Clear

A juror in the Derek Chauvin trial says 'the evidence was overwhelming' against the ex-police officer

Thirty-one-year-old basketball coach Brandon Mitchell is the first juror to speak out that deliberated in the trial against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He says the images from inside the courtroom are still troubling him.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, Madeline Holcombe and Holly Yan, CNN

Vivid images and testimony from the trial against Derek Chauvin are now seared into the memory of Brandon Mitchell, one of the jurors who convicted the former police officer of murdering George Floyd.

Inside the Minneapolis courtroom, "it was just dark. It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day," Mitchell told CNN.

"It was tense every day. I wasn't nervous, but it was stressful. It was a lot of pressure."

The 31-year-old basketball coach is the first juror who deliberated in the trial to speak out about his experience. Lisa Christensen, an alternate juror, spoke to reporters last week.

But the names of other jurors might not be publicized for months.

Due to increased media attention and the "unprecedented" levels of incendiary, inflammatory and threatening emails that attorneys have received, Judge Peter Cahill ordered the names of the jurors not to be released for at least six months.

Chauvin's confidence seemed to deteriorate

Mitchell said he noticed a sharp change in Chauvin's demeanor over the course of the trial.

"To me, (Chauvin) started out really confident," he said. "The first week, for sure -- I felt like he was confident, his lawyers were confident. I could feel the confidence for sure."

But "as the case went on, his demeanor kind of changed to more of a confused look -- (like) this isn't how it's supposed to go," Mitchell said.

"I didn't see any remorse."

The trial took a toll on the jurors. Mitchell said he hadn't watched the full video of Floyd's death before the trial because "it was too gruesome."

He said he was moved to tears by the testimony of Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd. Mitchell said there were a few times he broke down after court.

Another poignant moment came when pulmonary expert Martin J. Tobin testified about Floyd's last moments, explaining when he lost consciousness and when he says the video shows Floyd losing his life.

"Once Dr. Tobin was finished with his testimony, I felt like the trial was done," Mitchell said. "He spoke everything in layman's terms, and it made sense."

Tobin testified that restraints on Floyd continued for about three minutes, even after he stopped breathing.

That testimony helped solidify the decision for Mitchell, who said he had an open mind at the beginning of the trial.

"During the opening statements, I was curious to find out what the defense was going to bring to the table and convince us jurors," he said. "I didn't see any avenues to which they could go."

Inside the jury deliberations

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours, which legal analysts have said is a relatively short amount of time for such a case.

But Mitchell said he didn't expect the jurors to deliberate for as long as they did. He said one juror needed more detail and explanation.

"I feel like the evidence was overwhelming," he said. "But ... decisions like that, when you're deciding somebody else's life, will never be that easy."

During deliberations, the jurors revisited several exhibits presented during the trial, including the officers' bodycam footage and some of the cell phone video.

Mitchell said some jurors wanted to hear from Chauvin, who did not testify on his own behalf.

"It's human nature just to be curious: 'Hmm, I wonder what this person was thinking of while this happened,'" Mitchell said.

But even if Chauvin did testify, Mitchell said he's not sure that would have changed the verdict.

In the end, Chauvin was convicted on all charges after kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

He faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced by the judge on June 25.

'We haven't seen an outcome like this'

Mitchell, a Black man, said he knew the jury's decision would become part of history.

He first shared his story with Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell and wrote in his jury questionnaire he wanted to serve "because of all the protests and everything that happened after the event."

"This is the most historic case of my lifetime, and I would love to be a part of it," he wrote.

Floyd's death sparked months of protests and a national reckoning over policing and systemic racism in the US.

"We haven't seen an outcome like this on a case. I really think this is a start, and I think it's a good start," Mitchell told CNN.

"And then all the attention that it is still getting -- just keeping that magnifying glass there has to spark some kind of change."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Drop Nationwide

Image

Notice your allergies acting up? Here's why.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to be careful when traveling in work zones

Image

Jail cells are now on-site as construction continues on the new Vigo County Jail

Image

Jasper County COVID-19 clinic moves to the Health Department

Image

Bon Jovi set to hit the big screen as part of concert series at Terre Haute's drive-in theatre

Image

Crews break ground on 'Tiny Home' village in Terre Haute

Image

Call this number before you start digging in and doing yard work in Illinois

Image

Wednesday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 78

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1325630

Reported Deaths: 24174
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5309759911
DuPage881581258
Will73250975
Lake65602969
Kane56765760
Winnebago31815461
Madison30043516
McHenry27711280
St. Clair27437505
Peoria22072290
Champaign20113143
Sangamon18141232
McLean17453172
Tazewell16392264
Rock Island14499305
Kankakee13734199
Kendall1260190
LaSalle12049234
Macon10392191
DeKalb9583118
Vermilion9192131
Adams8282119
Williamson7290126
Whiteside7010166
Boone651271
Ogle589378
Clinton572690
Grundy569171
Coles558794
Knox5412138
Jackson490863
Henry481263
Effingham469372
Livingston466483
Macoupin462881
Stephenson459781
Woodford452868
Marion4433115
Franklin435970
Monroe432990
Jefferson4201119
Randolph410684
Lee405451
Morgan380679
Fulton374150
Logan371857
Montgomery367073
Bureau358982
Christian356072
Fayette314555
Perry313259
Iroquois292564
McDonough267144
Jersey265849
Douglas256035
Saline253653
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223240
Crawford209926
Bond200724
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178724
Pike177651
Clark177332
Warren176046
Wayne174852
Hancock173631
Carroll172436
Richland172340
Ford171546
Edgar167639
White167326
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147843
Mason144942
Piatt143414
Greene143133
De Witt142224
Johnson141014
Mercer139433
Wabash134012
Massac131740
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101317
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7175
Brown6946
Pulaski6817
Stark61923
Edwards56212
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4731
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3084
Out of IL20
Unassigned02316

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 716306

Reported Deaths: 13293
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion976891731
Lake52471952
Allen39715672
Hamilton34971407
St. Joseph34747546
Elkhart27776433
Vanderburgh22160394
Tippecanoe22097215
Porter18239303
Johnson17674375
Hendricks16935311
Clark12772191
Madison12417339
Vigo12308244
Monroe11635166
LaPorte11411205
Delaware10452184
Howard9748213
Kosciusko9239115
Hancock8088139
Bartholomew7972155
Warrick7734155
Floyd7592176
Wayne6951198
Grant6908172
Boone6607100
Morgan6468139
Dubois6117117
Marshall5863109
Dearborn574476
Cass5730104
Henry5619101
Noble549183
Jackson496672
Shelby483995
Lawrence4382118
Gibson431690
Harrison430372
Clinton423353
Montgomery420188
DeKalb418484
Whitley387439
Huntington382580
Miami376565
Steuben374257
Knox368790
Jasper356147
Putnam354960
Wabash349978
Adams338754
Ripley336669
Jefferson319681
White310454
Daviess290899
Wells288381
Decatur281092
Fayette277762
Greene272285
Posey270333
Scott262853
LaGrange259370
Clay255845
Randolph238180
Washington235031
Spencer228631
Jennings226648
Fountain210645
Sullivan209242
Starke208852
Owen194056
Fulton193240
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179254
Rush171124
Vermillion167243
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144916
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114945
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7748
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410