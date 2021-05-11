Clear

India's Covid-19 catastrophe could make global shortages even worse

The Covid-19 crisis in India has affected the country's ability to distribute vaccines to other places in need, like Syria. CNN's Arwa Damon reports.

Posted: May 11, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: May 11, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

A terrifying and record-breaking wave of Covid-19 in India threatens to stall the country's economic recovery and send shockwaves through several important global industries.

Asia's third largest economy has been struggling for weeks to control the devastating surge. Hundreds of thousands of new cases are reported every day, and economists are rethinking their forecasts for double-digit growth this year — a troubling sign for a country that plunged into recession last year for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far resisted calls to impose another total lockdown on the country, even as many regions have announced their own heavy restrictions. But several global industries that rely on India are looking on anxiously. Should the crisis deepen, everything from clothing and pharmaceuticals to financial services and global shipping could feel the pain.

Supply chains

About 80% of world goods trade by volume is carried on ships, according to the United Nations World Conference on Trade and Development, and India provides many of their crews.

More than 200,000 of an estimated 1.7 million seafarers globally are from India, according to Guy Platten, the Secretary General at the International Chamber of Shipping. Many of them have officer ranks and roles requiring important skills, he added.

"We hope to goodness" this situation can be resolved, Platten told CNN Business. Otherwise it could lead to big "shortage of seafarers," which would "disrupt the global supply chain," he added.

As many countries have banned flights from India, it is already impossible to move Indian workers to ports around the world, and swap crews.

René Piil Pedersen, head of Marine Relations at Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, hopes that countries start distinguishing between regular travelers and seafarers. Otherwise, he said, the world could face both a serious threat to global cargo flows, and a "humanitarian crisis," because crews would not be able to leave their vessels and return home.

"It will take a heavy toll on their mental welfare," said Pedersen, whose company employs 30% of its seafarers from India.

The pandemic threw global shipping into chaos last year, with nearly 200,000 seafarers stranded for months due to port closures and grounded airplanes. Some workers had started calling their vessels "floating prisons" — and Pedersen fears a return to that scenario if India's Covid-19 crisis continues unabated.

There are also significant delays in the movements of vessels.

Some places, such as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China, "have already imposed strict quarantine restrictions for vessels arriving from Indian ports," said Sankar Narayanan, manager for shipping at shipping and logistics company GAC India.

Experts say vaccinating seafarers could be a solution, but that may prove to be hard to execute.

Vaccines and other pharmaceuticals

The world's vaccination drive is already suffering because of the outbreak in India, which typically produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally. The country is home to the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker. Its vast manufacturing capability is why the country signed on as a major player in COVAX, the global initiative that provides discounted or free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for lower-income countries.

SII agreed last year to manufacture up to 200 million Covid vaccine doses for up to 92 countries. But, with only 2% of India's population fully vaccinated, the government and SII have shifted focus from supplying vaccines to other countries, and are now prioritizing Indian citizens.

The bad news doesn't end there. Apart from the Covid vaccine shortage, there could be other consequences for the worldwide pharmaceutical industry if the spread of the infection in India is not controlled soon.

India is the world's largest supplier of generic drugs — copies of brand-name pharmaceuticals that have the same effects but cost less. In the United States, 90% of all prescriptions are filled by generic drugs and one in every three pills consumed is produced by an Indian generics manufacturer, according to an April 2020 study by the Confederation of Indian Industry and KPMG.

But Indian drug makers get as much as 70% of their raw materials from China, a link in the supply chain that looks vulnerable given the coronavirus surge. At the end of April, China's Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days. That prompted India's top pharmaceutical export group to write to India's ambassador in Beijing, urging him to intervene.

In the letter, Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, director general of the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India, termed the suspension "worrisome" — and said it could have a "cascading effect" on the supply chain.

"Most countries depend on India for generic drugs, and India depends on China for raw material. It will be a big blow to [the] global pharma supply chain if trade between the two is disrupted," said Tinglong Dai, associate professor of Operations Management and Business Analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

For now, the impact seems limited. Bhaskar told CNN Business last week that there is currently no shortage of drugs, since big firms have enough raw material to tide them over the next three to four months. He also said that Sichuan Airlines was likely to resume service this week.

Sichuan Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Clothes

India is one of the largest textile exporters in the world, and the industry is struggling with severe labor shortages.

"This is the first time our generation has experienced something like this. No one was prepared for this dreadful scenario," said Arpit Aryan Gupta, partner and new business development head at apparel manufacturer NG Apparels, which is in Ludhiana, Punjab, a big garment producing hub. The company, which supplies brands including New Balance and Nordstrom, employs about 100 skilled and semi-skilled workers, and nearly 50% of them have left since the latest Covid-19 surge began. Gupta said he is providing housing for remaining workers on site to keep the factory running.

Elsewhere, manufacturers are staring at equally worrisome scenarios.

