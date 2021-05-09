Clear

It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says

Brian Stelter says Covid-19 coverage is changing as cases dissipate in the United States, and it's important for media outlets to model the "new normal." Amanda Marcotte says journalists are feeling more "empowered to ask hard questions" of public health authorities. At the same time, David Zurawik points out, memories of the pandemic's peak are still fresh.

Posted: May 9, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: May 9, 2021 8:30 PM
By Lauren Mascarenhas and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.

Sunday on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether it's time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements. Fauci replied, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its guidance almost in real time, as more Americans get vaccinated, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The CDC relaxed its guidance last month on wearing masks outdoors, but still advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to still wear masks in indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theater or museum.

"We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated," he added.

Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said face mask requirements should be relaxed now that the Covid-19 risk is dropping.

"Certainly outdoors, we shouldn't be putting limits on gatherings anymore," Gottlieb said. "The states where prevalence is low, vaccination rates are high, and we have good testing in place, we're identifying infections, I think we could start lifting these restrictions indoors as well, on a broad basis."

Lifting pandemic restrictions when they are no longer necessary will make it easier for public health officials to reimplement them if cases rise again, such as a potential winter surge, Gottlieb said.

Fauci makes a Mother's Day prediction

The US probably will be back to normal by next Mother's Day, if enough people get vaccinated against Covid-19, Fauci said on ABC News.

"I hope that next Mother's Day, we're going to see a dramatic difference than what we're seeing right now," he said. "I believe that we will be about as close to back to normal as we can."

There are some conditions, he noted.

"We've got to make sure that we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated. When that happens, the virus doesn't really have any place to go," he said. "You're not going to see a surge. You're not going to see the kinds of numbers we see now."

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the country is "turning the corner" on the pandemic -- but stressed the importance of all Americans getting vaccinated.

He noted that President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

"We're at 58% today. So we've got a path ahead of us," he said.

Zients said that despite some mask fatigue, Americans should continue to follow the science when it comes to wearing masks indoors, and wait for new CDC guidance before changing their habits.

"We all want to get back to a normal lifestyle. I think we're on the path to do that, but stay disciplined, and let's take advantage of the new privileges of being vaccinated and not wearing masks outdoors for example, unless you're in a crowded place," he said.

3 things that may defeat vaccine hesitancy

The US has an opportunity to get ahead in the Covid-19 pandemic by getting more people vaccinated -- and three key things can help address ongoing concerns, one expert says.

"People were worried about safety. We now have hundreds of millions of doses out there, so we have great data on safety," emergency medical physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan told CNN on Saturday. "People were worried about efficacy," he said, adding there is now real-world data showing how effective the vaccines are.

And finally, Swaminathan said, some Americans were concerned that the vaccines didn't have FDA approval and had only received emergency use authorization. But Pfizer/BioNTech announced Friday an application for full FDA approval of the vaccine for people 16 and older -- making it the first Covid-19 vaccine in the US to be assessed for full approval.

"What's the difference between FDA emergency use authorization and full approval? It's really time and money," infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder told CNN on Saturday.

"But for some people, seeing a full approval from the FDA will indeed give them more confidence that these vaccines are safe and effective -- and look, they are safe and effective," she added.

The FDA "will move as expeditiously as possible," without compromising its safety standards, to assess Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for approval, Zients said Friday.

More than 151 million Americans -- roughly 45.6% of the US population -- have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to CDC data.

More than 112 million Americans -- almost 34% of the population -- are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

US official: Vaccine confidence only one piece of puzzle

For officials across the country, getting more Americans vaccinated will now be an uphill battle, as experts say the US has now reached those who weren't as eager to get a shot or still have questions.

Vaccination rates are already falling. For the first time since early March, the seven-day average of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US fell below 2 million per day, according to CDC data published on Saturday. But on Sunday, the seven-day average edged back above 2 million per day, the CDC said.

But confidence in the vaccines is only "one piece of the puzzle," when it comes to the challenges the US faces in its vaccination efforts, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

"The barriers to getting vaccinated fall into three main categories," he said. "Vaccine confidence, motivation and access."

And local, state and federal efforts are ongoing, he said, which aim to address all three pieces.

"I know it's been a difficult year and that everyone in our country has been asked to step up and sacrifice in a big way," Murthy said. "I want to be clear that this pandemic will end. The faster we get vaccinated, the faster that day will come."

