Clear

Eddie Hearn: 'The razzmatazz is important,' says boxing promoter

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn tells CNN that he "can't wait to see" the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury bout in August and that it's the fight that everyone wants to see.

Posted: May 7, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Sana Noor Haq and Don Riddell, CNN

If US boxing promoter Don King came to define the art of braggadocio in promoting a world title fight, then Briton Eddie Hearn has taken the art of bravado and showmanship to a whole new level in the age of social media.

The subject of viral memes, champion of big-money fights and winner of record-breaking contracts, Hearn has amassed over two million followers across his social media platforms, while he's also the inspiration for the parody fan account, which has over 360,000 followers.

It's almost as if the Essex-born boxing promoter is more interesting and compelling than the fighters he promotes.

'We want people talking'

"The razzmatazz is important," Hearn tells CNN Sport's Don Riddell ahead of this weekend's super-middleweight title unification fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo Álvarez. "We want people talking."

Set to house over 70,000 spectators at the AT&T stadium in Texas, Hearn is excited about the prospect of a fight that will hold the record for the most fans in attendance at a US sports arena since the pandemic began. "From now hopefully this is the start of a return to normality."

Hearn says the past year has had a "very detrimental" impact on the sport. He's not wrong. In 2019 there were 15,856 matches worldwide between March 1 and Sept 1 compared to just 5,150 in 2020, according to the boxing database BoxRec.

In his DNA

Having sold out Madison Square Garden and filled Wembley Stadium with 80,000 fans, Hearn has shown his ability to attract large audiences by flaunting the promise of engrossing and lucrative matches for fans and athletes -- a skill you could say is in his DNA.

In 1982 his father Barry Hearn founded the promotions company Matchroom Sport group and was a key player in turning snooker into one of the most followed sports in Britain, eventually making his foray into boxing, darts and golf.

This spring Hearn was appointed group chairman when his father stepped down after almost 40 years and took up the position of president in an advisory capacity. Alongside his new role Hearn leads Matchroom Boxing, including its US division and the PGA EuroPro Tour.

He's also involved in the Matchroom Sport Charitable Foundation, and told The Sunday Times earlier this year that the group has donated over a million pounds ($1.4 million) in the last couple of years to various charities.

In spite of the pandemic, the group had its most successful year ever in 2020, hitting almost £30 million ($41.7 million) of net profit. Hearn expects profits to fluctuate over the next year, but as he said in the same interview, to achieve even £20 million ($27.8 million) net profit is quite unusual for a family business.

Success begets rewards and after smoothing out the deal for the Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko fight in 2017 and selling out Wembley, Hearn told the Sunday Times he had treated himself to a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Hearn says it's his father's ambition and vigor that he's inherited. "He always made me realize that you don't get anything for free, you've got to work for everything you get."

Not without controversy

For Hearn, sharpening his salesmanship has always been the secret to his success. "I'm not a genius. I didn't come out of college with straight A's, but I knew how to sell."

He's struck eye-wateringly profitable deals in the past, including a recent record-breaking contract with broadcast streaming service DAZN that is reportedly worth nine figures.

The five-year contract marks a new era for Matchroom. Due to start on July 1, it will end an almost decade-long exclusive broadcast relationship with Sky Sports in the UK and will bring many of the group's elite British and Irish athletes to DAZN, including Callum Smith and Katie Taylor.

However, Hearn's career hasn't been without controversy.

During a BBC Panorama episode in February, Hearn was shown photographed with Irishman Daniel Kinahan, who last year was described by one Irish politician as a "criminal mastermind."

In a statement via talkSPORT, Kinahan denied any links to criminal activity, confirming that he is still involved in "planning multiple record-breaking and exciting world title fights."

At the time Hearn admitted that whilst the matter isn't good news for the sport it won't make him think twice about the advisors he deals with, telling The Independent that "everybody in boxing knew the story last year. I don't think it [the documentary] taught us anything new and I think that 'alleged' is the right word to use here."

"You have to be making noise"

Despite promoting victors such as heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Hearn emphasizes the importance of engaging fans just as much as competitors.

"We want them [fans] to buy into the narrative of these great fights. If that means me putting myself up there on a pedestal and taking a few knocks on the way, then so be it."

In a sport where an athlete's backstory can be integral to their audience profile, a sizable chunk of Hearn's work involves talking up boxers in order to add to the build-up before a big match. "When you're the mouthpiece of these events and these fights, you have to be out there, you have to be making noise."

Fans don't always welcome his vocal and sometimes forthright approach to the sport and he's had to defend the pay-per-view price points of fights.

He's also faced pointed criticism from rival promoter Frank Warren, who accused Hearn of "talking rubbish" and having an "awful" ego in an interview with The Times.

"Sometimes it's controversial, sometimes people agree with you, sometimes they don't agree with you, but I love what I do," Hearn tells CNN Sport.

"Indestructible"

Meanwhile Hearn is looking ahead to what he calls "the biggest fight in boxing today," a reference to the unified world heavyweight championship bout between Joshua and fellow British boxer Tyson Fury.

Hearn confirmed that the two-fight deal will take place in the Middle East, with the first taking place in August and the second one in December.

"It's a fight that the whole world will stop to watch, and it's the sporting event of the year for me."

Behind his bombastic persona, Hearn says that he's driven by his unrelenting love for boxing.

"If you can sell and you have a great product, you're indestructible. And that's how I feel right now with the great shows we're putting on all around the world.

"If you don't have a passion for what you do, you can't be relentless," he adds.

If 2021 promises much for Hearn, the 41-year-old promoter is savvy enough to strike a note of caution.

"Boxing is the greatest sport in the world, but it's also the worst business in the world ... the highs are high and the lows are low. There's never a dull moment."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Sunny with a chance of a stray shower.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Police: Loogootee man busted with hundreds of thousands of child porn photos and stolen government ammunition

Image

Morel Mushroom Season Almost Over - here's why they grow where they do

Image

Golden Apple: Terre Haute South's Peggy Grabowski

Image

A popular brunch returns after taking a year and a half off

Image

"Paint the Town Pink" fundraiser happening in Brazil

Image

Rezoning Project gets defeated in a unanimous vote

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 67

Image

Josh Pyne takes different path to baseball success

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413