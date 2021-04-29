Clear

From ad-libs to whispers, here's how the Biden address to Congress was covered by the press

During his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden said he wants the wealthiest Americans to pay "their fair share" when it comes to taxes.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

When Vice President Kamala Harris was walking into the House chamber on Wednesday, a reporter asked her about the significance of the day's historical milestone -- having two women, Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sitting on the rostrum -- and Harris responded with one word, "Normal."

That's what it should be: Normal. So many aspects of President Biden's address to Congress were about restoring normality and, at the same time, shifting the average American's sense of what's normal. "He is proceeding to set out, as his agenda, perhaps the most progressive agenda since LBJ or even Franklin Roosevelt," CNN's Jake Tapper said afterward.

John Harwood observed that Biden grounded his speech "in plain, non-political, non-ideological language invoking the people he wants to help" -- veterans, single moms, poor kids, and so forth. Normal, in other words. No "faculty lounge" talk.

HuffPost WH correspondent S.V. Dáte tweeted, "People who only started following politics a few years ago might find this speech ... strange ... kind of boring ... Well, this is a what a normal president sounds like. This is what these speeches were pretty much always like."

The new normal?

Referring to "Madam Speaker and Madam Vice President," Biden said "no president has ever said those words from this podium, and it's about time." Promoting his American Families Plan, he talked about bolstering education and childcare. Speaking about proposals for gun restrictions, he said, "we're not changing the Constitution, we're being reasonable." Addressing young transgender Americans, he said, "I want you to know your president has your back." And, as ABC's Byron Pitts noted, "this president mentioned white supremacy and terrorism in the same sentence."

The intent: To supersede Donald Trump's abnormal, aberrant presidency with an aggressively normal approach. And it seems the opposition is still trying to figure out how to respond. As Brian Williams said on MSNBC, "No one yelled 'you lie,' the Speaker didn't rip up the speech on live television. So, by the standards of about the last 20 years, it was a successful evening where the speeches are concerned." The GOP rebuttal by Senator Tim Scott was complimented and critiqued, but the responses never stand out...

The commander in chief stance

Everything about Biden's address communicated that "I'm in charge," which might have caused some cognitive dissonance with the Fox base. Numerous Fox hosts have aired suspicions about Biden's health and asserted that others are actually running the country. Sean Hannity did it again after the speech with a graphic that asked, conspiratorially, "WHO'S IN CHARGE?" Per Oliver Darcy, Hannity called the president "very weak, very frail, cognitively struggling" -- yet somehow capable, Hannity said, of delivering a "big bore socialist speech" with a "multi-trillion dollar, far-left, socialist, statist, authoritarian wish list." Pick a lane, Sean!

"Whatever the merits of Biden's agenda as president," Harwood tweeted, "he keeps demonstrating that the 'he's senile' schtick is as empty as 'he's confiscating your hamburgers...'"

Midnight headlines

The NYT homepage's banner headline at the end of the night: "Biden Makes Case to Vastly Expand Government's Role." WaPo: "Biden pitches ambitious investment and tax plans as he recasts role of government." FoxNews.com: "BIG GOVERNMENT AGENDA." AP: "Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew.'"

Top notes and quotes

-- First, a Biden quote: "We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works, and that we can deliver for our people."

-- Second, a pop-up graphic that appeared on Fox in the hour before the speech: "AWAITING BIDEN ADMIN PROPAGANDA ON CAP HILL."

-- In an echo of his inauguration speech, Biden spoke of "choosing hope over fear, truth over lies and light over darkness."

-- TPM's Josh Marshall: "I've been watching State of the Union addresses for forty-plus years and I have never seen one like this."

-- "He's developing a kind of positive populism," CNN's Van Jones said afterward.

-- Fox almost immediately aired a complaint that Biden didn't extend a thank-you to Trump for accelerating the vaccine timeline.

-- Then commentator Ben Domenech came on and said Biden's address was a "tissue of lies," amounting to "a political blip, immediately forgotten."

-- The two primary attacks from the right were about huge spending and immigration weakness. Also: Over-the-top Covid restrictions.

-- The aftermath of 1/6 loomed large. "For a half mile in any direction," Politico said, "the Capitol was a fortress with police blocking roads and a fence still up around the building sacked by rioters nearly four months ago."

-- CNN's Kevin Liptak: "Biden mentioned China four times and evoked Xi three times by name -- a few ad-libbed. For a domestic policy-focused president (for now), it's clear what is really weighing on Biden."

