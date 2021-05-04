Clear

Banks are scrambling to protect their back office workers from India's Covid surge

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria about the coronavirus crisis in India and how the government may not be able to enforce a second national lockdown, even if it wanted to.

Posted: May 4, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady and Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Big banks and accounting firms do most of their business in New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. But they wouldn't be able to function without their back offices, many of which are located in Covid-stricken India.

Financial services firms have outsourced a huge number of information technology and operations jobs to India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs. Almost 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade body.

Some financial firms are rushing assistance to workers and contractors, as India battles the world's worst coronavirus outbreak. Monday was the 12th straight day that more than 300,000 cases were registered. Deaths have also been rising at an alarming rate and the country's health care system has been stretched beyond breaking point.

In order to keep their operations online, banks are shifting work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home and extending project deadlines. Indian companies that provide services to Wall Street are taking additional steps to protect workers in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, in some cases establishing Covid care centers for employees and their families.

Wall Street takes action

Remote work, which is implemented for almost all employees at Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, for example, is one step to keeping the workforce safe and businesses functioning.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson told CNN Business that the bank is not experiencing "significant impacts" to its operations. It is supporting local communities with more than $3 million in grants.

Goldman Sachs last week announced a $10 million donation to support the battle against the pandemic in India. The investment bank has offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"Our focus is on the overall health and safety of our people and their families, during this unprecedented health crisis in India," said Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs Services in India. "We continue to be resilient in the execution of our business functions."

But working from home during a pandemic is complicated, especially if employees have to look after sick relatives. There are also challenges around security and data protection, since employees may be handling sensitive company or customer information.

Bank of America, another US bank with operations in India, declined to comment.

London responds

UK banks Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered are in some cases redirecting work to other countries to relieve pressure on employees in India, many of who have fallen ill or have care responsibilities at home.

"We are shifting some capacity to the UK and appreciate what our colleagues here are doing," Barclays CEO Jes Staley said on a call with reporters on Friday. Barclays employs roughly 20,000 people in India, making it the bank's largest employee hub outside Britain.

Barclays has increased donations to local charities for vital supplies such as food, masks and oxygen concentrators and is providing additional medical insurance to employees for Covid-related treatment expenses.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose told analysts that the company has "relieved some of the pressure" on its back office operations in India: "We're putting a lot of support in there ... our main focus is really on supporting our colleagues," she added.

The bank — which employs 13,000 people in India almost exclusively in back office roles — hasn't moved any functions out the country but is extending delivery times for non-essential projects to manage workloads.

The company is providing staff with access to digital medical services and reimbursements for Covid-19 vaccinations. It is also donating funds that will go toward rolling out vaccines in India and elsewhere.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank has "rebalanced loads" between service centers in Chennai and Bangalore. It has 100 branches in 43 cities across India, most of which it has kept open, as well as back office operations.

"We have material case counts amongst our population, both in our service center and in the bank itself," Winters told analysts on a call last week. "Banks are considered essential services so we've had a disproportionate share of cases in the branch staff unfortunately," he added.

In a statement shared with CNN Business, Standard Chartered Bank India said it is providing private transportation to staff who must work in an office, and has been securing hospitalization and other critical care products such as medical oxygen for its employees. The bank is also facilitating vaccination drives across Bangalore and Chennai for staff and their families by partnering with local health authorities and hospitals.

HSBC, which employs 39,000 people in India, is donating $11.5 million toward Covid relief efforts this year, including vaccine rollouts through the global shot program Covax.

Following the Indian government's announcement that adults over 18 will be eligible for vaccines from May 1, the bank is mobilizing efforts to get doses to staff. "We will do all we can to help you to access the vaccines," CEO Noel Quinn said in a post on LinkedIn.

Beyond banks

It's not just banks that rely on India to keep their operations functioning. Companies on the periphery of financial services, such as consultancies and accounting firms, are facing similar challenges.

Together, Accenture, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC employ nearly 350,000 people in India.

EY India, which has over 56,000 workers, activated a business continuity plan at the start of the surge, which included shifting work to other geographies.

Almost all of its employees are working from home, according to Julie Teigland, a regional managing partner. "A significant number of EY people and their family members have been directly impacted by the severe second wave of Covid in India," she told CNN Business.

EY is providing staff with additional medical insurance and Covid-related leave, which can be used to care for sick family members. It is also working with NGOs to facilitate medical supplies and meals for patients in hospitals.

PwC's Covid helpline provides employees with information on availability of beds, medication, equipment and testing. "We are making sure that all those who have emerging medical needs for themselves or their family members can take time off without having to worry about their leave balance or business continuity," Satyavati Berera, chief operating officer of PwC in India, said in a statement.

KPMG India said that all of its staff are currently working remotely or from client offices if necessary. KPMG International has donated funds toward supporting the country's critical needs, including the provision of oxygen, hygiene equipment, ambulances and other medical supplies.

