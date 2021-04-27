Clear

5 things to know for April 27: Coronavirus, census, police violence, abortion, China

Over 100 cities look to set records as warmth expands from coast to coast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Are you still washing your hands as diligently as you did at the beginning of the pandemic? If you're like the people tracked in a recent handwashing study, the answer is unfortunately no.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The number of global cases of Covid-19 has now been on the rise for nine consecutive weeks, driven in part by the devastating second wave ravaging India. But India isn't the only place experiencing a record surge. Canada has deployed its military to Ontario as a worsening wave has caused the positivity rate to hit an all-time high in the province. Meanwhile, the US announced it plans to share millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine with other countries in coming months. The vaccine hasn't yet been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, so tens of millions of stockpiled units are untouched. And today, President Biden is expected to announce updated CDC guidance on the need to wear masks outdoors.

2. Census

The US Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 census, including new population totals used to reapportion and redistrict seats in the House of Representatives. There are 331 million people living in the US, according to the data. As far as representation goes, Texas is the only state to gain two House seats in the count. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose a congressional seat. So will New York, which fell a mere 89 residents short of retaining its current number.

3. Police violence

The Justice Department will investigate the Louisville police department to assess whether the Kentucky agency "engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force." The decision comes a little more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed by police in her home during a botched raid. In North Carolina, calls are mounting for the release of police bodycam video in last week's police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. A family attorney said the footage she's seen shows an "execution." Peaceful protesters have gathered in Elizabeth City regularly since Brown's death. Some civil rights advocates are worried about the future of such protests. More than 90 anti-protest bills, which critics say criminalize legal activity, have been introduced in at least 36 states over the last year.

4. Abortion

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban and two other abortion restrictions into law, making the state the second this year to enact a so-called heartbeat ban. These laws bar most abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. Republican-controlled states have advanced a wave of anti-abortion bills this year consistent with the trend under the Trump presidency. The Oklahoma laws are due to go into effect on November 1 and will likely face immediate legal challenges based on federal precedents set by Roe v. Wade. However, the fact that Oklahoma and other states are pushing such bans shows that the state-level fight over abortion access is far from over.

5. China

China is ramping up its anti-espionage activities with a new set of regulations targeting foreign spies and "hostile forces." Under the new rules, companies and institutions may be asked to keep a watch out for and prevent foreign espionage activity. This means the entities must vet and train personnel who'd then be debriefed on national security issues after foreign visits. Analysts say it's another way the Chinese government is expanding control and keeping an eye on Western activity. There's also concern about the Chinese government's rather broad definition of spying. The new rules come as the Communist Party prepares to mark its 100th anniversary on July 1 and amid worsening relations with the US, which in recent years has charged some with spying for China.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A beginner's guide to crypto definitions 

If you still don't know what NFT or blockchain means and you're too afraid to ask, here's your chance.

Domino's is bringing back this 1980s mascot

We can avoid the Noid no longer!

What to know before you go to a sporting event, whether you're vaccinated or not

If you're going to go through the trouble of watching your baseball team lose this season, you might as well be safe about it.

Dunkin' is adding coconut milk to its menu

Lovers of fancy milk alternatives, rejoice!

The oldest known whiskey, dating from around the Revolutionary War, will soon be up for auction

The bottle has to be haunted, right? We'd be disappointed if it wasn't.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 billion

That's about how much in profit Tesla recorded last quarter, which marks its third record quarter in a row and the first time it's cracked the $1 billion mark in adjusted earnings. After losing money in 2018 and early 2019, Tesla is now one of the most valuable US companies, with stock worth more than the combined value of the world's seven largest automakers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This seems like such a farce."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, criticizing as a political stunt the ongoing Republican election audit of the 2020 ballots from Arizona's largest county

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

All as one

Huge groups of starlings weave and swirl to create otherworldly, wraith-like shadows in the sky. How do they know when to move with each other? And how do they not all get tangled as they fly? (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Paris
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Sunny, warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation maintains current schedules for secondary students

Image

Vigo County School Corporation partners with The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: 83°

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation works to help non-profits impacted by COVID-19

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Full 'Pink' Moon. Low: 57°

Image

Robinson vs Marshall

Image

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Softball

Image

Shakamak vs. Sullivan Baseball

Image

South Knox vs Vincennes Lincoln

Image

West Vigo vs Terre Haute South Double Header in Baseball

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1323069

Reported Deaths: 24150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5300039900
DuPage879941257
Will73053973
Lake65459969
Kane56640761
Winnebago31746461
Madison30025515
McHenry27636280
St. Clair27420505
Peoria21985288
Champaign20074141
Sangamon18106232
McLean17369172
Tazewell16345261
Rock Island14466305
Kankakee13712199
Kendall1258590
LaSalle12011234
Macon10372191
DeKalb9553118
Vermilion9183131
Adams8273119
Williamson7284126
Whiteside6995166
Boone649571
Ogle588278
Clinton572690
Grundy568271
Coles557694
Knox5403138
Jackson489663
Henry479863
Effingham469272
Livingston465683
Macoupin462481
Stephenson459181
Woodford451168
Marion4430115
Franklin435770
Monroe432790
Jefferson4195119
Randolph410684
Lee404151
Morgan379879
Fulton373650
Logan370256
Montgomery366273
Bureau357882
Christian355472
Fayette314355
Perry313259
Iroquois292064
McDonough265744
Jersey265649
Douglas256435
Saline253153
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223140
Crawford209826
Bond200224
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178524
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175446
Wayne174352
Hancock173431
Carroll172336
Richland172240
Ford171146
Edgar167439
White167026
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147643
Mason144642
Piatt143114
Greene143033
De Witt141524
Johnson140714
Mercer139133
Wabash134012
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101117
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7175
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61923
Edwards56012
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4721
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3074
Out of IL50
Unassigned02314

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 715468

Reported Deaths: 13280
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion975521727
Lake52386950
Allen39651672
Hamilton34928407
St. Joseph34701545
Elkhart27739433
Vanderburgh22155394
Tippecanoe22078215
Porter18199302
Johnson17659374
Hendricks16921311
Clark12768191
Madison12407339
Vigo12290244
Monroe11615166
LaPorte11380205
Delaware10442184
Howard9744212
Kosciusko9222115
Hancock8081139
Bartholomew7964155
Warrick7728155
Floyd7589176
Wayne6948198
Grant6890172
Boone6604100
Morgan6462139
Dubois6115117
Marshall5850109
Dearborn573476
Cass5721104
Henry5613101
Noble548683
Jackson496572
Shelby483595
Lawrence4368118
Gibson431189
Harrison430372
Clinton423053
Montgomery420288
DeKalb417784
Whitley386939
Huntington382080
Miami376165
Steuben373457
Knox368790
Jasper355647
Putnam354760
Wabash349678
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319481
White310354
Daviess290799
Wells287981
Decatur281192
Fayette277762
Greene272185
Posey270333
Scott262753
LaGrange258270
Clay255845
Randolph238080
Washington234531
Spencer228531
Jennings226548
Fountain210245
Sullivan209242
Starke208552
Owen193656
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179153
Rush171024
Vermillion166943
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410