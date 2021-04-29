Clear

Hits and misses from Biden's speech to Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history, marking the first time two women, Harris as Vice President and Pelosi as Majority Speaker of the House, sat behind the President during an address to a joint session of Congress.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden delivered the biggest speech of his presidency to date on Wednesday night -- an address to a joint session of Congress.

Things looked and sounded a little different, with just 200 people in attendance and everyone but Biden masked due to Covid-19 protocols. I watched the entire thing, which ran just over an hour, and took notes.

My thoughts on the hits -- and misses -- from the speech are below.

HITS

* The Harris-Pelosi elbow bump: My guess is that the one thing that people will remember 10 years from now about this speech isn't anything Biden said. (And that's no knock on Biden, because I thought his speech was solid-bordering-on-very-good.) It will be the image of the two women -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi -- standing behind Biden on the dais, signifying their status as first and second in the presidential line of succession. The elbow bump the two women gave each other when they arrived at that vaunted spot is a moment you will see replayed again and again -- because of what it means for so many. And kudos to Biden for acknowledging the moment right at the start of his speech: "Madame Speaker. Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it's about time."

* Biden's ad-libbing: Biden is not the world's greatest speech giver. He can speak too often in the Senate-ese that feels a million miles away from the average person, and makes his fair share of verbal gaffes. (He botched his 2020 campaign slogan "build back better" on Wednesday night, for example.) But whether it was the limited number of people in the chamber or Biden being comfortable since he was back in a place he had spent so many decades of his life, he seemed remarkably at ease right from the jump -- ad-libbing a line about how "Mitch [McConnell] and Chuck [Schumer] will understand it's good to be almost home. Down the hall," in reference to speaking from the House chamber. Biden's speech was peppered with ad-libbed moments like that -- the most powerful of which was when he thanked McConnell for suggesting that a cancer research funding bill have his late son's name on it: "And if you excuse the point of personal privilege, I'll never forget you standing, Mitch, and saying name it after my deceased son," said Biden. "It meant a lot."

* "We" vs. "Me": Every speech Donald Trump gave -- including his addresses to Congress -- he larded with self-congratulation about things HE had made happen. Biden, quite purposely, struck a starkly different tone -- repeatedly talking in terms of the "we." There was this riff in the beginning of the speech: "We all know life can knock us down. But in America, we never, ever, ever, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that's what we're doing: America is rising anew." And this one later on, remind us that our founding document was based in the "we": "Our Constitution opens with the words, as trite as it sounds, 'We the People'. It's time to remember that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force that we have no control over. It's us. It's 'We the people.'" That appeal to our common humanity -- coming after four years of a president who sought to divide the country for his personal political gain and a year-long battle against a pandemic that has killed almost 575,000 Americans -- felt deeply important.

* Chuck Schumer's suit: Look, the Senate majority leader is not known as a fashion icon. (Sorry Chuck!) But, his choice of an electric blue suit for the speech drew lots and lots of attention on Twitter. And I, for one, celebrate him stepping out on that fashion limb.

MISSES

* Biden on race: It was almost an hour into the speech before Biden mentioned George Floyd and the ongoing efforts to reform policing in America. That seemed waaaay too late in the speech for such a potent issue -- especially given that the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is so fresh in the country's mind. Not to mention the fact that Black voters were the key to Biden winning the Democratic nomination in 2020 and played a central role in helping him beat Trump. Yes, I know this sort of speech is tough to patch together -- more on that below -- and that Biden wanted to make sure a) he celebrated his administration's accomplishment on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 and b) sell his infrastructure plan to a skeptical Congress. Even so, it felt like a missed opportunity to make clear to the country just how important the issues of race and policing are to him -- and to press Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to address the systemic issues that Floyd's death shined a light on. Contrast that with Sen. Tim Scott, who spent a good chunk of his Republican response to Biden's speech talking about race and his own efforts on policing reform.

* The middle: I thought Biden started quite strong; I was genuinely moved by his description of "grandparents hugging their children and grandchildren instead of pressing hands against a window to say goodbye" as a way to illustrate how far we've come in the battle against Covid-19. And I thought his close on "We the People," as I mentioned above, was not only powerfully rhetorically but important to the country at this moment. But the middle of the speech -- as Biden tried to sell the infrastructure plan (in detail!) and then rolled through a laundry list of other priorities -- guns! climate! immigration! Russia! broadband access! -- really dragged. That's not unique to Biden. These sorts of big speeches are often hamstrung by a desire to get a line or two in about well, every issue under the sun. Regardless, for me the speech lost some momentum during its middle passage.

