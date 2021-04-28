Clear

Boring or fascinating? Journalists assess Biden's term at the 100-day mark

Bill Kristol, who founded and edited the publication Tucker Carlson began his career at, reacts after Carlson likened kids with masks to child abuse.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

American presidents have a handful of time-tested ways to break through the daily news media din and make a big statement. An Oval Office address is one way. Wednesday's format, speaking before Congress, is another. President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress supplies him with a big stage. He will use it to share a "unifying message;" highlight the country's pandemic response; and spotlight the "second part of his jobs and infrastructure plan," CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins report.

As with any stage, the visuals are enormously important. Case in point: Right-wing pundits still cite, and condemn, Nancy Pelosi's highly visible shredding of Donald Trump's address to Congress in February 2020.

This time, "for the first time in history, a pair of women will be seated on the rostrum" behind Biden -- Pelosi and VP Kamala Harris. And the setting for his speech, the House of Representatives chamber, is "where a riot of would-be insurrectionists tried to prevent him from becoming president," Liptak and Collins noted. "Biden plans to reference both the January 6 riot and the historic tableau behind him during his remarks, according to people familiar with his speech preps..."

A media critic's POV

"Biden's greatest media tool has been his ability to create a sense of intimacy and trust by speaking directly and fervently into the eye of camera," The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik wrote Tuesday. "In this mode, his voice is soft and sometimes husky with emotion. The style comes across as nothing if not sincere." Zurawik said it worked really well during the 2020 convention.

But Biden "will not be able to rely on his mastery of TV intimacy in Wednesday's address," Zurawik observed. "The room he will be speaking to is too big. And his big voice — the one he reserves for halls, auditoriums and rallies — is generally not as effective as his softer, more intimate TV voice." Zurawik posed this question: Can Biden "find a more intimate way to come across on the screen even though he is simultaneously standing before and addressing a big room in the Capitol?"

A cautionary note

I'm the type of news consumer who's home on the couch for every State of the Union. But it's helpful to remember that I'm not the norm. (I'm guessing you are not the norm, either!) Trump's State of the Union averaged 37 million viewers across 12 TV networks last year, which means most American adults heard the speech later, in bits and pieces, or didn't hear about it at all. Technically Biden's speech is an address to a joint session, since it's his first year as president, so here are this century's ratings comps: About 48 million viewers for Trump in 2017, 52 million for Barack Obama in 2009, and 40 million for George W. Bush in 2001. Recent TV ratings erosion might make 30 million a more realistic barometer for Biden's address...

First 100 days

On the subject of Biden's first 100 days, well, this marker "gets lots of attention but has no actual significance," as NPR's Jason Breslow puts it. Re: that attention, newsrooms are rolling out special coverage, including polls, webcasts, and interactive graphics. The 100-day date is on Friday but some of the content is already out...

"Biden's strategy of boringness"

I read this Jonathan Chait piece in the new print edition of NYMag and found it very much worth sharing. Chait wrote, "Biden has acted as if he decided to slide the presidential public-engagement bar all the way to the bottom and see what happens. In his public communication, he has put forth the most minimal effort that the news media will tolerate without staging a revolt. His interviews are infrequent and mostly news free." Chait asserted that Biden's basic statements "seem designed to be ignored. The tedium is the message." It all reminded me of this Politico headline from last November: "America Votes to Make Politics Boring Again." Michelle Cottle of the NYT editorial board said it on Tuesday night too: "He's making the presidency boring again. Mock if you will, but this is a major achievement — one welcomed by many exhausted Americans..."

Here's a counterargument

"The daily White House briefings now are a snoozefest" and the "rollicking MAGA rallies" are now history, but "does all this mean it's been a boring presidency? Absolutely not," the BBC's North America editor Jon Sopel wrote Tuesday. "This is a far more interesting presidency -- so far -- than I think any of us had imagined. I would go as far as to say it's fascinating." Because it's ambitious, Sopel wrote. It's a reassertion of government's role. It's not a "made for TV spectacular," he wrote, but it's "a mighty gamble..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Wednesday Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and breezy. Low: 67°

Image

Workforce Fit - Automotive Tech

Image

Health habits to prevent heart disease

Image

Addiction & Chemical Dependency Services

Image

Good Samaritan OB/GYN Services

Image

Beverly Plumbing

Image

IRS Changes Important Tax Information

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for February

Image

2014 Fork in the Road, Best Ice Cream

Image

Marshall residents have the chance to take part in city-wide clean-up, here's how

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1323069

Reported Deaths: 24150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5300039900
DuPage879941257
Will73053973
Lake65459969
Kane56640761
Winnebago31746461
Madison30025515
McHenry27636280
St. Clair27420505
Peoria21985288
Champaign20074141
Sangamon18106232
McLean17369172
Tazewell16345261
Rock Island14466305
Kankakee13712199
Kendall1258590
LaSalle12011234
Macon10372191
DeKalb9553118
Vermilion9183131
Adams8273119
Williamson7284126
Whiteside6995166
Boone649571
Ogle588278
Clinton572690
Grundy568271
Coles557694
Knox5403138
Jackson489663
Henry479863
Effingham469272
Livingston465683
Macoupin462481
Stephenson459181
Woodford451168
Marion4430115
Franklin435770
Monroe432790
Jefferson4195119
Randolph410684
Lee404151
Morgan379879
Fulton373650
Logan370256
Montgomery366273
Bureau357882
Christian355472
Fayette314355
Perry313259
Iroquois292064
McDonough265744
Jersey265649
Douglas256435
Saline253153
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223140
Crawford209826
Bond200224
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178524
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175446
Wayne174352
Hancock173431
Carroll172336
Richland172240
Ford171146
Edgar167439
White167026
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147643
Mason144642
Piatt143114
Greene143033
De Witt141524
Johnson140714
Mercer139133
Wabash134012
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101117
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7175
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61923
Edwards56012
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4721
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3074
Out of IL50
Unassigned02314

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 715468

Reported Deaths: 13280
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion975521727
Lake52386950
Allen39651672
Hamilton34928407
St. Joseph34701545
Elkhart27739433
Vanderburgh22155394
Tippecanoe22078215
Porter18199302
Johnson17659374
Hendricks16921311
Clark12768191
Madison12407339
Vigo12290244
Monroe11615166
LaPorte11380205
Delaware10442184
Howard9744212
Kosciusko9222115
Hancock8081139
Bartholomew7964155
Warrick7728155
Floyd7589176
Wayne6948198
Grant6890172
Boone6604100
Morgan6462139
Dubois6115117
Marshall5850109
Dearborn573476
Cass5721104
Henry5613101
Noble548683
Jackson496572
Shelby483595
Lawrence4368118
Gibson431189
Harrison430372
Clinton423053
Montgomery420288
DeKalb417784
Whitley386939
Huntington382080
Miami376165
Steuben373457
Knox368790
Jasper355647
Putnam354760
Wabash349678
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319481
White310354
Daviess290799
Wells287981
Decatur281192
Fayette277762
Greene272185
Posey270333
Scott262753
LaGrange258270
Clay255845
Randolph238080
Washington234531
Spencer228531
Jennings226548
Fountain210245
Sullivan209242
Starke208552
Owen193656
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179153
Rush171024
Vermillion166943
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410