Clear

When a school principal married a Minneapolis cop, it shifted their perspectives -- and gave them hope

Minneapolis Pastor Curtis Farrar discusses the death of George Floyd after Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

Mauri Friestleben won't watch the video of George Floyd's final moments.

She leans on her husband -- a retired Minneapolis Police lieutenant -- to view viral videos of police killings. She trusts his perspective.

"I've never been able to watch any of them," Friestleben said. "He'll tell me honestly that, 'It might be hard to watch that one. But as a police officer, I don't have a problem with that shooting.'"

But in May 2020, the officer in the video was wearing the same uniform that her husband, Lt. Mike Friestleben, wore before he retired.

"I handed him my phone. So, he watches it, comes back in, gives me the phone and he says, 'I think I just watched a murder,'" said Mauri Friestleben.

"The optics are no different than slave optics 200 years ago, with hangings and burnings and things like that," said her husband. "It's just different technology, different weapons."

Mike Friestlebein, who is White, met Mauri, a high school principal, in 2016 when Mike warned her to put the school into lockdown because a gunman was in the area. Mike came by in person to ensure everyone was safe. There was chemistry between the two, and they married the following year.

Mauri Friestleben is the daughter of a White mother and Black father.

The couple lives in Brooklyn Center, about one mile from the police department. That department made headlines this month when a Brooklyn Center Police officer, who has since resigned, shot and killed an unarmed Black man, Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop. The officer was charged days later with second-degree manslaughter.

Following Wright's death, protests and the sound of flash-bang grenades kept the Friestlebens awake at night.

A print of Norman Rockwell's painting of Ruby Bridges hangs in the family room where the couple watched the trial of Derek Chauvin, convicted of murder in Floyd's death. The picture shows 6-year-old Ruby, the first Black student to attend her New Orleans elementary school, being escorted by federal marshals in 1960.

There's also another Norman Rockwell, "The Runaway," which shows a police officer and a little boy dining at a lunch counter. The child depicted in that iconic image had run away from home. Mauri Friestleben said the pictures illustrate the relationship she has with her husband.

When watching the Chauvin trial, Mauri Friestleben said her husband had a tactical perspective, and her response was "more emotional." These veterans of law enforcement and education say both systems are rooted in racism but can work together to become stronger, as they have.

"Being married to Mike during these difficult times makes me believe that there is hope and there can be hope. I'm not hopeless," she said.

Mike Friestleben said marrying Mauri changed him.

"It's opened up my eyes to things that even I didn't see. It's just opened up my eyes a little wider," he said. "It's been helpful."

Less than 24 hours after Chauvin's murder conviction, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis. The Friestlebens say they embrace the investigation.

"Can it be fixed? Absolutely, but you got to start changing the way you police," Mike Friestleben said. "We all swore, we swore, we swore to protect other people before ourselves.

"You have to really get back to original policing like when you were on the foot beat."

It's a practice Lt. Friestleben implemented until the day he retired. Many in the community knew him by name. In fact, his relationships with members of the community helped him solve crimes. He recalls a time when a community member provided him cellphone video of a suspect police were trying to locate.

Mauri Friestleben said she sees hope in the struggle.

"I think to myself, there have to be more Mikes around, and if there's more Mikes around, then we can do this, she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Wednesday Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and breezy. Low: 67°

Image

Workforce Fit - Automotive Tech

Image

Health habits to prevent heart disease

Image

Addiction & Chemical Dependency Services

Image

Good Samaritan OB/GYN Services

Image

Beverly Plumbing

Image

IRS Changes Important Tax Information

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for February

Image

2014 Fork in the Road, Best Ice Cream

Image

Marshall residents have the chance to take part in city-wide clean-up, here's how

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1323069

Reported Deaths: 24150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5300039900
DuPage879941257
Will73053973
Lake65459969
Kane56640761
Winnebago31746461
Madison30025515
McHenry27636280
St. Clair27420505
Peoria21985288
Champaign20074141
Sangamon18106232
McLean17369172
Tazewell16345261
Rock Island14466305
Kankakee13712199
Kendall1258590
LaSalle12011234
Macon10372191
DeKalb9553118
Vermilion9183131
Adams8273119
Williamson7284126
Whiteside6995166
Boone649571
Ogle588278
Clinton572690
Grundy568271
Coles557694
Knox5403138
Jackson489663
Henry479863
Effingham469272
Livingston465683
Macoupin462481
Stephenson459181
Woodford451168
Marion4430115
Franklin435770
Monroe432790
Jefferson4195119
Randolph410684
Lee404151
Morgan379879
Fulton373650
Logan370256
Montgomery366273
Bureau357882
Christian355472
Fayette314355
Perry313259
Iroquois292064
McDonough265744
Jersey265649
Douglas256435
Saline253153
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223140
Crawford209826
Bond200224
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178524
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175446
Wayne174352
Hancock173431
Carroll172336
Richland172240
Ford171146
Edgar167439
White167026
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147643
Mason144642
Piatt143114
Greene143033
De Witt141524
Johnson140714
Mercer139133
Wabash134012
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101117
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7175
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61923
Edwards56012
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4721
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3074
Out of IL50
Unassigned02314

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 715468

Reported Deaths: 13280
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion975521727
Lake52386950
Allen39651672
Hamilton34928407
St. Joseph34701545
Elkhart27739433
Vanderburgh22155394
Tippecanoe22078215
Porter18199302
Johnson17659374
Hendricks16921311
Clark12768191
Madison12407339
Vigo12290244
Monroe11615166
LaPorte11380205
Delaware10442184
Howard9744212
Kosciusko9222115
Hancock8081139
Bartholomew7964155
Warrick7728155
Floyd7589176
Wayne6948198
Grant6890172
Boone6604100
Morgan6462139
Dubois6115117
Marshall5850109
Dearborn573476
Cass5721104
Henry5613101
Noble548683
Jackson496572
Shelby483595
Lawrence4368118
Gibson431189
Harrison430372
Clinton423053
Montgomery420288
DeKalb417784
Whitley386939
Huntington382080
Miami376165
Steuben373457
Knox368790
Jasper355647
Putnam354760
Wabash349678
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319481
White310354
Daviess290799
Wells287981
Decatur281192
Fayette277762
Greene272185
Posey270333
Scott262753
LaGrange258270
Clay255845
Randolph238080
Washington234531
Spencer228531
Jennings226548
Fountain210245
Sullivan209242
Starke208552
Owen193656
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179153
Rush171024
Vermillion166943
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410