VP enlisted in broadband effort

Biden said the VP will help lead the broadband component of the admin's infrastructure proposal. He said it creates jobs by connecting every American "with high-speed internet, including 35% of the rural America that still doesn't have it. It's going to help our kids and our businesses succeed in the 21st century economy. And I am asking the VP to lead this effort..."

Ad-libs and whispers

The White House shared Biden's prepared text with the press corps, and reporters noticed lots and lots of ad-libs. The other noticeable feature was his voice: Speaking to a largely empty chamber, Biden almost whispered at times. "It's a more intimate, fireside chat style," CNN's John Avlon commented.

>> Brian Lowry writes: "As Biden spoke about Covid, his almost-whisper was extremely effective in capturing the gravity and seriousness of what has transpired in a sober, if not somewhat somber way. It felt particularly well suited to the scaled-back nature of the event, where the applause lines didn't (indeed, couldn't) generate quite the same roars as in the past..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Showers and a few storms possible. Low: 59°

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Drop Nationwide

Image

Notice your allergies acting up? Here's why.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to be careful when traveling in work zones

Image

Jail cells are now on-site as construction continues on the new Vigo County Jail

Image

Jasper County COVID-19 clinic moves to the Health Department

Image

Bon Jovi set to hit the big screen as part of concert series at Terre Haute's drive-in theatre

Image

Crews break ground on 'Tiny Home' village in Terre Haute

Image

Call this number before you start digging in and doing yard work in Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1325630

Reported Deaths: 24174
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5309759911
DuPage881581258
Will73250975
Lake65602969
Kane56765760
Winnebago31815461
Madison30043516
McHenry27711280
St. Clair27437505
Peoria22072290
Champaign20113143
Sangamon18141232
McLean17453172
Tazewell16392264
Rock Island14499305
Kankakee13734199
Kendall1260190
LaSalle12049234
Macon10392191
DeKalb9583118
Vermilion9192131
Adams8282119
Williamson7290126
Whiteside7010166
Boone651271
Ogle589378
Clinton572690
Grundy569171
Coles558794
Knox5412138
Jackson490863
Henry481263
Effingham469372
Livingston466483
Macoupin462881
Stephenson459781
Woodford452868
Marion4433115
Franklin435970
Monroe432990
Jefferson4201119
Randolph410684
Lee405451
Morgan380679
Fulton374150
Logan371857
Montgomery367073
Bureau358982
Christian356072
Fayette314555
Perry313259
Iroquois292564
McDonough267144
Jersey265849
Douglas256035
Saline253653
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223240
Crawford209926
Bond200724
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178724
Pike177651
Clark177332
Warren176046
Wayne174852
Hancock173631
Carroll172436
Richland172340
Ford171546
Edgar167639
White167326
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147843
Mason144942
Piatt143414
Greene143133
De Witt142224
Johnson141014
Mercer139433
Wabash134012
Massac131740
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101317
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7175
Brown6946
Pulaski6817
Stark61923
Edwards56212
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4731
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3084
Out of IL20
Unassigned02316

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 716306

Reported Deaths: 13293
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion976891731
Lake52471952
Allen39715672
Hamilton34971407
St. Joseph34747546
Elkhart27776433
Vanderburgh22160394
Tippecanoe22097215
Porter18239303
Johnson17674375
Hendricks16935311
Clark12772191
Madison12417339
Vigo12308244
Monroe11635166
LaPorte11411205
Delaware10452184
Howard9748213
Kosciusko9239115
Hancock8088139
Bartholomew7972155
Warrick7734155
Floyd7592176
Wayne6951198
Grant6908172
Boone6607100
Morgan6468139
Dubois6117117
Marshall5863109
Dearborn574476
Cass5730104
Henry5619101
Noble549183
Jackson496672
Shelby483995
Lawrence4382118
Gibson431690
Harrison430372
Clinton423353
Montgomery420188
DeKalb418484
Whitley387439
Huntington382580
Miami376565
Steuben374257
Knox368790
Jasper356147
Putnam354960
Wabash349978
Adams338754
Ripley336669
Jefferson319681
White310454
Daviess290899
Wells288381
Decatur281092
Fayette277762
Greene272285
Posey270333
Scott262853
LaGrange259370
Clay255845
Randolph238180
Washington235031
Spencer228631
Jennings226648
Fountain210645
Sullivan209242
Starke208852
Owen194056
Fulton193240
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179254
Rush171124
Vermillion167243
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144916
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114945
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7748
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410