J&J pause 'cast a shadow' on vaccinations

One factor that may have contributed to the slowing vaccinations was the recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, one expert said Saturday.

That recommendation was lifted last month and officials said the label would be updated to warn of blood clot risks. Experts concluded the vaccine's benefits outweighed its "known and potential risks" and the vaccine continued to meet "standards for safety, effectiveness and quality," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said at the time.

But the recommendation to pause had its own effects.

"(The) Johnson & Johnson pause did cast a shadow over the momentum that we had gained," Dr. Jayne Morgan, clinical director of the Piedmont Healthcare Covid Task Force, said.

Two weeks after the J&J recommended pause was lifted, that vaccine accounts for a very small share of doses administered in the US -- and the current pace of administration lags significantly from the pace before the pause, CDC data shows.

Over seven days, the J&J vaccine accounted for just about 3.5% of total doses administered, according to data published Friday by the CDC.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1353125

Reported Deaths: 24546
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54169210044
DuPage899411276
Will74952988
Lake66753982
Kane57981769
Winnebago32863470
Madison30369518
McHenry28379285
St. Clair27742512
Peoria22923300
Champaign20502145
Sangamon18600234
McLean17999178
Tazewell16818281
Rock Island14839307
Kankakee14058209
Kendall1291891
LaSalle12430241
Macon10675198
DeKalb9803119
Vermilion9510131
Adams8404123
Williamson7388129
Whiteside7119171
Boone665472
Ogle606881
Grundy584674
Clinton575190
Coles566394
Knox5517140
Jackson499964
Henry492063
Livingston479684
Stephenson471881
Effingham471772
Woodford470976
Macoupin467381
Marion4458115
Franklin443074
Monroe435493
Jefferson4267120
Lee413852
Randolph412784
Fulton389054
Morgan386381
Logan384257
Montgomery370573
Bureau369182
Christian364073
Fayette316755
Perry315460
Iroquois298866
McDonough281946
Jersey268849
Douglas258135
Saline256153
Lawrence240425
Shelby228837
Union225040
Crawford211426
Bond203524
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180424
Warren179246
Clark178633
Pike178552
Ford177446
Wayne176652
Hancock175131
Carroll174336
Richland174140
White169226
Edgar168539
Washington163725
Moultrie160126
Mason149545
De Witt149024
Clay148043
Piatt147814
Mercer145633
Greene143233
Johnson142515
Wabash134612
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122612
Jasper114918
Marshall105018
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7425
Brown7026
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL40
Unassigned02353

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 728811

Reported Deaths: 13405
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion996911740
Lake53548966
Allen40529675
St. Joseph35596550
Hamilton35536408
Elkhart28470441
Tippecanoe22375218
Vanderburgh22293396
Porter18701307
Johnson17923378
Hendricks17199315
Clark12943191
Madison12612339
Vigo12437246
Monroe11873170
LaPorte11856210
Delaware10667186
Howard9895216
Kosciusko9390117
Hancock8260140
Bartholomew8058155
Warrick7777155
Floyd7653178
Wayne7035199
Grant7032174
Boone6687101
Morgan6557139
Dubois6150117
Marshall6016111
Dearborn580077
Cass5794105
Henry5699103
Noble559883
Jackson501172
Shelby490696
Lawrence4522120
Harrison435072
Gibson434792
DeKalb427185
Clinton427053
Montgomery423688
Whitley395239
Huntington390080
Steuben385557
Miami381166
Knox371890
Jasper364747
Putnam359660
Wabash353479
Adams341054
Ripley339170
Jefferson329281
White313554
Daviess296299
Wells291381
Decatur284792
Fayette279562
Greene277885
Posey271333
Scott265653
LaGrange265570
Clay259447
Washington240332
Randolph239781
Spencer232131
Jennings229849
Starke215953
Fountain212046
Sullivan211442
Owen198756
Fulton194840
Jay193630
Carroll188520
Orange182654
Perry182637
Rush173025
Vermillion168843
Franklin167835
Tipton162845
Parke146116
Blackford134632
Pike133734
Pulaski116645
Newton107734
Brown101941
Crawford99514
Benton98514
Martin88615
Warren81815
Switzerland7858
Union71010
Ohio56511
Unassigned0414