620
Orange183554
Perry182937
Rush173225
Vermillion169143
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146116
Blackford134932
Pike134034
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102141
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88915
Warren82115
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415