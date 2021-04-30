Clear

The headlines that capture the red hot state of the economy

Amazon's profits more than tripled in the first quarter of 2021 to over $8 billion, as the pandemic continued to boost its online retail, cloud and advertising businesses. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

‪Two headlines on the front page of the Wall Street Journal sum up the media's current coverage of the economy: "U.S. Economy Bounces Back Near Its Peak" and "Amazon's Profit More Than Triples."‬

Sebastian Herrera's story for the Journal about Amazon's record quarterly profits said the company capped "a blockbuster earnings season for the world's largest technology companies," citing "significant gains in profits and revenue" for Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

But words like "significant" and "blockbuster" are understatements! As Shira Ovide of The New York Times put it, "The dictionary doesn't have enough superlatives to describe what's happening to the five biggest technology companies." The headline of her analysis uses the word "bonkers." Apple has well exceeded a $2 trillion market cap. Microsoft and Amazon are not far from the $2 trillion mark. "These companies are just so dominant," a portfolio manager told CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica the other day.

The pandemic was an accelerant. "They were already on the way up and had been for the best part of a decade, and the pandemic was unique. For them it was a perfect positive storm," NYU professor Thomas Philippon told Ovide.

But "the wildly successful last year also raises uncomfortable questions for tech company bosses, the public and elected officials already peeved about the industry," she wrote: "Is what's good for Big Tech good for America? Or are the tech superstars winning while the rest of us are losing?"

A post-pandemic mindset

CNN's Clare Duffy writes: "After listening to this week's earnings calls, it seems the thinking at tech companies has begun to shift more dramatically to the post-pandemic future. Whereas much of the conversation over the past year has been 'here's how the pandemic is changing demand,' it's now sounding more like 'here's how the pandemic has permanently changed the tech landscape, and how we're planning to capitalize on those changes going forward.' As CEO Satya Nadella said in Microsoft's earnings report Wednesday: 'Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just the beginning.'" Read Duffy's story about Amazon's earnings here.

Ad market's "bull run"

Companies coming out of a pandemic coma need to reach customers. So they need to pitch themselves. "We're on an advertising bull run," WaPo biz exec Jarrod Dicker commented as the earnings reports piled up this week. Google's earnings were fueled by "a surge in digital ad spending." Same for Facebook. And on Thursday "Amazon said ad and other sales rose 77% to $6.9 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $6.2 billion," per Reuters. Investing.com analyst Jesse Cohen said ad revenue is "increasingly becoming another substantial growth driver for Amazon."

Companies like Spotify also highlighted ad sales growth this week. On the flip side, when Discovery's earnings showed some ad sales slippage, streaming was a factor: "Lower ad inventory was due in part to the company's own promotions for its new Discovery+ service occupying ad space on its networks, the company said."

>> Kerry Flynn writes: "There's something to be said about how the world has gone to subscriptions while ads are thriving. Vox has a strong new piece about 'how subscriptions took over our lives.'"

Friday's front page

Booming Big Tech earnings are part of a broader economic story that shouldn't be missed. The lead story in Friday's Washington Post is "Growth speeds up in 1st quarter." Here's the lead: "The U.S. economic recovery picked up speed, with the economy growing 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year because of rising coronavirus vaccinations and massive federal stimulus spending. The economy is on the verge of regaining all of its pandemic losses in coming months." Read on.

>> "Everything about this crisis has been unique," Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, told the Journal.

>> The WSJ editorial board and other conservative voices are asking why Biden's spending plans are necessary in light of the growth signs...

What about Twitter?

"Twitter's stock was down more than 11% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company released its first-quarter earnings, missing on user growth expectations and providing lower revenue guidance for the second quarter than expected," CNBC reported.

Comcast's conundrum

"If you want a clear picture of the state of the media industry, Comcast offers a clear snapshot: It's losing cable TV subscribers while gaining in streaming," i.e. Peacock, the New York Times' Edmund Lee wrote Thursday. "The conundrum: cable still generates the most dollars while streaming loses the most."

Here's his full story about Comcast's better-than-expected earnings. Lee noted that this is "the operating thesis behind every major media company today: replace the eroding base of profit-rich cable customers with loss-making streaming viewers in the hope that over time the digital audience will become more valuable."

