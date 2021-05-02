Clear

GOP leaders who defy Trump feel the heat from his base

CNN's Pamela Brown and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discuss his colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) being booed at a Republican convention in Utah, and other signs of infighting within the GOP.

Posted: May 2, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: May 2, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Months after voters ousted Donald Trump from the White House, the fractures within the GOP are in sharp relief as the party wrestles with its post-Trump identity and prominent Republicans who stood up to him after the January 6 insurrection are feeling heat from his base with primaries brewing ahead of next year's midterms.

Looking to cement his grip on the GOP despite the party's losses in 2020, the former President is talking up the possibility that he might run for the White House again in 2024, forcing other potential hopefuls like former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to tiptoe around the huge shadow he casts within the party.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, who voted to impeach Trump, is once again a target of Trump and his congressional allies after she said that Republicans who objected to the certification of Electoral College results on January 6 should be disqualified from leading the party.

But in a sign of Trump's enduring clout, many of the 11 Republicans running in Saturday's special election in Texas' 6th Congressional District eagerly embraced the former President, despite him only winning the district by 3 points last fall. Republican Susan Wright, who had Trump's endorsement, will finish first among the 23-person field and will advance to a runoff, CNN projects.

Also on Saturday, GOP delegates at the Utah Republican Party's organizing convention booed Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in both his 2020 and 2021 impeachment trials. Their jeers grew louder when the Utah Republican told the crowd that he is a person "who says what he thinks" and doesn't "hide the fact that I wasn't a fan of the last President's character issues."

"You can boo all you like, but I've been a Republican all my life. My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in," Romney said before the audience of party delegates. "I worked for Republicans across the country and if you don't recall I was the Republican nominee for President in 2012."

"I understand I have a few folks who don't like me terribly much and I'm sorry about that," he added. "But I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience."

A lonely band of outsiders

Both Romney and Cheney are testaments to the fact that following one's conscience in today's GOP often leads to unyielding threats to one's political survival. Romney's troubles at home and the blowback Cheney has gotten from within her conference are emblematic of the precarious position that faces nearly all Republican politicians who rebuked Trump.

At the moment, they are a lonely band of outliers within the Republican Party -- and their straddle between standing on principle and staying in power as members of a party where conspiracy theories and lies rule the day is likely to get more difficult as the 2022 elections heat up.

Trump has promised to use his punitive tactics on Cheney and other lawmakers who backed his impeachment in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

But even with that pressure, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is showing a new assertiveness that could serve as a template for other Trump defectors in the Republican Party, even as most members continue to coddle his lies about voter fraud and the 2020 election.

Cheney opened the door last week to running for president in 2024 and had the audacity to fist-bump Biden before his address to a joint session of Congress.

She has maintained her leadership position, easily surviving on a secret ballot vote in February, even as members privately question whether she can still speak for the conference. But last week, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked at a GOP retreat whether she was still a "good fit" for leadership, he answered: "That's a question for the conference."

Most recently, some GOP members were angered by her rebuke of the lawmakers who supported the former President's attempt to overturn the election results.

"I think that we're going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House," she told the New York Post of 2024 in an interview published Monday. "I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge — particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view, that's disqualifying."

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who led the effort to object to the Electoral College results on January 6, told CNN's Manu Raju in response that Cheney is "on an island" and is "really out of step with GOP voters and members."

"Obviously she's got to stand before voters, but I think that she certainly doesn't speak for the vast majority of Republicans or people in my state," said Hawley, a potential GOP presidential contender.

While Cheney is being chided by some of her colleagues for standing up to Trump, many GOP members have stayed quiet about the conduct of Trump acolytes like embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Greene, a fount of conspiracy theories and fervent Trump supporter, has managed to raise huge sums of money from supporters despite being stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year.

Gaetz, who is being investigated by the Justice Department over allegations involving sex trafficking and prostitution, has formed a joint fundraising committee with Greene and they are making plans to travel the country together on an "America First" tour. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

The special election in Texas was an early test of the power of Trump's imprimatur to sway the results -- as 23 candidates vied for the seat vacated by the late GOP Rep. Ron Wright -- nearly four months after Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in their attempted insurrection. The field included one GOP candidate, small business owner and veteran Michael Wood, who has called on Republicans to reject Trumpism, conspiracy theories and QAnon.

