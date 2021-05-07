Clear

5 things to know for May 7: Coronavirus, GOP, school violence, voting limits, Brexit

It's looking more and more like Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will lose her House leadership role due to her willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what this potential ousting means for the GOP as a Party, and who is the likely replacement.

Posted: May 7, 2021 7:11 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 7:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Steel prices have tripled since plummeting at the beginning of the pandemic. That sounds like good news, but analysts warn it could be a bubble just waiting to burst.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

About 185 million Americans could be fully vaccinated by September, according to the latest vaccination models. That's roughly 88% of the adult population, but experts say it's a race against time to fend off a winter surge as virus variants like the one driving the crisis in India become more prominent. Booster shots may also be needed in the coming months to keep up immunity. India reported 414,188 new Covid-19 cases today, a new daily high. Brazil has topped 15 million Covid-19 cases, but there's some hope on the horizon after the government announced it will buy an extra 100 million Pfizer vaccine doses.

2. GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney may soon be ousted from her position as the No. 3 House Republican because of her repeated callouts of fellow GOP members who have pushed the "big lie" that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from former President Trump. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading the charge to remove her from her position, saying she isn't "carrying out the message" to help the party take back the majority. Cheney hasn't shown any intention of stepping down as House Republican conference chair, so her ouster would have to happen through a conference vote. Her likely successor? Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Trump loyalist who has nonetheless drawn some criticism within her party for her less-conservative voting record.

3. School violence

Troubling incidents of school-related violence rattled two communities yesterday. In Rigby, Idaho, a sixth-grader allegedly pulled a handgun out of her backpack and started shooting in a hallway, injuring two fellow students and an adult. The district superintendent said an event like this is the "worst nightmare a school system can face." In Columbia, South Carolina, a Fort Jackson trainee is in custody after allegedly hijacking a school bus full of students on its way to an elementary school. According to video and the sheriff, the suspect boarded the bus, held a rifle to the driver and told him to drive to the next town. The 18 children on board and the driver weren't hurt. The suspect faces kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking and other charges.

4. Voting

Florida and Texas are looking to join the growing list of states enacting controversial voting laws based on Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill yesterday that includes stricter voter ID requirements for voting by mail, limits on who can pick up and return a voter's ballot, a ban on private funding for elections and stricter drop box rules. The new law will face immediate legal challenges from activist groups. The Texas House of Representatives moved a bill forward today that would add new voting restrictions and penalties. It still needs to bounce around the state House and Senate before final votes, but business groups and voting rights organizations are primed for a fight if it becomes law.

5. Brexit

The UK and France just engaged in an unusual maritime tussle over new Brexit trade guidelines. The conflict revolved around the self-governing British island of Jersey, just 14 miles off the French coast. France is not pleased that, due to the hasty trade deal struck between the UK and the European Union in December, its fishing boats must now provide paperwork to operate there. British media reported that the UK had sent two gunboats to the area amid reports that French fishing boats had launched a protest. France, in turn, announced it was sending navy ships to monitor the situation. The UK said it didn't want to escalate the situation, and the French boats eventually left. But it was another moment of unexpected drama as the region navigates the first few months of a post-Brexit reality.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A longtime cast member is checking out of 'Grey's Anatomy'

This article does contain spoilers for the latest episode, so don't say we didn't warn you!

First official images from 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' released

Ahh, the costumes are just ... *chef's kiss.*

This tiny dinosaur hunted in the dark and heard better than an owl

Is it 66 million years old? Yes. Do we still want one as a pet? Also, yes. 

Applebee's shorter menu is here to stay. Here's what got cut

Fare thee well, BBQ brisket tacos and loaded potato soup.

Rome debuts hot pizza vending machine

How are the locals liking it? "It's OK, but it's not pizza." Fair enough!

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1.8 billion

That's how much India is spending on a parliament renovation, even as hospitals plead for help and Covid-19 patients die by the thousands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed for the renovations.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"He believed what was being fed to him."

Joseph Hurley, a lawyer for alleged Capitol rioter Anthony Antonio, who said his client had "Foxitis" and "Foxmania" and believed lies about the 2020 election from Fox News.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

What've you got there?

It's nice to know cows appreciate good accordion playing just as much as anyone else. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413