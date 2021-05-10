Clear

From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk, Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire beat deserves scrutiny

Brad Stone, author of the new book "Amazon Unbound," explains how he managed to get inside the Jeff Bezos bubble, despite the fact that Amazon is "a secretive company and he's a secretive person." Stone also says Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, was in Washington last week "interviewing some of the finalists for that role of executive editor."

Posted: May 10, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: May 10, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

This era of extreme wealth, expanding inequality, and expected oversharing has given rise to a new beat: Covering America's billionaire class.

Consider just the past few days of headlines: Lots of news and noise about Elon Musk's turn hosting "SNL." New revelations about Bill Gates' divorce. No shortage of opinions about how Mark Zuckerberg should handle Donald Trump's suspended Facebook account.

On a more personal note, new complaints about Zuckerberg's land holdings in Hawaii. And at least two eye-popping stories about Jeff Bezos: One about his new superyacht that will come with its own "support yacht," and another about his sale of nearly $2.5 billion in Amazon stock. Bezos is also the subject of a new book, "Amazon Unbound," by Brad Stone, which hits on Tuesday.

This is a different category of coverage than, say, the classic Forbes lists, or the daily Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world's richest people. Those lists certainly have some value; both Forbes and Bloomberg have dedicated "wealth" teams that do good work. But as the world's richest men and women have an outsized impact on the rest of us, they merit an outsized amount of attention and scrutiny too.

"The other side of inequality"

On Twitter, Recode reporter Teddy Schleifer describes his beat as "billionaires in America," which means subjects like philanthropy, money-in-politics and inequality. "The media does a great job of covering inequality from the lens of the poor," he told me. "But there's actually shockingly little coverage of inequality from the lens of the mega-rich. What motivates these people? Do they feel guilty for, say, getting wealthier during COVID — or is it not their fault? How do they channel their billions into a form of soft power through political donations and philanthropy? I do see the billionaire beat as public-service journalism because it can help us understand the other side of inequality: What it's like to be outrageously rich. It's a challenging beat given all the gatekeepers and fluff, but more newsrooms should be trying to answer these questions."

How to cover the world's richest man

Amazon "is a secretive company and he's a secretive person," Stone said when I asked about his book-length coverage of Bezos and Amazon. So: How to puncture the Bezos bubble? "Fortunately there is a lot of turnover at Amazon," he said, "and there's a vast population of employees who are kind of willing to talk and describe what they saw at the revolution." As for access to Bezos directly, "he's really only done a handful of public appearances, usually with a kind of friendly questioner, and nothing recently," Stone said. Plus, "he's got a lot of channels to go directly to his customers and to his fans." All worthy of scrutiny!

The world's second richest man cracks jokes

On "SNL," Musk "didn't waste any time jumping into jokes about his Twitter account, smoking weed with Joe Rogan, and his son's name," Frank Pallotta wrote in this recap. Musk also shared that he has Asperger's syndrome. "To anyone I've offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship," Musk said. "Did you also think I was going to be a chill normal dude?"

>> Among other firsts, Saturday's "SNL" was the first time the show has ever been live-streamed internationally, via YouTube...

Musk's show -- not very funny?

Brian Lowry writes: "Here's my knee-jerk, 'Old man yells at cloud' reaction to 'SNL:' It was another mostly mediocre episode, in a second half of a season filled with them. The fact that there's a need to make much more out of it because of Musk's appearance/profile frankly says as much about the current traffic-driven media environment as the show itself. And the preliminary ratings -- which show a modest lift, but not a huge one -- are pretty well indicative of how media bubbles can skew one's perceptions..."

There's nothing funny about this

The most-read story on the WSJ website Sunday night was headlined "Melinda Gates Was Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Since 2019."

Emily Glazer and Khadeeja Safdar reported that the Gates divorce was in the works for years. Like this NYT story about the "separate worlds" of the two philanthropists, the Journal story is largely attributed to insiders and other anonymous sources...