"I felt like I had to stand up. Somebody needed to stand up and say, this isn't what the Republican Party should be, and we've got to go in a different direction," Wood told CNN.

As of early Sunday, Wood was not in the running for the second spot in the runoff.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Paris
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Mostly clear and breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 78

Image

Suspect in custody following three-hour Washington, Ind. standoff

Image

Otter Creek Fire Department picks up some new equipment

Image

Local fast-food chain to offer free drinks to teachers

Image

First Fridays set to return to downtown Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Low: 40°

Image

Business Development Center ready to help restaurants apply for new funding

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1334955

Reported Deaths: 24291
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5344629952
DuPage887521263
Will73834978
Lake65949972
Kane57181762
Winnebago32195467
Madison30146516
McHenry27928283
St. Clair27540509
Peoria22433292
Champaign20272143
Sangamon18303232
McLean17645173
Tazewell16540272
Rock Island14602305
Kankakee13845204
Kendall1272791
LaSalle12175237
Macon10494193
DeKalb9667119
Vermilion9267131
Adams8322119
Williamson7320127
Whiteside7059166
Boone656871
Ogle596979
Grundy575271
Clinton573290
Coles563194
Knox5448138
Jackson493463
Henry485963
Livingston472084
Effingham469772
Macoupin464381
Stephenson462681
Woodford460471
Marion4434115
Franklin437870
Monroe434091
Jefferson4214119
Randolph411584
Lee407952
Morgan382880
Fulton378150
Logan377457
Montgomery368273
Bureau362482
Christian359673
Fayette315055
Perry313959
Iroquois294564
McDonough273245
Jersey267449
Douglas256535
Saline254753
Lawrence239925
Shelby227137
Union223940
Crawford210326
Bond201624
Cass197024
Jo Daviess179224
Pike178051
Clark177732
Warren177146
Wayne175252
Hancock173931
Ford173546
Carroll173036
Richland172840
White168026
Edgar167939
Washington163525
Moultrie159126
Clay147943
Mason146642
Piatt144714
De Witt143624
Greene142933
Mercer141433
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132640
Cumberland128819
Menard120612
Jasper114817
Marshall102118
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7275
Brown6956
Pulaski6837
Stark62723
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Alexander46411
Putnam4643
Gallatin4574
Hardin38212
Pope3124
Out of IL20
Unassigned02331

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 720425

Reported Deaths: 13332
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion982851734
Lake52833957
Allen39940675
Hamilton35172408
St. Joseph35008549
Elkhart28012434
Tippecanoe22202217
Vanderburgh22194395
Porter18406304
Johnson17757375
Hendricks17030311
Clark12829191
Madison12480339
Vigo12349244
Monroe11728167
LaPorte11538208
Delaware10508185
Howard9780214
Kosciusko9316116
Hancock8162139
Bartholomew8004155
Warrick7747155
Floyd7607176
Wayne6977198
Grant6944172
Boone6628101
Morgan6505139
Dubois6132117
Marshall5916110
Dearborn576176
Cass5756105
Henry5642101
Noble552683
Jackson497972
Shelby486196
Lawrence4428120
Gibson432990
Harrison431472
Clinton424853
Montgomery421488
DeKalb421284
Whitley389939
Huntington384780
Steuben378557
Miami378065
Knox370190
Jasper358947
Putnam355860
Wabash351578
Adams339254
Ripley337170
Jefferson327481
White311254
Daviess293799
Wells289781
Decatur282092
Fayette278062
Greene274485
Posey270733
Scott264053
LaGrange261870
Clay257945
Randolph239080
Washington237431
Spencer229831
Jennings227548
Fountain211345
Starke211152
Sullivan209842
Owen194556
Fulton193640
Jay188929
Carroll187520
Perry182237
Orange180354
Rush171924
Vermillion167343
Franklin166535
Tipton161645
Parke145316
Blackford134332
Pike132434
Pulaski115545
Newton105734
Brown100941
Crawford98514
Benton98214
Martin86415
Warren80415
Switzerland7778
Union70410
Ohio56211
Unassigned0411