* Trump: You know that line in the movie "Office Space" where the consultants tell the main character that he's been missing a lot of work lately, and he responds, "I wouldn't say I've been missing it"? That's kind of how I felt watching the Biden speech without the Twitter rants of former President Donald Trump accompanying every word. I wouldn't say I missed it. (Get it? Miss? Missed it?) While Trump will undoubtedly issue some statement on Thursday bashing Biden for not properly crediting him for the vaccine or calling Biden a socialist, it was nice not to have that in real time on Wednesday. In the words of the one and only S.E. Cupp: "It isn't said enough. So great not hearing from you know who on Twitter tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Showers and a few storms possible. Low: 59°

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Drop Nationwide

Image

Notice your allergies acting up? Here's why.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to be careful when traveling in work zones

Image

Jail cells are now on-site as construction continues on the new Vigo County Jail

Image

Jasper County COVID-19 clinic moves to the Health Department

Image

Bon Jovi set to hit the big screen as part of concert series at Terre Haute's drive-in theatre

Image

Crews break ground on 'Tiny Home' village in Terre Haute

Image

Call this number before you start digging in and doing yard work in Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1325630

Reported Deaths: 24174
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5309759911
DuPage881581258
Will73250975
Lake65602969
Kane56765760
Winnebago31815461
Madison30043516
McHenry27711280
St. Clair27437505
Peoria22072290
Champaign20113143
Sangamon18141232
McLean17453172
Tazewell16392264
Rock Island14499305
Kankakee13734199
Kendall1260190
LaSalle12049234
Macon10392191
DeKalb9583118
Vermilion9192131
Adams8282119
Williamson7290126
Whiteside7010166
Boone651271
Ogle589378
Clinton572690
Grundy569171
Coles558794
Knox5412138
Jackson490863
Henry481263
Effingham469372
Livingston466483
Macoupin462881
Stephenson459781
Woodford452868
Marion4433115
Franklin435970
Monroe432990
Jefferson4201119
Randolph410684
Lee405451
Morgan380679
Fulton374150
Logan371857
Montgomery367073
Bureau358982
Christian356072
Fayette314555
Perry313259
Iroquois292564
McDonough267144
Jersey265849
Douglas256035
Saline253653
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223240
Crawford209926
Bond200724
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178724
Pike177651
Clark177332
Warren176046
Wayne174852
Hancock173631
Carroll172436
Richland172340
Ford171546
Edgar167639
White167326
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147843
Mason144942
Piatt143414
Greene143133
De Witt142224
Johnson141014
Mercer139433
Wabash134012
Massac131740
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101317
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7175
Brown6946
Pulaski6817
Stark61923
Edwards56212
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4731
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3084
Out of IL20
Unassigned02316

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 716306

Reported Deaths: 13293
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion976891731
Lake52471952
Allen39715672
Hamilton34971407
St. Joseph34747546
Elkhart27776433
Vanderburgh22160394
Tippecanoe22097215
Porter18239303
Johnson17674375
Hendricks16935311
Clark12772191
Madison12417339
Vigo12308244
Monroe11635166
LaPorte11411205
Delaware10452184
Howard9748213
Kosciusko9239115
Hancock8088139
Bartholomew7972155
Warrick7734155
Floyd7592176
Wayne6951198
Grant6908172
Boone6607100
Morgan6468139
Dubois6117117
Marshall5863109
Dearborn574476
Cass5730104
Henry5619101
Noble549183
Jackson496672
Shelby483995
Lawrence4382118
Gibson431690
Harrison430372
Clinton423353
Montgomery420188
DeKalb418484
Whitley387439
Huntington382580
Miami376565
Steuben374257
Knox368790
Jasper356147
Putnam354960
Wabash349978
Adams338754
Ripley336669
Jefferson319681
White310454
Daviess290899
Wells288381
Decatur281092
Fayette277762
Greene272285
Posey270333
Scott262853
LaGrange259370
Clay255845
Randolph238180
Washington235031
Spencer228631
Jennings226648
Fountain210645
Sullivan209242
Starke208852
Owen194056
Fulton193240
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179254
Rush171124
Vermillion167243
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144916
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114945
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7748
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410