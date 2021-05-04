Clear

Why we 'may not get to zero' on Covid

Since the start of the pandemic, France has made keeping schools open a priority. But one high school on the outskirts of Paris has paid a heavy price as 20 students lost a relative to Covid-19. CNN's Melissa Bell speaks with students as well as France's education minister.

Posted: May 4, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Tara John, CNN

President Joe Biden predicted a return to some normalcy "by the end of the summer" on Monday, but health experts are increasingly doubtful that the United States will reach herd immunity from Covid-19.

America's outlook is rosier now than it has been in months; daily coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen to one-fifth of what they were during winter peaks thanks to climbing vaccinations. So far, more than 40% of the adult population and nearly 70% of the senior population are fully vaccinated, according to new CDC data.

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have estimated between 70% to 85% of the US population needs to be immune to the virus -- through vaccination or previous infection -- for herd immunity to be reached. He said in March that might happen when high school students are vaccinated.

The US is one step closer to that. A federal government official told CNN the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is poised to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine for children and teens aged 12 to 15 by early next week.

But the average daily rate of vaccinations has been declining for about two weeks, and polls show younger Americans are least likely to say they want a shot, Ralph Ellis and Christina Maxouris report. This is worrying because unvaccinated young people are helping fuel case increases across the US.

"What I really worry about is that those people who are already on the fence don't get vaccinated (and) we don't reach herd immunity come the fall," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN. "And then with the winter ... we have a big resurgence, maybe we have variants coming in from other countries, and we could start this whole process all over again and have another huge pandemic come the winter."

It is not all doom and gloom. Some experts think driving down infections will be good enough, allowing most people to get back to their pre-pandemic lives as long as case numbers continue to plummet.

"We may not get to zero, we probably won't," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Health, told CNN on Monday. "But if we can get the infections at very low levels, most of us can get back to our lives in normal ways. I think we can probably live with that," he added.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED.

Q: Can new or future variants ruin herd immunity?

A: Here's the good news: All three vaccines currently used in the US give strong protection against known variant strains of the coronavirus.

But as the virus keeps spreading and replicating in new people, it has more opportunities to mutate. And if there are significant mutations, new and more dangerous variants could emerge. The key is to quash the amount of virus circulating, so it has fewer chances to mutate and cause more infectious or deadlier variants.

That's why getting vaccinated and continuing to wear masks are so important, experts say.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

More Covid cases in last two weeks than first six months of pandemic

There were more reported cases of the virus in the past two weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Monday. India and Brazil accounted for more than half of last week's cases.

This comes as the burden of Covid-19 has shifted to poorer nations. India surpassed 20 million official cases on Tuesday (though the real total is believed to be much higher,) while neighboring Nepal has seen a more than 1,200% increase in average Covid-19 cases since mid-April. Nepal's prime minister pleaded for more international help on Monday, saying "we are living in an interconnected and interlinked world, [a] pandemic like this spares no one and no one is safe."

Meanwhile, the FDA's Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock warned the continuing spread of the Covid-19 would fuel the rise of more variants as the world turns into "a giant petri dish" for the virus.

Covid-19 caused one in three deaths in Brazil so far this year

A third of all people who've died in Brazil in 2021 were victims of Covid-19, Rodrigo Pedroso and Caitlin Hu report. According to official data, 615,329 deaths were reported in the country between January 1 and April 30. Of those, 208,370 were related to Covid-19, according to Brazil's health ministry -- 33.9% of the nation's total.

The virus has surged with a vengeance in the South American giant in recent months -- fueled in part by a disregard for social distancing precautions and the emergence of extra-contagious new variants -- and has claimed more lives in the past four months than in all of 2020. And despite Brazil's robust immunization program, its rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has been slow. So far, less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

Europe plans a summer reopening

After nearly a year of closed borders, the European Union could open in June to fully vaccinated vacationers from countries with low infection rates in time for summer under a plan revealed on Monday, James Frater reports.

Officials hope the plan -- which will be discussed by ambassadors of European countries tomorrow -- could be implemented by the end of June. The proposals, published by the European Commission, advised that arrivals must have been inoculated 14 days before arrival with a vaccine from its approved list, including BioNTech/Pfizer, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Decisions about borders can only be made by individual countries, so each member state will decide whether to implement these proposals or not.

