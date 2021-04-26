Clear

5 things to know for April 26: Covid-19, White House, SCOTUS, police violence, Oscars

Patients may not know when race correction is used in their treatment, but a new generation of medical students is calling on doctors to re-think the common practice. Read more about race correction in medicine.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US has begun to withdraw troops from Afghanistan ahead of the White House's September 11 deadline, marking the beginning of the end of America's longest war.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Countries are pledging aid to India as it fights a deadly pandemic wave. India today reported 352,991 new cases and 2,812 virus-related deaths, marking the world's highest daily caseload for the fifth straight day. Covid-19 cases have risen astronomically in India since March. In response, the US will deploy supplies and support, including ventilators, PPE and rapid diagnostic test kits. The UK, Germany and neighbor Pakistan, as well as tech giants Microsoft and Google, have also pledged supplies and relief. Meanwhile in the US, the CDC and FDA have lifted the pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after weeks of deliberation amid a handful of reported blood clot cases. The vaccine label is now updated to warn of blood clot risks.

2. White House

President Biden is preparing to lay out all he's accomplished in his first 100 days in office. In an address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, Biden will likely tout his pandemic promises: 100 million administered Covid-19 shots pledged -- and 200 million delivered. With a Democratic-controlled Congress, he also sent out the $1,400 emergency checks that were delayed for months under the previous administration. However, Biden still faces more legislative challenges. There's the $2 trillion infrastructure bill being debated on both sides of the aisle. And there's the looming call for federal action on police reform. This week, Biden will also unveil the next phase of his plan to rebuild the American economy, which will bring Democratic demands to include health care improvements in the deal.

3. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court is entering what the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used to call "the busy season." The court has not yet released some of the most significant opinions of this term, including challenges to the Voting Rights Act and NCAA amateur rules, plus cases on religious liberty and the power of unions. Republican-led states are also trying to get the court to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act -- the third time the court has heard a significant challenge to the law. Also on the SCOTUS radar: the possible retirement of 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer. His departure would allow Biden and Senate Democrats to replace him with a much younger liberal.

4. Police violence

A North Carolina sheriff says he wants body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting to be made public and will file a motion for it as early as today. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot and killed Wednesday by sheriff's deputies as they tried to serve him with an arrest warrant. Meantime, body camera footage of a police shooting last week in Virginia has been released. An unarmed man named Isaiah Brown was shot by a sheriff's deputy about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home. These incidents, along with last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, are casting even more scrutiny on police practices at a time when calls for police reform are ringing through the country. Capitol lawmakers are expressing optimism that bipartisan cooperation on a police reform bill may lead to real results.

5. Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards last night proved to be a historic one for women and people of color. "Minari" star Yuh-jung Youn became first Korean actress to win for best supporting role while Chloé Zhao took home Best Director for her critically-acclaimed "Nomadland," which depicts a woman in her 60s traveling through the American West as a van-dwelling nomad. Zhao is the first Asian woman and only the second woman overall to win in this category. "Nomadland" also scored the all-important Best Picture award. There was a bit of an upset in the Best Actor category. Sir Anthony Hopkins won over fan favorites Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman. At 83, Hopkins is the oldest Oscar winner ever.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The best (and most talked-about) Oscar red carpet looks 

Because the Oscars is really two events: the awards and the outfits.

Late rapper DMX was honored in a lavish, emotional celebration of life

His family, friends and fans sent the legend off right.

'Funky pickles' seized by Customs and Border Protection turn out to be $4 million worth of meth

Hmmm, "funky" indeed ...

Mars helicopter achieves fastest, farthest flight yet

We're all rooting for you, little copter! 

Hundreds of people named Josh met for a pool noodle battle in Lincoln, Nebraska

When historians study how the pandemic changed our brains, this will probably be a data point.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20 million

That's how many manufacturing jobs around the world could be lost to robots by 2030, according to a marketing forecaster.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There's actually racism built into the very algorithms that we use."

Naomi Nkinsi, a medical student at the University of Washington who was shocked to learn about the practice of "race correction" in medicine, which is the use of a patient's race in scientific equations that can influence how they are treated. Read more about its history here.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Hearing history 

What does the oldest piano in the world, dating back to 1720, sound like? Unsurprisingly, it very much resembles its evolutionary predecessor, the harpsichord. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Leaders Dedicate 2 Billion Dollars to Hoosier Education

Image

Thursday: Early frost, sunny. High: 56

Image

Linton softball rallies to beat South Knox

Image

Wed Evening Weather

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1320934

Reported Deaths: 24139
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5291659894
DuPage878071257
Will72892972
Lake65362969
Kane56516761
Winnebago31670460
Madison30006515
McHenry27567280
St. Clair27390505
Peoria21897287
Champaign20053141
Sangamon18074232
McLean17331172
Tazewell16328261
Rock Island14454305
Kankakee13697199
Kendall1255290
LaSalle11988234
Macon10362191
DeKalb9527118
Vermilion9168131
Adams8270119
Williamson7279126
Whiteside6981166
Boone648371
Ogle586778
Clinton572290
Grundy566671
Coles557494
Knox5397138
Jackson489463
Henry478663
Effingham468972
Livingston465083
Macoupin462481
Stephenson457981
Woodford449868
Marion4426115
Franklin435270
Monroe432590
Jefferson4195119
Randolph410684
Lee403651
Morgan379479
Fulton373650
Logan369856
Montgomery365673
Bureau357482
Christian355172
Fayette314255
Perry313159
Iroquois292064
Jersey265149
McDonough265144
Douglas256335
Saline253053
Lawrence239525
Shelby226037
Union223040
Crawford209726
Bond200224
Cass195324
Jo Daviess178324
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175346
Wayne174252
Hancock173531
Carroll172336
Richland172240
Ford171046
Edgar167439
White167126
Washington163225
Moultrie158026
Clay147543
Mason144542
Greene143033
Piatt143014
De Witt141324
Johnson140714
Mercer138733
Wabash134112
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall100617
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7175
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61923
Edwards56012
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4711
Alexander46311
Putnam4583
Gallatin4544
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL40
Unassigned02313

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 714786

Reported Deaths: 13274
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion974421726
Lake52313950
Allen39598672
Hamilton34891407
St. Joseph34642545
Elkhart27708433
Vanderburgh22146394
Tippecanoe22058215
Porter18167302
Johnson17648374
Hendricks16913311
Clark12763191
Madison12401338
Vigo12288244
Monroe11605166
LaPorte11351204
Delaware10426184
Howard9741212
Kosciusko9218115
Hancock8070139
Bartholomew7959155
Warrick7728155
Floyd7585176
Wayne6944198
Grant6883172
Boone6598100
Morgan6458139
Dubois6113116
Marshall5844109
Dearborn572976
Cass5719104
Henry5611100
Noble548183
Jackson496372
Shelby483295
Lawrence4363118
Gibson431089
Harrison430272
Clinton422753
Montgomery420088
DeKalb417184
Whitley386039
Huntington381680
Miami375765
Steuben372757
Knox368690
Jasper355346
Putnam354060
Wabash349378
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319481
White310154
Daviess290599
Wells287981
Decatur281092
Fayette277662
Greene272085
Posey270333
Scott262753
LaGrange258070
Clay255745
Randolph237880
Washington234031
Spencer228531
Jennings226348
Fountain210145
Sullivan209142
Starke207852
Owen193156
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186220
Perry181636
Orange178953
Rush170924
Vermillion166943
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100740
Crawford98214
Benton98014
Martin84115
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410