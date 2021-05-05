Clear

CDC projects 'sharp decline' in Covid-19 cases by July, but calls variants a 'wild card'

CNN's John Berman speaks with the CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy to clarify mask guidance for vaccinated individuals as critics have argued that previous CDC guidance has been complicated.

Posted: May 5, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The United States could see a drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths by July if vaccinations remain high and people adhere to certain prevention measures, a new modeling study suggests.

But if fewer people follow Covid-19 precautions -- such as wearing masks and physical distancing -- it could undermine the gains from vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the study.

The study, published on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, projects that with high immunization coverage and a moderate adherence to prevention measures, Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths will likely remain low nationally and sharply decline by July.

But accelerating declines in adherence to prevention measures in combination with increased transmissibility of new variants "could lead to surges in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths" -- even with improved vaccination coverage, researchers from the CDC and various US institutions wrote in the report.

"High vaccination rates and compliance with public health prevention measures are essential to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months," they wrote.

"Nationally, reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now decreasing or stable," the researchers added. "However, transmission remains widespread and increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to be reported in some jurisdictions and, as this study indicates, the potential for future increases persists."

The study makes clear that the sooner the US gets more people vaccinated, the sooner the nation could return to normal -- but coronavirus variants are a "wild card," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing Wednesday.

"The models projected a sharp decline in cases by July 2021 and even faster decline if more people get vaccinated sooner," Walensky said, calling the study finding good news.

"We need to keep vaccinating people, but we all need to keep practicing certain prevention interventions to help us get to the predicted good outcomes," Walensky said. "Although we are seeing progress in terms of decreased cases, hospitalizations and deaths, variants are a wild card that could reverse this progress that we have made and could set us back."

For the study, six modeling research teams estimated what the future of the pandemic could look like in the United States from April to September of this year. The teams each developed a model to project weekly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths using data from Johns Hopkins University and federal databases.

The models included four scenarios where there were: rates of high vaccination with moderate adherence to prevention measures; high vaccination with low adherence to measures; low vaccination with moderate adherence to measures and low vaccination with high adherence to measures.

All scenarios also included the spread of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. In the models, the researchers assumed the variant is 50% more transmissible than previously circulating variants.

The emergence of new variants has been linked with resurgences in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Europe, South Africa, Brazil and India.

"In the United States, B.1.1.7 and other variants of domestic and international origin were projected to drive continued increases in case counts in the coming months and could negate recent gains in controlling SARS-CoV-2 transmission," the researchers wrote.

The researchers found that all four scenarios project an increase in Covid-19 cases at the national level through April, peaking in May and then declining by July. But the models showed that if people just moderately follow prevention measures it could reduce cases and deaths in both high- and low-vaccination scenarios, compared with a low adherence to measures.

The findings provide only estimates of the future and are limited to six models.

"All contributing models attributed increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission in many parts of the United States to the relaxation of mitigation strategies and the increasing prevalence of more transmissible variants, although the relative contribution of each factor varied among models," the researchers wrote. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

"The models give us an important reminder. They project that local conditions and emerging variants are putting many states at risk for increases in Covid-19 cases, especially if we do not increase the rate of vaccinations and if we do not keep our current mitigation strategies in place until we have a critical mass of people vaccinated," Walensky said.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1343875

Reported Deaths: 24410
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5380959996
DuPage893431270
Will74435981
Lake66368977
Kane57580768
Winnebago32526469
Madison30250518
McHenry28156284
St. Clair27650510
Peoria22686297
Champaign20373144
Sangamon18437233
McLean17818175
Tazewell16675277
Rock Island14720306
Kankakee13954207
Kendall1282791
LaSalle12286239
Macon10575194
DeKalb9728119
Vermilion9366131
Adams8345120
Williamson7340128
Whiteside7100166
Boone661671
Ogle601480
Grundy579771
Clinton574190
Coles564494
Knox5484139
Jackson495663
Henry487963
Livingston475184
Effingham470672
Stephenson466881
Macoupin466081
Woodford465474
Marion4447115
Franklin439872
Monroe434791
Jefferson4232119
Randolph411984
Lee410552
Morgan384180
Fulton382251
Logan381657
Montgomery368773
Bureau365882
Christian362073
Fayette315855
Perry314159
Iroquois296465
McDonough276345
Jersey268349
Douglas257435
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227737
Union224240
Crawford210826
Bond201924
Cass197524
Jo Daviess179824
Pike178451
Clark178032
Warren177846
Wayne175852
Ford175446
Hancock174231
Richland173640
Carroll173536
White168726
Edgar168339
Washington163525
Moultrie159726
Clay148243
Mason147944
Piatt145814
De Witt145424
Mercer143833
Greene143233
Johnson141214
Wabash134212
Massac132940
Cumberland128819
Menard121512
Jasper114818
Marshall103218
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7305
Brown6996
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56712
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL70
Unassigned02344

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 724214

Reported Deaths: 13363
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion989071736
Lake53172962
Allen40223675
Hamilton35354408
St. Joseph35270550
Elkhart28228437
Tippecanoe22297217
Vanderburgh22231396
Porter18560304
Johnson17832376
Hendricks17098313
Clark12897191
Madison12519339
Vigo12379244
Monroe11811168
LaPorte11691210
Delaware10571185
Howard9823215
Kosciusko9347117
Hancock8204139
Bartholomew8036155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7630176
Wayne7002198
Grant6986174
Boone6652101
Morgan6529139
Dubois6139117
Marshall5954111
Dearborn577177
Cass5769105
Henry5671102
Noble555783
Jackson499672
Shelby488196
Lawrence4470120
Gibson433791
Harrison432972
Clinton426353
DeKalb423284
Montgomery423088
Whitley392739
Huntington386380
Steuben381057
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper361347
Putnam357760
Wabash352478
Adams340354
Ripley338370
Jefferson328481
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290281
Decatur282992
Fayette278362
Greene276085
Posey270733
Scott264453
LaGrange263870
Clay258945
Randolph239581
Washington239131
Spencer230431
Jennings228848
Starke213252
Fountain211846
Sullivan210442
Owen195856
Fulton194240
Jay190429
Carroll187820
Perry182537
Orange181854
Rush172625
Vermillion167643
Franklin167235
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101441
Crawford99014
Benton98114
Martin87415
Warren80515
Switzerland7808
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413