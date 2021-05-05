Clear

'I wish I had a concrete answer.' Oregon confronts perplexing vaccine hesitancy as Covid-19 cases rise

CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports on coronavirus vaccine hesitancy in rural Oregon and how the state is taking measures to combat this reluctance.

Posted: May 5, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Lucy Kafanov, Julia Jones and Ray Sanchez, CNN

This mountainous frontier city on the Columbia River plateau romanticizes the pioneer personality of the Old West and celebrates its rugged past with one of the world's oldest rodeos.

In rural Umatilla County, where Pendleton is located, locals take pride in the region's deep sense of freedom, toughness and self-reliance.

It's not entirely surprising then that residents are avoiding vaccination sites in droves, even as Oregon leads the nation in the rate of Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks and this remote northeastern county ranks at the bottom in vaccines administered per capita.

"It is still the frontier out in these hinterlands and there's certainly a sense of individualism," said Tracy Bosen, the vaccinated owner of Pendleton House Historic Inn and a proponent of the shot.

"As far as the political realm is concerned, Pendleton is known for being the wild, wild West. People don't like to be told what they have to do when we have our lives and our livelihoods and families to take care of."

Still, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara Jr. appeared somewhat at a loss to explain the vaccine hesitancy among the county's nearly 78,000 residents.

"I wish I had a concrete answer," he said. "A lot of people just think they're going to be OK. They're either young enough, they're healthy enough, or they stay away from the wrong people."

The reasons for the hesitancy vary, according to Fiumara, but mainly stem from distrust of the government on both ends of the political spectrum -- from conservative Republicans (more than 60 percent of county residents voted Republican) to migrant workers who might be undocumented.

"We've seen a polarization with this vaccine that I've not seen with other vaccines," he said.

Fiumara recalled a county health investigator recently asking a resident who had been infected with Covid-19 whether they had been vaccinated.

"And the response was they had not received the vaccination because doing so would have made them a Democrat," he said. "I'm really hoping that was said mostly in jest. But the main investigator really didn't think that it was."

'A race between the variants and the vaccines'

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown placed 15 counties in an "extreme risk" category, banning indoor dining at restaurants and limiting the number of people at gyms through the end of this week. Nine other counties, including Umatilla, were declared "high risk," with indoor dining capacity limited, in a bid to save hundreds of lives in the coming weeks.

"What I can't do is bring back someone's life lost to this virus," Brown, a Democrat, told reporters as coronavirus cases rose by more than 50% statewide in two weeks. "That's why, as hard as this is, we must act immediately. This is truly a race between the variants and the vaccines."

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last week, according to Brown. The portion of hospitalized cases in the 18 to 34 age range has increased by almost 50%. The temporary tightening of restrictions could prevent as many as 450 hospitalizations over the next three weeks, she said.

Still, in places like Umatilla County, residents appear to be bucking vaccinations efforts.

"We unfortunately, right now, we have more vaccine than we can find folks to give it to," Fiumara said.

At a pair of recent vaccination events, Fiumara said, only about 500 of the more than 1,600 available doses were administered.

"We just did not get that many people to show up," he said. "And we're hearing that from our partners in the community as well."

Surveys show persistent resistance to vaccine in rural America

As the pace of daily vaccinations declines in the US, the Biden administration is grappling with the issue of vaccine hesitancy, particularly among conservative and rural voters in the Southeast and Mountain West. Resistance among Republicans, White evangelicals and rural residents persists even though vaccines are now widely available.

The average daily number of vaccines recently fell below 3 million, down from a high of nearly 3.4 million daily shots, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The Biden administration has attributed the decline to vaccine hesitancy. Substantial numbers of Americans say they either have little motivation to get the vaccine or no interest in getting it at all.

A Monmouth poll last month showed that only 36% of Republicans said they had received at least one shot of the vaccine -- compared with 67% of Democrats and 47% of independents -- and 43% of Republicans said they would likely never get the vaccine.

Surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation have shown persistent resistance in rural America, where 3 in 10 residents said they will "definitely not" receive a Covid-19 vaccine or will do so only if required, a higher percentage than in suburban or urban areas.

'All dressed up and no place to go'

"We have plenty and enough vaccine but very reluctant citizens -- almost half of the people here are not choosing to get a vaccine," said George Murdock, chair of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners.

He added, "We're really like all dressed up and no place to go."