In the major garment production hubs of Delhi and Bangalore — which are also states with a high number of Covid-19 infections — absenteeism among workers is as high as 50%, according to consulting firm Wazir Advisors. And for many manufacturers who are still recovering from last year's slowdown, the safety of workers has become a huge concern.

Domestic clothing industry consumption and exports last year fell by 30% and 24%, respectively, according to Wazir Advisors.

"But for 2021, it is difficult to project right now as we are not sure by when this pandemic will end," the firm added.

India is also a major global exporter of leather and leather goods. The country is the second-largest exporter of leather garments and the fourth-largest exporter of leather goods in the world, according to the Indian Council for Leather Exports. It is also a major producer of footwear, after China, producing nearly three billion pairs of shoes annually.

Last year, the pandemic dealt a serious blow to India's leather industry, and businesses had just begun to recover before the latest wave led to massive shutdowns and a shortage of skilled staff.

Financial services

Big banks and accounting firms are scrambling to keep their online operations afloat, given how important India is as a hub for their back offices.

Many companies have outsourced a huge number of information technology and operations jobs to India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs. Almost 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade body.

Some companies are taking some measures to address the crisis, include shifting work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home and extending project deadlines.

Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, for example, have implemented remote work for all employees. But working from home during a pandemic is complicated, especially if employees have to look after sick relatives. There are also challenges around security and data protection, since employees may be handling sensitive company or customer information.

UK banks Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered are in some cases redirecting work to other countries to relieve pressure on employees in India, many of whom have fallen ill or have care responsibilities at home.

EY India, which has over 56,000 workers, activated a business continuity plan at the start of the surge, which included shifting work to other geographies. Almost all of its employees are working from home, according to Julie Teigland, a regional managing partner.

"A significant number of EY people and their family members have been directly impacted by the severe second wave of Covid in India," she told CNN Business.

-- Parija Kavilanz and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall baseball beats Casey-Westfield

Image

Hagen Knepp Earns Junior All-Star Selection

Image

THN Boys win Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall

Image

Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall

Image

Lincoln Hale Commits to Indiana Wesleyn

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon resigns from department

Image

Legislature votes to override governor's veto

Image

Parke County Community Crossings grant

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1354869

Reported Deaths: 24577
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54245010056
DuPage900321276
Will75056989
Lake66830984
Kane58044770
Winnebago32927472
Madison30392518
McHenry28413285
St. Clair27762512
Peoria22956300
Champaign20530145
Sangamon18625234
McLean18041178
Tazewell16843282
Rock Island14861308
Kankakee14074209
Kendall1294192
LaSalle12459243
Macon10698198
DeKalb9812119
Vermilion9545132
Adams8407123
Williamson7397129
Whiteside7126171
Boone666472
Ogle607681
Grundy585275
Clinton575190
Coles566594
Knox5525141
Jackson500364
Henry492963
Livingston480185
Stephenson473381
Effingham472172
Woodford471776
Macoupin467581
Marion4459115
Franklin443774
Monroe435593
Jefferson4270120
Lee414152
Randolph412684
Fulton389555
Morgan386981
Logan385057
Montgomery370873
Bureau369682
Christian364473
Fayette316955
Perry315860
Iroquois299366
McDonough281947
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256154
Lawrence240425
Shelby229037
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203724
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179246
Pike178652
Clark178533
Ford177446
Wayne176852
Hancock175231
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168539
Washington163825
Moultrie160426
De Witt149824
Mason149745
Clay148043
Piatt147914
Mercer145633
Greene143233
Johnson142715
Wabash134612
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall105818
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL10
Unassigned02354

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 729716

Reported Deaths: 13418
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion998331740
Lake53638968
Allen40585676
St. Joseph35651550
Hamilton35569408
Elkhart28514442
Tippecanoe22386219
Vanderburgh22300397
Porter18725308
Johnson17933379
Hendricks17209315
Clark12951191
Madison12649339
Vigo12440246
LaPorte11890211
Monroe11883170
Delaware10676186
Howard9908216
Kosciusko9401117
Hancock8275141
Bartholomew8061155
Warrick7778155
Floyd7657178
Wayne7042199
Grant7041174
Boone6690101
Morgan6563139
Dubois6153117
Marshall6039111
Dearborn580478
Cass5803105
Henry5713103
Noble560383
Jackson501673
Shelby490796
Lawrence4531120
Harrison435472
Gibson435092
DeKalb427885
Clinton427153
Montgomery423888
Whitley395639
Huntington390680
Steuben387057
Miami381566
Knox371990
Jasper364947
Putnam359960
Wabash353679
Adams341254
Ripley339570
Jefferson330681
White313854
Daviess296799
Wells291481
Decatur284892
Fayette280462
Greene278585
Posey271433
LaGrange266170
Scott265653
Clay259747
Washington240632
Randolph240281
Spencer232131
Jennings229949
Starke216353
Fountain212246
Sullivan211542
Owen199256
Fulton195440
Jay194730
Carroll188520
Orange182954
Perry182837
Rush173125
Vermillion169243
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146216
Blackford134732
Pike133834
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102041
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88615
Warren82015
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415