>> Wild stat: "About 14 million households are regularly watching NBCU's Peacock service, just one-third of the 42 million people who have signed up for it." (The Information)

Endeavor's first public day

Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, "the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the largest Hollywood talent agency," closed at $25.20 per share after entering public trading on Thursday at $24 per share. The public rollout "sets the stage" for Ari Emanuel's "potential comeback after a harrowing year and a half," the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Faughnder and Anousha Sakoui report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Paris
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny with a Cool Breeze!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

Image

Fork in the Road: Scout's Pizzeria

Image

Fork in the Road Best Pie Winner Announced

Image

TH South win Softball Glove Trophy

Image

King heading into Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame

Image

TH South girls tennis beats THN for 10th straight time

Image

CRIME STOPPERS: BURGLARY AT A LOCAL CHURCH

Image

Two teachers help this Wabash Valley 4th grader build his artistic talent

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1331747

Reported Deaths: 24252
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5332979942
DuPage885191260
Will73647977
Lake65828970
Kane57071761
Winnebago32069465
Madison30112516
McHenry27861282
St. Clair27502509
Peoria22330291
Champaign20203143
Sangamon18231232
McLean17559173
Tazewell16486269
Rock Island14573305
Kankakee13811203
Kendall1268091
LaSalle12129235
Macon10461193
DeKalb9643118
Vermilion9234131
Adams8313119
Williamson7307126
Whiteside7047166
Boone655771
Ogle594079
Clinton573190
Grundy572771
Coles561594
Knox5429138
Jackson491863
Henry484363
Effingham469772
Livingston469784
Macoupin463681
Stephenson461881
Woodford456770
Marion4433115
Franklin437470
Monroe433391
Jefferson4211119
Randolph411584
Lee407051
Morgan382280
Fulton376750
Logan375557
Montgomery367473
Bureau361182
Christian357872
Fayette314855
Perry313859
Iroquois293564
McDonough271144
Jersey266749
Douglas256335
Saline254153
Lawrence239825
Shelby226937
Union223840
Crawford210026
Bond201224
Cass196324
Jo Daviess179124
Pike177951
Clark177732
Warren176846
Wayne175252
Hancock173831
Ford173146
Carroll172736
Richland172740
Edgar167939
White167426
Washington163525
Moultrie158526
Clay147943
Mason146342
Piatt144114
Greene142933
De Witt142524
Johnson141114
Mercer141033
Wabash134112
Massac132240
Cumberland128619
Menard120112
Jasper114817
Marshall101918
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7245
Brown6956
Pulaski6817
Stark62623
Edwards56612
Henderson52114
Calhoun5142
Scott4741
Alexander46311
Putnam4633
Gallatin4554
Hardin37512
Pope3104
Out of IL30
Unassigned02325

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 718948

Reported Deaths: 13324
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion980591734
Lake52697955
Allen39858675
Hamilton35095408
St. Joseph34907548
Elkhart27951434
Vanderburgh22178395
Tippecanoe22173217
Porter18357304
Johnson17729375
Hendricks16995311
Clark12799191
Madison12454339
Vigo12328244
Monroe11693167
LaPorte11495207
Delaware10497185
Howard9772214
Kosciusko9293116
Hancock8132139
Bartholomew7998155
Warrick7744155
Floyd7600176
Wayne6968198
Grant6938172
Boone6620101
Morgan6486139
Dubois6125117
Marshall5903109
Dearborn576076
Cass5749105
Henry5637101
Noble551383
Jackson497272
Shelby485396
Lawrence4411119
Gibson432190
Harrison430872
Clinton424353
Montgomery421288
DeKalb420384
Whitley389539
Huntington383980
Steuben377657
Miami377565
Knox369490
Jasper357647
Putnam355560
Wabash350878
Adams338954
Ripley336869
Jefferson324681
White311154
Daviess291999
Wells289581
Decatur281892
Fayette278062
Greene273085
Posey270433
Scott263353
LaGrange260670
Clay257245
Randolph238880
Washington236131
Spencer229331
Jennings227448
Fountain211145
Starke210552
Sullivan209642
Owen194156
Fulton193540
Jay188129
Carroll186920
Perry182237
Orange179754
Rush171624
Vermillion167343
Franklin166535
Tipton161644
Parke145216
Blackford134332
Pike132034
Pulaski115245
Newton105334
Brown100941
Crawford98314
Benton98214
Martin85015
Warren80415
Switzerland7778
Union70410
Ohio56111
Unassigned0411