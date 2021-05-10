Clear

One school district wooed parents and students back with pandemic safety demos

Schools across the country are in the process of reopening for in-person learning with health and safety protocols differing from district to district. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Five days a week, Charlene Brown sends her 11-year-old daughter Nevaeh Bailey to a brick-and-mortar school to learn, in person, in the classroom.

As well as being reassured that Nevaeh is getting educated and socializing with her peers, it means that Brown is able to go to work herself.

"I work as a physician office specialist, so I have to work five days a week," she said.

It's a slice of "normal life" in the coronavirus pandemic that is still not available for millions of other working parents who have to oversee their children's virtual learning.

And while Nevaeh's Charleston Progressive Academy in Charleston, South Carolina, has been open every day since the school year began last September, that level of access may not be available to all even in the next school year this fall.

Nervous parents will play a role too, perhaps not willing to return their children to in-person school if the pandemic is still going on.

That wasn't a concern for Brown, who was confident her background in health care could prepare her daughter to be safe.

"I just taught her how to be clean, use hand sanitizer, watch out," she said. "I didn't have any worries about her bringing Covid home."

School officials worked throughout the school year to gain the trust of teachers and parents who were less certain.

"I don't want to downplay just how serious of a situation we all find ourselves in," said Michelle Simmons, associate superintendent of Charleston County Schools District. "I understand the hesitancy and the reluctance of folks who do this work. But I will say that we felt in Charleston county that it was just that important for us to position ourselves from our operations and facilities and academics to be prepared, to serve families. And so that's what we did."

South Carolina introduced Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare (LEAP) weeks for parents to see what safety measures were being introduced to combat the pandemic.

"That went a long way at creating a sense of peace and calm about the fact that we can do this," Simmons said.

Initially, only 25% of students returned but that number grew quickly. Today, nearly 80% of the districts 50,000 students are back in school full-time.

District superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said: "As more parents became more comfortable, they came back. Our teaching staff and other personnel were, of course, apprehensive, but they were willing to come back after they saw the conditions -- the safety measures we had taken."

Now with vaccines available for all staff and parents who want one and the FDA set to approve the vaccine for children 12 and older, the district's chief operating officer Jeff Borowy says the goal is to have even more students, as many as 95%, back in the fall.

In San Francisco, nearly 3,000 miles away, things are strikingly different. The city's public school district is roughly the same size as Charleston's, but full in-person learning is only offered for preschool and special needs students across the entire district. K-12 students recently started a hybrid plan.

Gentle Blythe, deputy superintendent of strategic partnerships and communication, says the school district doesn't benchmark itself against those in other states, but looks within California.

"While San Francisco certainly, I think, has gotten a lot of attention for being a district that hasn't reopened as quickly as many parents would have liked, we're certainly not alone within our state context," she said.

Blythe points out challenges particular to the state that were only exacerbated by the pandemic.

"California has one of the lowest per-pupil spending among all of the states, which just means there's fewer resources day to day to make any kind of change such as the kinds of changes that we've had to make happen," she said.

But she acknowledges the time it has taken to reopen classrooms.

"We were working hard to come to an agreement with our labor partners to ready our facilities. And then, at around that same time, we had a big spike in cases," she said.

California is now reporting some of its lowest case numbers since the start of the pandemic and the district is again looking forward.

"We wish we could have done it sooner, but we are moving in that direction," Blythe said. "We have committed to a full in-person return in the fall. So we're working on those plans as we speak."

President Joe Biden made reopening schools safely a campaign promise and then an administration goal, backed by more than $120 billion in stimulus funds. He said of schools in a recent NBC interview, "Based on science and the CDC, they should probably all be open."

White House adviser Anita Dunn told CNN the President could not be more definitive.

"We've all seen this since unfortunately January of 2020 -- it's an unpredictable virus. And it is a virus that ... mutates. So, we can't look in a crystal ball and say what September looks like."

Most school districts find themselves in a position somewhere between Charleston and San Francisco. The Department of Education says more than half of K-8 schools have reopened fully for in-person learning.

In San Francisco, they intend to keep a hybrid and an online option for families who want it.

Even in Charleston, nearly 500 families have already applied to continue online instruction, perhaps for medical reasons, Simmons, the associate superintendent, said.

But they will not include Nevaeh Bailey.

"No question at all," says her mother. "She's going to school in the fall."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1354869

Reported Deaths: 24577
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54245010056
DuPage900321276
Will75056989
Lake66830984
Kane58044770
Winnebago32927472
Madison30392518
McHenry28413285
St. Clair27762512
Peoria22956300
Champaign20530145
Sangamon18625234
McLean18041178
Tazewell16843282
Rock Island14861308
Kankakee14074209
Kendall1294192
LaSalle12459243
Macon10698198
DeKalb9812119
Vermilion9545132
Adams8407123
Williamson7397129
Whiteside7126171
Boone666472
Ogle607681
Grundy585275
Clinton575190
Coles566594
Knox5525141
Jackson500364
Henry492963
Livingston480185
Stephenson473381
Effingham472172
Woodford471776
Macoupin467581
Marion4459115
Franklin443774
Monroe435593
Jefferson4270120
Lee414152
Randolph412684
Fulton389555
Morgan386981
Logan385057
Montgomery370873
Bureau369682
Christian364473
Fayette316955
Perry315860
Iroquois299366
McDonough281947
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256154
Lawrence240425
Shelby229037
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203724
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179246
Pike178652
Clark178533
Ford177446
Wayne176852
Hancock175231
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168539
Washington163825
Moultrie160426
De Witt149824
Mason149745
Clay148043
Piatt147914
Mercer145633
Greene143233
Johnson142715
Wabash134612
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall105818
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL10
Unassigned02354

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 729716

Reported Deaths: 13418
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion998331740
Lake53638968
Allen40585676
St. Joseph35651550
Hamilton35569408
Elkhart28514442
Tippecanoe22386219
Vanderburgh22300397
Porter18725308
Johnson17933379
Hendricks17209315
Clark12951191
Madison12649339
Vigo12440246
LaPorte11890211
Monroe11883170
Delaware10676186
Howard9908216
Kosciusko9401117
Hancock8275141
Bartholomew8061155
Warrick7778155
Floyd7657178
Wayne7042199
Grant7041174
Boone6690101
Morgan6563139
Dubois6153117
Marshall6039111
Dearborn580478
Cass5803105
Henry5713103
Noble560383
Jackson501673
Shelby490796
Lawrence4531120
Harrison435472
Gibson435092
DeKalb427885
Clinton427153
Montgomery423888
Whitley395639
Huntington390680
Steuben387057
Miami381566
Knox371990
Jasper364947
Putnam359960
Wabash353679
Adams341254
Ripley339570
Jefferson330681
White313854
Daviess296799
Wells291481
Decatur284892
Fayette280462
Greene278585
Posey271433
LaGrange266170
Scott265653
Clay259747
Washington240632
Randolph240281
Spencer232131
Jennings229949
Starke216353
Fountain212246
Sullivan211542
Owen199256
Fulton195440
Jay194730
Carroll188520
Orange182954
Perry182837
Rush173125
Vermillion169243
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146216
Blackford134732
Pike133834
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102041
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88615
Warren82015
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415