Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 5: Covid-19, Facebook, Mueller probe, Afghanistan, Israel

CNN's John Avlon compares Robert Mueller's comments regarding his investigation to Attorney General William Barr's.

Posted: May 5, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released new national climate normals, and no, it's not your imagination. Your city really is getting warmer.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

President Biden has a new Covid-19 goal: at least one vaccine dose to 70% of US adults and 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. That would mark a sharp slowdown in vaccination pace, something that's already happening across the country. So far, about 145 million people -- about 56% of all adults in the US -- have gotten at least one dose. States are also getting ready to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds once the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for that group. Pfizer also has its eye on authorization for 2- to 11-year-olds in September. Meantime in Brazil, the parliamentary inquiry into the government's Covid-19 response has begun. The nation's former health minister said yesterday that President Jair Bolsonaro was warned about the consequences of ignoring science and common pandemic safety measures.

2. Facebook

The Facebook Oversight Board will announce its long-anticipated decision on the fate of former President Trump's Facebook account at 9 a.m. ET today. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after the Capitol riot in January. (YouTube and Twitter made similar moves.) The decision on Trump's Facebook account is so contentious and historic, Facebook itself isn't doing the deliberating. The oversight board is an independent body described as a kind of Supreme Court for the social network. Its decision today will set extremely important precedents for content moderation that could ripple through the social media -- and political -- worlds.

3. Mueller probe

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's attempts to withhold the release of a secret memo, written for former Attorney General William Barr, regarding the department's opinion not to charge Trump with obstruction at the end of the Mueller investigation. Judge Amy Berman Jackson dismissed the DOJ's reasoning that the largely redacted March 2019 memo was legal reasoning to help Barr make a decision about Trump. She said she believed Barr and his advisers had already decided they wouldn't charge the President with a crime and the memo was partly strategic planning -- and therefore could be made public. The decision adds to the criticism federal judges and others have had about Barr and his handling of the end of the Mueller probe -- and his desire to keep documents related to the investigation under wraps.

4. Afghanistan

The ongoing withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could threaten the progress of women's rights in the country, even if the Taliban doesn't fully take power, according to a newly declassified US intelligence report. The report says progress for women's rights in Afghanistan over the last two decades probably relied more on "external pressure than domestic support" and thus could falter without foreign backing. The report also concluded the Taliban's policies toward women, girls and ethnic minorities hasn't changed, putting them in potential danger when it comes to issues like child marriage and sexual violence. The US secretary of state has warned the Taliban that any backslide in Afghan women's rights would carry diplomatic consequences.

5. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed a deadline to form a new government, extending the country's long political deadlock. Instead, Netanyahu bounced the mandate to form a new government back to President Reuven Rivlin, who now must decide which of Israel's other political leaders he might entrust with trying to form a governing coalition. Israel has gone through four elections in two years, and none has resulted in a definite governing structure in the Knesset, Israel's parliament. The government's future may hinge on Naftali Bennett, a former defense minister and right-wing party leader. Both Netanyahu and another major party leader have offered Bennett the prime ministership in a sort of rotation deal. Bennett says he's not opposed to forming a unity government made up of a wide array of parties.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night next month

Nearly 30 years -- and one iconic hairdo

Sean Combs -- also known as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy and then P. Diddy again -- has legally changed his middle name to 'Love'

For those keeping track at home, that's now Sean Love Combs.

As their divorce news shocks the world, here's a timeline of Bill and Melinda Gates' relationship 

The term "power couple" has never been so accurate.

Why you might not really need 8 glasses of water a day

You get a lot of water from the things you already consume -- including beer (hey, Cinco de Mayo).

A Belgian farmer moved a pesky stone on his property and ended up moving the country's border with France  

Don't you hate it when that happens? 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 trillion

That's how much the shortage of manufacturing workers could cost the US by 2030 if it's not addressed. Though US manufacturing activity surged to a 37-year high in March, the industry has more than half a million job openings and is struggling to find both skilled workers, like welders, and more entry-level employees.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think the world is more interested in the negative."