"Perhaps the billionaires can't hide any longer"

That's what Stone remarked to me after we got off the air on Sunday. "Social media has put everyone at arms-length," he said. "Everyone in their orbit has a story about them to tell. Elon is an example of someone who has embraced it and bent it to his will, conscripting his following into a fandom. Bezos and Gates are more old-school, and don't do it nearly as gracefully..."

Some intel about the WaPo editor search

On Sunday's "Reliable," Stone said that Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan has been leading the search process for a new exec editor, but Bezos is intimately involved: "Last week I understand that Bezos was in Washington and interviewing some of the finalists for that role..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Chilly evening with a clearing sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Reporting different hail sizes

Image

Preparations for new Sullivan County festival underway

Image

Local museum celebrates moms

Image

Finding herself by starting a business

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Linton Moves into First Place in the SWIAC

Image

Rose Ends Their Regular Season with a Double Header Sweep

Image

Linton Takes Down Shakamak on the Diamond

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1353125

Reported Deaths: 24546
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54169210044
DuPage899411276
Will74952988
Lake66753982
Kane57981769
Winnebago32863470
Madison30369518
McHenry28379285
St. Clair27742512
Peoria22923300
Champaign20502145
Sangamon18600234
McLean17999178
Tazewell16818281
Rock Island14839307
Kankakee14058209
Kendall1291891
LaSalle12430241
Macon10675198
DeKalb9803119
Vermilion9510131
Adams8404123
Williamson7388129
Whiteside7119171
Boone665472
Ogle606881
Grundy584674
Clinton575190
Coles566394
Knox5517140
Jackson499964
Henry492063
Livingston479684
Stephenson471881
Effingham471772
Woodford470976
Macoupin467381
Marion4458115
Franklin443074
Monroe435493
Jefferson4267120
Lee413852
Randolph412784
Fulton389054
Morgan386381
Logan384257
Montgomery370573
Bureau369182
Christian364073
Fayette316755
Perry315460
Iroquois298866
McDonough281946
Jersey268849
Douglas258135
Saline256153
Lawrence240425
Shelby228837
Union225040
Crawford211426
Bond203524
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180424
Warren179246
Clark178633
Pike178552
Ford177446
Wayne176652
Hancock175131
Carroll174336
Richland174140
White169226
Edgar168539
Washington163725
Moultrie160126
Mason149545
De Witt149024
Clay148043
Piatt147814
Mercer145633
Greene143233
Johnson142515
Wabash134612
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122612
Jasper114918
Marshall105018
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7425
Brown7026
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL40
Unassigned02353

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 728811

Reported Deaths: 13405
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion996911740
Lake53548966
Allen40529675
St. Joseph35596550
Hamilton35536408
Elkhart28470441
Tippecanoe22375218
Vanderburgh22293396
Porter18701307
Johnson17923378
Hendricks17199315
Clark12943191
Madison12612339
Vigo12437246
Monroe11873170
LaPorte11856210
Delaware10667186
Howard9895216
Kosciusko9390117
Hancock8260140
Bartholomew8058155
Warrick7777155
Floyd7653178
Wayne7035199
Grant7032174
Boone6687101
Morgan6557139
Dubois6150117
Marshall6016111
Dearborn580077
Cass5794105
Henry5699103
Noble559883
Jackson501172
Shelby490696
Lawrence4522120
Harrison435072
Gibson434792
DeKalb427185
Clinton427053
Montgomery423688
Whitley395239
Huntington390080
Steuben385557
Miami381166
Knox371890
Jasper364747
Putnam359660
Wabash353479
Adams341054
Ripley339170
Jefferson329281
White313554
Daviess296299
Wells291381
Decatur284792
Fayette279562
Greene277885
Posey271333
Scott265653
LaGrange265570
Clay259447
Washington240332
Randolph239781
Spencer232131
Jennings229849
Starke215953
Fountain212046
Sullivan211442
Owen198756
Fulton194840
Jay193630
Carroll188520
Orange182654
Perry182637
Rush173025
Vermillion168843
Franklin167835
Tipton162845
Parke146116
Blackford134632
Pike133734
Pulaski116645
Newton107734
Brown101941
Crawford99514
Benton98514
Martin88615
Warren81815
Switzerland7858
Union71010
Ohio56511
Unassigned0414