Clear

I survived brain surgery--and the American health care system

Article Image

Despite the recent dramatic drops in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, an alarming number say they are burned out. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.

Posted: May 7, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: May 7, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Karen Finney

"You have a brain mass" is not what I expected to hear from the orthopedic doctor I've seen for 10 years. My appointment was supposed to be about shoulder pain that had flared up last fall, from a car accident years ago.

Sure, I'd had increasingly painful headaches radiating from the lower left side of my head, and trouble swallowing a couple of times, but like a lot of people, especially during the pandemic, I'd put off going to the doctor, assuming it was just the stress of Covid life and endless zoom calls.

But there it was on the scans, a tumor pressing on my brain stem. I needed surgery. A brain tumor. Surgery. In the middle of a pandemic.

This was not in my plan. It was December 2020, I was doing polling work ahead of the Georgia special election, looking forward to celebrating the new administration, thinking about next steps in my career, my work at CNN, maybe a vacation.

As I absorbed the gravity of my diagnosis, my mind shifted into overdrive trying to think through what I needed to do next. First, find someone to take care of my dog. Then, find a neurosurgeon, schedule doctors' appointments, tests, hire a lawyer to update my will and get my affairs in order. How long should I put my mail on hold? I thought about what could go wrong during surgery. What if I'm not "me" on the other side? All while also trying to wrap my mind around being unconscious in a room full of strangers with my brain exposed like in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

I was overwhelmed. So I did something contrary to the norms of Washington DC's political culture: I prayed for the strength to be vulnerable.

As a Black woman I know personally and professionally how vulnerability can be seen as weakness, how it can fuel stereotypes and be weaponized, especially in our current media environment. As a political consultant and communications strategist, I've spent time with clients helping them figure out how to effectively handle and communicate around vulnerabilities, real and perceived. As a commentator, I know how to analyze them.

Brain surgery was completely new territory. I quickly came to realize I would not be able to prepare for, survive and recover from brain surgery without being willing to be vulnerable, to lean on friends, family and my faith. To accept that I couldn't control the situation, only how I responded to it. Nor could I face the whirlwind of scary information, uncomfortable emotions and uncertainty while flying solo. One of my heroes, researcher and author Brené Brown, has defined vulnerability as uncertainty, risk and emotional exposure. If that doesn't describe trying to survive brain surgery then I don't know what does.

Telling my friends both ahead of surgery and even now, with surgery behind me, is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I have worried about worrying people or placing a huge additional burden on them in the middle of a pandemic that had already taken such a toll.

I've worried about my situation revealing to them their own vulnerability-- and the frustrating limitations on what they could physically do to help, especially during Covid. I finally shared the news with a small group of friends, family and colleagues and prayed that the people whom I didn't have a chance to tell directly would understand. It was like an emotional "trust fall."

It turned out that my "village" sprang into action, and I will forever be grateful from the bottom of my heart. They created a web of support and were willing to sit with me in the discomfort of not knowing how surgery would turn out. They created a rotating schedule to drive me to doctor's appointments and tests before the surgery and in the first month I was out of the hospital. They prayed with and for me, and helped me navigate all sorts of life logistics.

A mentor of mine joined me as a second set of ears for many virtual doctor appointments as I dealt with complicated conversations about different surgical options and made decisions about the best course of action. A former boss jumped in to offer help and support.

Two incredible friends who'd been through brain surgery generously gave me advice, connecting me with critical resources both before and after the surgery. Because my operation came before the big vaccine rollout, I "podded up" with a family I'm close to. They partially put their lives on hold, took me and my dog Mabel into their home and literally nursed me back to health for over a month after the surgery. They helped me ask a lot of questions.

When I was in the hospital and couldn't effectively advocate for myself, they politely badgered doctors and nurses on my behalf. They made sure the hospital staff knew that people were watching to make sure I got the care I needed. They and so many dear friends are still with me now on this healing journey.