Britney Spears, who slammed recent documentaries about her life, calling them "hypocritical." Spears said on Instagram the documentaries focused too much on her hard times rather than her success.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The history of Cinco de Mayo

If you're going to celebrate today, you should at least know what you're celebrating -- and no, it's not Mexico's Independence Day. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
A Pleasant Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

Image

Statewide ammunition shortage affecting police departments

Image

Demolition set to begin on Jasper County jail

Image

Edgar County dad and baby's death ruled as homicide, mother charged with murder

Image

New Baby Box in the Wabash Valley

Image

Standoff ends peacefully with arrest

Image

Golden Apple: Northeast East's Tina Ficklin

Image

Is your home prepared for severe weather?

Image

Tuesday: Showers and storms, cooler. High: 64

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low: 59°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1343875

Reported Deaths: 24410
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5380959996
DuPage893431270
Will74435981
Lake66368977
Kane57580768
Winnebago32526469
Madison30250518
McHenry28156284
St. Clair27650510
Peoria22686297
Champaign20373144
Sangamon18437233
McLean17818175
Tazewell16675277
Rock Island14720306
Kankakee13954207
Kendall1282791
LaSalle12286239
Macon10575194
DeKalb9728119
Vermilion9366131
Adams8345120
Williamson7340128
Whiteside7100166
Boone661671
Ogle601480
Grundy579771
Clinton574190
Coles564494
Knox5484139
Jackson495663
Henry487963
Livingston475184
Effingham470672
Stephenson466881
Macoupin466081
Woodford465474
Marion4447115
Franklin439872
Monroe434791
Jefferson4232119
Randolph411984
Lee410552
Morgan384180
Fulton382251
Logan381657
Montgomery368773
Bureau365882
Christian362073
Fayette315855
Perry314159
Iroquois296465
McDonough276345
Jersey268349
Douglas257435
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227737
Union224240
Crawford210826
Bond201924
Cass197524
Jo Daviess179824
Pike178451
Clark178032
Warren177846
Wayne175852
Ford175446
Hancock174231
Richland173640
Carroll173536
White168726
Edgar168339
Washington163525
Moultrie159726
Clay148243
Mason147944
Piatt145814
De Witt145424
Mercer143833
Greene143233
Johnson141214
Wabash134212
Massac132940
Cumberland128819
Menard121512
Jasper114818
Marshall103218
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7305
Brown6996
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56712
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL70
Unassigned02344

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 724214

Reported Deaths: 13363
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion989071736
Lake53172962
Allen40223675
Hamilton35354408
St. Joseph35270550
Elkhart28228437
Tippecanoe22297217
Vanderburgh22231396
Porter18560304
Johnson17832376
Hendricks17098313
Clark12897191
Madison12519339
Vigo12379244
Monroe11811168
LaPorte11691210
Delaware10571185
Howard9823215
Kosciusko9347117
Hancock8204139
Bartholomew8036155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7630176
Wayne7002198
Grant6986174
Boone6652101
Morgan6529139
Dubois6139117
Marshall5954111
Dearborn577177
Cass5769105
Henry5671102
Noble555783
Jackson499672
Shelby488196
Lawrence4470120
Gibson433791
Harrison432972
Clinton426353
DeKalb423284
Montgomery423088
Whitley392739
Huntington386380
Steuben381057
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper361347
Putnam357760
Wabash352478
Adams340354
Ripley338370
Jefferson328481
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290281
Decatur282992
Fayette278362
Greene276085
Posey270733
Scott264453
LaGrange263870
Clay258945
Randolph239581
Washington239131
Spencer230431
Jennings228848
Starke213252
Fountain211846
Sullivan210442
Owen195856
Fulton194240
Jay190429
Carroll187820
Perry182537
Orange181854
Rush172625
Vermillion167643
Franklin167235
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101441
Crawford99014
Benton98114
Martin87415
Warren80515
Switzerland7808
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413