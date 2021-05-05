Clear

There were four attacks, including an assault with a hammer, on Asian Americans in New York over the weekend

Police are investigating after a stranger attacked two Asian women with a hammer in New York leaving one with a deep cut on her head.

Posted: May 5, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, Alec Snyder, Hollie Silverman and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

There were at least four attacks on Asian Americans, including an assault with a hammer, in New York City over the weekend, according to the New York Police Department.

The spate of attacks occurred as the city is grappling with a rise in bias crimes on Asian Americans this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.

During that period, 17 arrests were made, according to the data.

In comparison, the NYPD dashboard shows 28 anti-Asian incidents in all of 2020, with 23 arrests.

There were two attacks on Sunday and two on Saturday, according to the police department.

In Manhattan, two Asian women, ages 29 and 31, were approached from behind Sunday by a person who asked them to remove their face masks, the NYPD said. Video shows the person swung a hammer at the women, who tried to fight off the attacker before walking away.

The attacker wounded the 31-year-old in the head, and she was taken to a hospital, according to NYPD's hate crimes Twitter account.

No arrests have been made yet, and the department is asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker whose pictures and video were posted on the Twitter account.

In Queens on the same day, a man approached a 22-year-old Asian man from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station and punched him in the back and chest before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said in a press release, which called the assault a hate crime.

Woman and teen attacked

On Saturday, a 52-year-old woman was pushed while waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The alleged suspect — who is also believed to be a woman — fled and the victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the attack, according to the spokesperson.

The other assault happened in Queens, the spokesperson said, when a 15-year-old boy was approached by three people who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and hit him.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said, and police have arrested three suspects on preliminary charges of assault and harassment in the second degree.

Two of them are minors and the third is an 18-year-old, police said. CNN has reached out to the Queens District Attorney's Office to confirm charges and arraignment dates for the three suspects.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hate Crimes Task Force was involved with the teen's incident but did not know to what extent.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an end to hate crimes during a rally.

"If you hate, get the hell out of here, because you don't belong in New York City!" de Blasio said.

"So anyone who commits a hate crime, let's be blunt, let's be clear. We will find you, we will prosecute you. You will suffer the consequences. If you harm our Asian brothers and sisters, you will pay. Period!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
A Pleasant Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

Image

Statewide ammunition shortage affecting police departments

Image

Demolition set to begin on Jasper County jail

Image

Edgar County dad and baby's death ruled as homicide, mother charged with murder

Image

New Baby Box in the Wabash Valley

Image

Standoff ends peacefully with arrest

Image

Golden Apple: Northeast East's Tina Ficklin

Image

Is your home prepared for severe weather?

Image

Tuesday: Showers and storms, cooler. High: 64

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low: 59°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1341671

Reported Deaths: 24389
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5372249987
DuPage891801268
Will74284980
Lake66246976
Kane57486767
Winnebago32465469
Madison30223518
McHenry28113284
St. Clair27634509
Peoria22627296
Champaign20355144
Sangamon18387232
McLean17760175
Tazewell16641277
Rock Island14691305
Kankakee13932207
Kendall1280191
LaSalle12257239
Macon10561194
DeKalb9719119
Vermilion9340131
Adams8326120
Williamson7336128
Whiteside7089166
Boone660371
Ogle600480
Grundy578371
Clinton573990
Coles563794
Knox5476139
Jackson495063
Henry487663
Livingston474784
Effingham470472
Stephenson466181
Macoupin465681
Woodford464374
Marion4441115
Franklin439471
Monroe434691
Jefferson4228119
Randolph411784
Lee409752
Morgan383680
Fulton381651
Logan380357
Montgomery368573
Bureau364482
Christian361573
Fayette315055
Perry314159
Iroquois295865
McDonough276145
Jersey267949
Douglas257235
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227637
Union224240
Crawford210726
Bond201924
Cass197324
Jo Daviess179724
Pike178351
Clark177932
Warren177446
Wayne175652
Ford175246
Hancock174231
Carroll173436
Richland173240
Edgar168339
White168326
Washington163625
Moultrie159626
Clay148143
Mason147444
Piatt145614
De Witt145224
Greene143133
Mercer142633
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132840
Cumberland128819
Menard121412
Jasper114818
Marshall102618
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7295
Brown6986
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4771
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL00
Unassigned02342

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 723443

Reported Deaths: 13350
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion987531736
Lake53113960
Allen40163675
Hamilton35322408
St. Joseph35214549
Elkhart28193437
Tippecanoe22275217
Vanderburgh22225395
Porter18528304
Johnson17821375
Hendricks17086312
Clark12891191
Madison12510339
Vigo12373244
Monroe11797168
LaPorte11665209
Delaware10562185
Howard9814215
Kosciusko9334116
Hancock8201139
Bartholomew8029155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7626176
Wayne6993198
Grant6974173
Boone6649101
Morgan6523139
Dubois6137117
Marshall5949111
Dearborn576676
Cass5763105
Henry5661102
Noble554583
Jackson499072
Shelby487296
Lawrence4463120
Gibson433590
Harrison432772
Clinton426053
DeKalb423084
Montgomery422788
Whitley392239
Huntington385880
Steuben380457
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper360847
Putnam357460
Wabash352278
Adams339954
Ripley338270
Jefferson328281
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290181
Decatur282692
Fayette278262
Greene275585
Posey270733
Scott264253
LaGrange263670
Clay258445
Randolph239481
Washington239031
Spencer230331
Jennings228548
Starke213052
Fountain211746
Sullivan210242
Owen195556
Fulton193940
Jay190229
Carroll187820
Perry182337
Orange181754
Rush172524
Vermillion167443
Franklin166935
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101241
Crawford98914
Benton98414
Martin87415
Warren80415
Switzerland7798
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0412