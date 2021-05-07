Clear

Major disappointment: America added way fewer jobs than expected in April

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. This was far less the than 1 million jobs economists predicted America would add last month. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: May 7, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The pandemic continues to roil America's economy, setting the job market on its head. Employers looking for workers are having trouble finding them, while many laid-off Americans remain on the sidelines waiting for a return to normal. It's a confusing mess that's confounding employers and economists alike.

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April on the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. That was far less than forecasts of economists, who had predicted America would add 1 million jobs last month.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April, up from 6% a month earlier, as more people returned to the labor force to look actively for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The March jobs numbers were also revised down to 770,000 from 916,000 reported initially.

It was the slowest improvement for jobs since January. Experts predicted that the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy would jolt hiring.

In normal times, adding 266,000 jobs in one month would be a solid performance. But nothing is normal in this pandemic era, and America is still down 8.2 million jobs versus February last year before the Covid-19 hit. The disappointing April jobs number shows the road to recovery from the pandemic remains bumpy.

But the labor market isn't necessarily in trouble.

As analysts come to terms with how wrong their forecasts were, they point to other data like weekly claims for unemployment benefits as proof that improvements are continuing: Last week, jobless claims dropped below 500,000, a new pandemic-era low.

"With most of the high-frequency indicators still pointing to further improvement and jobless claims falling like a stone in recent weeks ... we doubt that it signals the recovery is at risk," said Capital Economics senior US economist Michael Pearce.

At this point, it's not clear how much weight this report deserves in the grand scheme of things, Pearce said. A decent May jobs report could render the April disappointment a temporary blip. But it makes clear that that the labor market recovery is lagging behind the boom in consumer spending.

A changing labor market

The job market also isn't just snapping back to what it was before Covid-19. The dislocations across different industries and worker demographics has been too big to recover from while Covid-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people every day.

Lower-income earners, women, Hispanic and Black workers bore the brunt of the pandemic layoffs and millions remain out of work. Yet some industries can't find workers. That may seem contradictory, but it is proof that the job market is changing under the force of the pandemic.

Industries reliant on social interactions are still rebuilding after shuttering completely last year. The hospitality and leisure industry added 331,000 jobs last month — and more than half of that increase was positions at restaurants and bars, underscoring how beneficial the rollback of pandemic restrictions is for the industry. Yet, it is still down 2.8 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic times.

Meanwhile, factories and manufacturers have trouble finding specialized and even entry-level workers as employees worry that those jobs could be sent overseas or replaced by robots.

"The details of the data show signs that the pool of available labor is extremely tight," wrote Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska in a note to clients.

Manufacturing employment declined by 18,000 jobs last month. Other areas that registered job losses were temps in business services, couriers and retail. Seasonal factors, as well as shortages could have been the reason, according to PNC chief economists Gus Faucher.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings jumped 21 cents to $30.17 last month. That was more than economists expected, and it suggests "employers are turning to higher wages to entice workers off of their couches and also asking current employees to work longer to cover scheduling gaps," said Simons and Markowska.

The average workweek increased by 0.1 hour to 35 hours last month. In manufacturing the average hours worked per week stood unchanged at 40.5 hours.

--Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny with a chance of a stray shower.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes leaders look to make the community more 'walker friendly'

Image

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Vehicle

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for May

Image

After hitting pause for last year for COVID-19, Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival set for early June

Image

Re-inventory on Terre Haute trees happening now

Image

Sports could face a halt if officials become scarce

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to provide vaccine clinics

Image

Police investigate armed robbery at Terre Haute gas station

Image

The need for foster parents is huge - here's how you can help local kids

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413