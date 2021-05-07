Clear

School district apologizes for offering support circles to White students following Chauvin trial

A California school district has apologized after offering a "White student support circle" in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports.

Posted: May 7, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: May 7, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A California school district has apologized after an attempt to support students in the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial backfired when an assistant superintendent sent an email inviting "White students" to discuss the trial and the death of George Floyd.

The email, titled "White Student Support Group" was sent by Piedmont Unified School District's assistant superintendent to students at the district's two high schools the day after jurors in Minnesota convicted Chauvin on April 20. The email offered a "restorative community circle ... to support White students who would like to discuss how the trial, verdict, and experiences related to the George Floyd murder are impacting you."

Similar meeting emails were also sent for Black students and Indigenous students and other students of color, not solely for White students.

After the email was sent, three students -- one Asian, one African American and one White -- posted videos to TikTok questioning why White students needed support.

Following criticism over her note, Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Wozniak sent an apology email on April 22, explaining that the support circle for White students was supposed to be about how White students could be "allies" to people of color.

"I did not make it clear that the circle being offered ... is for those who want to be allies for BIPOC," Wozniak wrote. "I sincerely apologize for the lack of sensitivity in my communication and invite anyone who has been impacted to reach out to me directly so I can repair the harm I have caused."

Two teachers in charge of the support circles also sent an email explaining the meeting was about teaching White students how to be an ally. "It was not to provide a space to process because the institutions that are controlled and designed by white people are the ones causing harm," they wrote.

'A poor choice of words'

Superintendent Randall Booker acknowledged the uproar in a statement on behalf of the district: "A poor choice of words in the subject line of the invitation to white students led to the perception that white students needed the same kind of 'support' as our BIPOC students. Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea. We agree, and we want to affirm in the strongest terms that our commitment is to give all students a place to express their feelings and to learn how to engage in important issues."

Don Barrett, a 16-year-old junior and member of Piedmont High School's football team said, "The concept of teaching White people how to be an ally seemed weird to me."

"I feel like we're a really good community and anyone impacted (by the trial) could have talked about it together," he told CNN. "I have friends of all different ethnicities and we can talk about stuff like this together."

Barrett, whose mother is White and father is Black, said "I felt like we were being segregated. How would they even tell people that they can't go to one circle?"

He plans on attending the White support circle when it takes place in June.

Administrators are now working with staff and students alike to address concerns brought about by the email's language, while also determining better ways provide racial equity education and support in the future.

Group discussions for students of color were held as planned. However, the meeting intended for White students, renamed as an ally circle, was postponed, according to Booker.

Moving forward, the district is not abandoning the idea of support circles but will offer circles open to all to give students of different backgrounds a chance to process together, according to Booker's statement. In the two meetings that did take place, Wozniak, who is White, apologized directly to participating students and listened to their thoughts on how she can improve as a leader, according to Booker.

A group discussion for school staff was held Thursday, and another is scheduled for the first week in June, according to Booker.

The school district is part of the city of Piedmont, which is surrounded completely by the city of Oakland with a population of 11,135, according to the Census Bureau. The school district is home to about 2,700 students, about 74% of which are White, 20% Asian, 3% Hispanic and 3% Black.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Overnight, Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction continues on new venue

Image

High school students work to help local group

Image

Knox County asks for resident's help with bringing better broadband to the community

Image

COVID-19 cases are on the rise for one local county

Image

One company is helping keep Downtown Terre Haute beautiful

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend (and Mother's Day) forecast

Image

New gym opens in the Wabash Valley

Image

Amateur radio operators are still in high demand

Image

wthi--Fri_May_07_16_58 - selection

Image

wthi--Fri_May_07_16_58 - selection

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413