Accenture, Deloitte and EY are working with other US companies to provide India with critical medical supplies, vaccines and oxygen through a partnership supported by the US Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable.

Accenture, which employs about 200,000 people across seven cities in India, said in a statement that it could shift functions elsewhere if necessary.

Action at home

IT giants in India — such as Infosys and Wipro, which provide business services to companies around the world — have also rushed to provide assistance to employees and ensure their operations continue to run smoothly.

With health services under severe strain, Infosys has set up Covid care centers for employees in Pune and Bangalore and plans to roll these out elsewhere. Wipro has taken similar steps, with facilities in Bangalore and Delhi available exclusively to staff and their immediate family members. It plans to open similar sites in Pune and Hyderabad.

Both firms are partnering with hospitals across the country to ensure treatment for employees and their families, and vaccines are being provided at some campuses.

Infosys said that employees who contract Covid are given 21 days of additional paid leave by the company. "At present, we continue to operate in a remote model across our offices and see no impact on our client deliverables due to the health situation," it said in a statement.

Wipro told CNN Business that only 3% of employees are working from an office. "For employees engaged in critical projects, we have arranged accommodation either at our guest houses or in hotels close to our facilities," it added.

The company has created backup teams in order to reduce workload on critical projects and said its global customers have "responded with empathy" to the situation.

— Diksha Madhok contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Paris
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Thundershowers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Showers and storms, cooler. High: 64

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low: 59°

Image

Remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty

Image

YMCA is raising funds for their childcare department

Image

Looking for a Mother's Day gift? A weekend event at the Meadows has you covered

Image

Bumblebee transformer comes to life

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

One man is behind bars after an attempted stabbing

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner Annie Bacon

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1341671

Reported Deaths: 24389
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5372249987
DuPage891801268
Will74284980
Lake66246976
Kane57486767
Winnebago32465469
Madison30223518
McHenry28113284
St. Clair27634509
Peoria22627296
Champaign20355144
Sangamon18387232
McLean17760175
Tazewell16641277
Rock Island14691305
Kankakee13932207
Kendall1280191
LaSalle12257239
Macon10561194
DeKalb9719119
Vermilion9340131
Adams8326120
Williamson7336128
Whiteside7089166
Boone660371
Ogle600480
Grundy578371
Clinton573990
Coles563794
Knox5476139
Jackson495063
Henry487663
Livingston474784
Effingham470472
Stephenson466181
Macoupin465681
Woodford464374
Marion4441115
Franklin439471
Monroe434691
Jefferson4228119
Randolph411784
Lee409752
Morgan383680
Fulton381651
Logan380357
Montgomery368573
Bureau364482
Christian361573
Fayette315055
Perry314159
Iroquois295865
McDonough276145
Jersey267949
Douglas257235
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227637
Union224240
Crawford210726
Bond201924
Cass197324
Jo Daviess179724
Pike178351
Clark177932
Warren177446
Wayne175652
Ford175246
Hancock174231
Carroll173436
Richland173240
Edgar168339
White168326
Washington163625
Moultrie159626
Clay148143
Mason147444
Piatt145614
De Witt145224
Greene143133
Mercer142633
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132840
Cumberland128819
Menard121412
Jasper114818
Marshall102618
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7295
Brown6986
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4771
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL00
Unassigned02342

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 723443

Reported Deaths: 13350
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion987531736
Lake53113960
Allen40163675
Hamilton35322408
St. Joseph35214549
Elkhart28193437
Tippecanoe22275217
Vanderburgh22225395
Porter18528304
Johnson17821375
Hendricks17086312
Clark12891191
Madison12510339
Vigo12373244
Monroe11797168
LaPorte11665209
Delaware10562185
Howard9814215
Kosciusko9334116
Hancock8201139
Bartholomew8029155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7626176
Wayne6993198
Grant6974173
Boone6649101
Morgan6523139
Dubois6137117
Marshall5949111
Dearborn576676
Cass5763105
Henry5661102
Noble554583
Jackson499072
Shelby487296
Lawrence4463120
Gibson433590
Harrison432772
Clinton426053
DeKalb423084
Montgomery422788
Whitley392239
Huntington385880
Steuben380457
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper360847
Putnam357460
Wabash352278
Adams339954
Ripley338270
Jefferson328281
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290181
Decatur282692
Fayette278262
Greene275585
Posey270733
Scott264253
LaGrange263670
Clay258445
Randolph239481
Washington239031
Spencer230331
Jennings228548
Starke213052
Fountain211746
Sullivan210242
Owen195556
Fulton193940
Jay190229
Carroll187820
Perry182337
Orange181754
Rush172524
Vermillion167443
Franklin166935
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101241
Crawford98914
Benton98414
Martin87415
Warren80415
Switzerland7798
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0412