Boost Oregon, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people make science-based vaccine decisions, has launched educational radio and TV ads across the state.

The partisan divide in coronavirus vaccinations appears to be widening.

"It was developed under a Republican president," Murdock said. "It's being implemented under a Democrat president. It shouldn't be a partisan issue. A lot of people think, 'Well, we don't know about the vaccine,' which is ridiculous because no vaccine in history has the efficacy of this shot."

And it's not that all residents in Umatilla County are complacent about the virus -- some just don't trust the vaccines despite the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration assurances they are safe and effective.

"It's just a little new," MaRanda Solis said.

Solis, a waitress, said she doesn't want to get Covid-19 but that she and her fiance plan on skipping the shot.

"We're pretty young and healthy and we don't feel like we need the vaccine," she said. "But if I have to, I still wouldn't want to."

Health experts and others have long insisted that ending the pandemic depends on widespread vaccinations.

"So where do we go from here?" Murdock asked. "We can't stay locked down forever. But we're kind of at a standstill because they're not getting the shot."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arrest made after brief standoff

Image

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Image

How to get your power back after a storm

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Scott's Andrea Lugar

Image

Bicknell eyes road projects thanks to state funding

Image

It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and Southern Illinois is ready for visitors

Image

Honoring a Fallen Hero - Three Years Later

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64°

Image

Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1343875

Reported Deaths: 24410
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5380959996
DuPage893431270
Will74435981
Lake66368977
Kane57580768
Winnebago32526469
Madison30250518
McHenry28156284
St. Clair27650510
Peoria22686297
Champaign20373144
Sangamon18437233
McLean17818175
Tazewell16675277
Rock Island14720306
Kankakee13954207
Kendall1282791
LaSalle12286239
Macon10575194
DeKalb9728119
Vermilion9366131
Adams8345120
Williamson7340128
Whiteside7100166
Boone661671
Ogle601480
Grundy579771
Clinton574190
Coles564494
Knox5484139
Jackson495663
Henry487963
Livingston475184
Effingham470672
Stephenson466881
Macoupin466081
Woodford465474
Marion4447115
Franklin439872
Monroe434791
Jefferson4232119
Randolph411984
Lee410552
Morgan384180
Fulton382251
Logan381657
Montgomery368773
Bureau365882
Christian362073
Fayette315855
Perry314159
Iroquois296465
McDonough276345
Jersey268349
Douglas257435
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227737
Union224240
Crawford210826
Bond201924
Cass197524
Jo Daviess179824
Pike178451
Clark178032
Warren177846
Wayne175852
Ford175446
Hancock174231
Richland173640
Carroll173536
White168726
Edgar168339
Washington163525
Moultrie159726
Clay148243
Mason147944
Piatt145814
De Witt145424
Mercer143833
Greene143233
Johnson141214
Wabash134212
Massac132940
Cumberland128819
Menard121512
Jasper114818
Marshall103218
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7305
Brown6996
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56712
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL70
Unassigned02344

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 724214

Reported Deaths: 13363
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion989071736
Lake53172962
Allen40223675
Hamilton35354408
St. Joseph35270550
Elkhart28228437
Tippecanoe22297217
Vanderburgh22231396
Porter18560304
Johnson17832376
Hendricks17098313
Clark12897191
Madison12519339
Vigo12379244
Monroe11811168
LaPorte11691210
Delaware10571185
Howard9823215
Kosciusko9347117
Hancock8204139
Bartholomew8036155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7630176
Wayne7002198
Grant6986174
Boone6652101
Morgan6529139
Dubois6139117
Marshall5954111
Dearborn577177
Cass5769105
Henry5671102
Noble555783
Jackson499672
Shelby488196
Lawrence4470120
Gibson433791
Harrison432972
Clinton426353
DeKalb423284
Montgomery423088
Whitley392739
Huntington386380
Steuben381057
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper361347
Putnam357760
Wabash352478
Adams340354
Ripley338370
Jefferson328481
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290281
Decatur282992
Fayette278362
Greene276085
Posey270733
Scott264453
LaGrange263870
Clay258945
Randolph239581
Washington239131
Spencer230431
Jennings228848
Starke213252
Fountain211846
Sullivan210442
Owen195856
Fulton194240
Jay190429
Carroll187820
Perry182537
Orange181854
Rush172625
Vermillion167643
Franklin167235
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101441
Crawford99014
Benton98114
Martin87415
Warren80515
Switzerland7808
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413