I am so grateful to the neurosurgery team at the Johns Hopkins Hospital that removed my tumor and continues to help me heal, to my otolaryngologist, the nurses and specialists who took care of me and especially the clinical technicians who changed my sheets, helped keep me clean, got me up and walking around and checked my vital signs every four hours like clockwork.

It was a complicated surgery and while it was largely a success there have been complications. Critical nerves that control the complexities of swallowing and my left vocal cord had to be moved out of the way to remove the tumor. As a result, for about two weeks after the surgery I couldn't even swallow a sip of water. I couldn't eat. It was hard to talk.

After 10 days in the hospital, being able to leave meant having a procedure to insert a feeding tube. Within a week of leaving the hospital I started out-patient therapy where I re-learned how to swallow, eat and began to strengthen my voice. My speech pathologist is a warrior who has helped me come a long way over the last eight weeks.

Even for someone like me, with good health insurance, surviving the health care system has been incredibly challenging. Just as we need to expand quality, affordable, accessible care, we also have got to put the "care" back into our health care system.

That is not to say that the people in the system -- doctors, nurses, clinical technicians, people in different departments who schedule appointments, surgeries and procedures, residents, janitorial services staff, MRI technicians--or insurance claims staff who decide whether or not to approve a procedure or claim -- don't care. They absolutely do. But as currently configured, multiple factors can make it unnecessarily hard for those people to deliver the care they want to provide or that patients truly need.

The health care system can also be overly-complicated, redundant and at times unaccountable. An over-scheduled doctor who is five minutes late for rounds -- the daily time allotted to visit patients recovering in the hospital - may then only have two minutes to answer a patient's question until the next day again on rounds. A lack of coordination of care between departments can send a patient running around days before surgery to find a place that can perform specific pre-surgical tests in time to get it to the doctors and make sure it is also covered by insurance. The examples are endless.

As a patient with a support group, even with all the help, expertise and resources at my disposal, engaging with the health care system has and continues to be frustrating -- and at times de-humanizing.

After almost 12 weeks, with surgery behind me, some friends and colleagues thought I should wait to return to the airwaves and to other public speaking until my voice had fully healed. Truthfully, it's unclear when that will be. And I'm trying to have the courage to show what healing looks and sounds like while I'm still in the middle of it, fighting for what my life will be like, now that I'm on the other side of brain tumor surgery.

I was grateful to join "The Lead with Jake Tapper" last Friday. It was fun to talk politics instead of practicing diaphragmatic breathing and phonation. A friend from the other side of the aisle sent me a note afterwards to say he'd thought I hadn't missed a beat in my analysis, even before hearing I'd had brain surgery. I'm doing great, getting stronger every day as I continue to heal. The tumor was benign, but I'll still need an annual brain scan.

The scar on the back left side of my head and neck from the incision is fading and my hair is slowly growing back. I'm getting used to my new, "smoky" voice.

I am deeply grateful to be able to write this piece and share my story. I am deeply grateful to my friends, family, colleagues and my CNN family for the ongoing support, prayers, help and love throughout this journey. I quite literally would not be here without them.

My message is this. No matter the challenge, find your village -- the people who care about you will be glad to be asked to help. Let them see your vulnerability. Let them hold it with you. Let them speak for you when you can't do it for yourself. On the journey you will discover a depth of connection and friendship that is the most powerful medicine of all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Cold Overnight, Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction continues on new venue

Image

High school students work to help local group

Image

Knox County asks for resident's help with bringing better broadband to the community

Image

COVID-19 cases are on the rise for one local county

Image

One company is helping keep Downtown Terre Haute beautiful

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend (and Mother's Day) forecast

Image

New gym opens in the Wabash Valley

Image

Amateur radio operators are still in high demand

Image

wthi--Fri_May_07_16_58 - selection

Image

wthi--Fri_May_07_16_58 - selection

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413