ON OUR RADAR

  • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he hopes Covid-19 vaccines will not be mandatory for tennis players on tour, while refusing to reveal whether he would get a vaccine in the future. The Serbian has previously said he would oppose compulsory vaccination but has since said he would wait for more clarification from the tennis governing body.
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that subway service in New York City will return to a 24/7 schedule on May 17 as the state and neighbors New Jersey and Connecticut open up their economies
  • Americans are not getting the mental health assistance they need during the pandemic, according to a report, which found this to be especially true for the youngest, oldest and most impoverished.
  • America's parents -- mothers in particular -- have been hit hard by the pandemic. But the vaccine rollout and Washington's promises to spend big on child care could help moms get back to work.

TODAY'S TOP TIP

Teen stress has been heightened by the pandemic

"Many teens I work with deal with a nearly crippling social anxiety, either from a lack of practice after a year with precious little time with friends, or because of overall social insecurity," writes psychologist John Duffy.

"Some also feel a sense of desperation, depression and anxiety they have never experienced before, always having considered themselves positive, upbeat people. Several of my clients are now taking medication to balance their moods," he added.

Here's how to help them.

NEW PODCAST

"Our new show is a place where we can all reflect on how the pandemic has changed us and what steps we want to take to move forward, together." -- Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

For the first time in more than a year, many of us are imagining the next chapter of our lives. Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully in his new podcast "Chasing Life," which starts May 11. LISTEN TO THE TRAILER.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1341671

Reported Deaths: 24389
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5372249987
DuPage891801268
Will74284980
Lake66246976
Kane57486767
Winnebago32465469
Madison30223518
McHenry28113284
St. Clair27634509
Peoria22627296
Champaign20355144
Sangamon18387232
McLean17760175
Tazewell16641277
Rock Island14691305
Kankakee13932207
Kendall1280191
LaSalle12257239
Macon10561194
DeKalb9719119
Vermilion9340131
Adams8326120
Williamson7336128
Whiteside7089166
Boone660371
Ogle600480
Grundy578371
Clinton573990
Coles563794
Knox5476139
Jackson495063
Henry487663
Livingston474784
Effingham470472
Stephenson466181
Macoupin465681
Woodford464374
Marion4441115
Franklin439471
Monroe434691
Jefferson4228119
Randolph411784
Lee409752
Morgan383680
Fulton381651
Logan380357
Montgomery368573
Bureau364482
Christian361573
Fayette315055
Perry314159
Iroquois295865
McDonough276145
Jersey267949
Douglas257235
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227637
Union224240
Crawford210726
Bond201924
Cass197324
Jo Daviess179724
Pike178351
Clark177932
Warren177446
Wayne175652
Ford175246
Hancock174231
Carroll173436
Richland173240
Edgar168339
White168326
Washington163625
Moultrie159626
Clay148143
Mason147444
Piatt145614
De Witt145224
Greene143133
Mercer142633
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132840
Cumberland128819
Menard121412
Jasper114818
Marshall102618
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7295
Brown6986
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4771
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL00
Unassigned02342

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 723443

Reported Deaths: 13350
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion987531736
Lake53113960
Allen40163675
Hamilton35322408
St. Joseph35214549
Elkhart28193437
Tippecanoe22275217
Vanderburgh22225395
Porter18528304
Johnson17821375
Hendricks17086312
Clark12891191
Madison12510339
Vigo12373244
Monroe11797168
LaPorte11665209
Delaware10562185
Howard9814215
Kosciusko9334116
Hancock8201139
Bartholomew8029155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7626176
Wayne6993198
Grant6974173
Boone6649101
Morgan6523139
Dubois6137117
Marshall5949111
Dearborn576676
Cass5763105
Henry5661102
Noble554583
Jackson499072
Shelby487296
Lawrence4463120
Gibson433590
Harrison432772
Clinton426053
DeKalb423084
Montgomery422788
Whitley392239
Huntington385880
Steuben380457
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper360847
Putnam357460
Wabash352278
Adams339954
Ripley338270
Jefferson328281
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290181
Decatur282692
Fayette278262
Greene275585
Posey270733
Scott264253
LaGrange263670
Clay258445
Randolph239481
Washington239031
Spencer230331
Jennings228548
Starke213052
Fountain211746
Sullivan210242
Owen195556
Fulton193940
Jay190229
Carroll187820
Perry182337
Orange181754
Rush172524
Vermillion167443
Franklin166935
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101241
Crawford98914
Benton98414
Martin87415
Warren80415
Switzerland7798
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0412