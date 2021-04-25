Clear

Charles Dickens wakes up in 2021

The Derek Chauvin trial - in addition to its other legacies - was vindication for cameras in American courtrooms, says Michael Smerconish. It was a low-key contrast to the OJ Simpson spectacle.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Richard Galant, CNN

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," begins Charles Dickens' 1859 novel, "A Tale of Two Cities." "It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way..."

Perhaps there has never been a passage that so eloquently captures, in only a few words, the predicament of people trying to make sense of life while grappling with opposing forces, never knowing whether they are headed to heaven or the other way.

Was this week a story of justice achieved, with Derek Chauvin's conviction in the killing of George Floyd? -- Or was it one of ongoing injustice, as the nation learned of new police shootings? Was it about the hope of widespread vaccinations enabling a return to a more normal life -- or the despair wrought by vaccine hesitancy in the US and the rampaging pandemic in India? Was it the alarming news of skyrocketing carbon emissions as the world economy recovers from a year of lockdown? Or the heartening commitment of 40 world leaders at President Joe Biden's climate summit to get serious about a transition to a post-carbon world?

That virtual gathering, economist Jeffrey D. Sachs wrote, was a "remarkable success." The world's economic powers "are finally aligning around the goal of deep decarbonization ... Cynics might claim that we've been here before -- big political talk about climate action but with little prospect of follow up." Yet, Sachs pointed out, "the stark dangers of a warming planet, coupled with the breakthroughs in low-cost zero-carbon technologies, are convincing political and business leaders not to be left behind in the great global energy transformation already underway."

Christiana Figueres, who led global climate negotiations from 2010 to 2016, wrote, "Since 2005, 32 countries, including some developing nations, have successfully grown their economies without growing their emissions." This is a "moment for stubborn optimism -- the necessary mindset when embarking on any momentous task. And the good news is that we have an extraordinary wind at our backs. Recent developments show the momentum for change is far stronger than anything we had ahead of the Paris Agreement."

Biden's bigger challenge may come Wednesday when he travels to Capitol Hill to sell his sweeping agenda of social change and expanded government to a Congress in which his fellow Democrats have the barest of majorities and most Republicans are deeply opposed.

The speech to a joint session comes two days before the President's 100th day in office. "Although skeptics predicted Biden might be a hesitant leader who would focusing too much on elusive bipartisan deals out of fear of rocking the boat," wrote Julian Zelizer, "he has proven to be anything but. Biden, it turns out, has hit the ground running and started crafting a robust record."

Biden will be speaking from a Capitol that was invaded Jan. 6 by Trump supporters seeking to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Questions still linger about what led up to that day, wrote Frida Ghitis. "What exactly was the endgame in this assault? What did the fervently pro-Trump mob plan? How much did Trump -- who promoted the day's event on Twitter, where he wrote, 'Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!' -- know about those plans? Who else was involved?"

We don't know what Biden will say from the House podium, but we do have clues from his past speeches, such as the one he gave this week after Derek Chauvin's conviction. "Here's what you are not going to get in a major address from President Joseph Biden: textured rhetoric woven with references to the classics; eloquent, poetic phraseology ringing like heavenly music and leaving its listeners with echoes of Shakespeare, Lincoln and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.," wrote Gene Seymour.

"Here's what you are going to get in a major address from Biden: a torrent of phrases, some of them carefully clipped like a neighbor's hedge, most of them rolling and gushing like a river, all of them aimed not at the gut in the manner of his immediate predecessor, but directly towards the heart, whether to soothe or to rouse, keeping at bay any haste or incaution."

In handcuffs

At 4:09 p.m. CT Tuesday, Derek Chauvin stood up and put his arms behind his back, ready to be handcuffed and led away from the Minneapolis courtroom where he had just been declared guilty of murder. It was less than a year since the world watched a video showing another handcuffed man, George Floyd -- who cried out for his mother and said he couldn't breathe-- while Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

The most dramatic US criminal trial in decades ended this week with Judge Peter Cahill intoning the jury's verdict—guilty, guilty, guilty, on three counts --while Chauvin, wearing a disposable mask, watched with eyes that darted back and forth.

"This is what accountability looks like," wrote Van Jones. "All we want is for the police to obey the law. When they break the law, they should be put in handcuffs just like anybody else."

The killing of George Floyd had ignited protests around the world, and many cheered the conviction as a measure of justice.

Issac Bailey understood why people "burst into celebration," but, he wrote, "I'm not in a celebratory mood -- because it took overwhelming evidence to convict a police officer, evidence so clear even his former boss and colleagues testified against him. There won't always be that much evidence. The video won't be so clear and gut-wrenching, even though the harm being perpetrated might be just as devastating next time. I haven't forgotten about Daunte Wright or that no cop has been charged with killing Breonna Taylor or that bad cops are still protected by qualified immunity and a blue wall that remains all too silent."

Cariol's Law

"The truth is that there are many others like Derek Chauvin," wrote Cariol Horne. She was fired from the Buffalo, New York, police force after a 2006 incident when she "stopped a fellow officer from choking a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. But my decision to intervene is one I stand by in spite of the price I paid."

Horne pointed out that last year, the city of Buffalo passed "Cariol's Law," establishing that police officers must intervene when they see a fellow officer using excessive force. "Police officers' jobs depend on our community believing and trusting us to both protect and serve," Horne wrote. "And each officer who has the opportunity to wear the badge, and chooses not to intervene, should face the same fate as Chauvin."

Legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers wrote that Chauvin is likely to appeal his conviction on several grounds. Among them: "Recent comments by elected officials, including Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who called for protesters to stay on the streets and 'get more confrontational' in the event of an acquittal, prompted a mistrial motion by the defense on the day of closing arguments. The denial of this motion, without asking the jury whether they were aware of or would be influenced by the remarks, will be...another appeal issue." But she predicted that none of the arguments for appeal "has a strong likelihood of success, given the strict instructions these jurors have been under to avoid all news coverage..."

Errol Louis noted that Judge Cahill "appeared visibly angry over the fact that Waters came to Minnesota, traveled to areas where protestors have gathered, and did what politicians often do -- urge people to stand up for what they believe in." It was in the tradition of nonviolent civil rights protest pioneered by Martin Luther King, Louis argued. "It's not everybody's cup of tea, but it's constitutionally protected speech -- and it's certainly not an attack on the integrity or functioning of the courts. But you'd never know that from Judge Cahill's reaction."

Miriam E. Rocah, district attorney of Westchester County in New York, asked, "What led a jury to convict Chauvin of murder when less than 2% of the police killings every year since 2005 have resulted in charges even being filed against the officers?"

"Three factors: The prosecutors did their job and treated this case and Chauvin's actions like any other case, without special treatment because he was a police officer; the murder was recorded on video; and an unprecedented number of that Chauvin's actions were antithetical to police practice and standards."

For SE Cupp, there was a key takeaway from the trial's outcome: "There are so many heartbreaking realities of modern life in America that we routinely have to explain to our children, but...with a Minnesota jury's guilty verdicts, we can feel tremendous relief that we will not have to explain why justice was not done in the case of George Floyd."

About 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered in Minneapolis, a police officer fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. "According to police officials and bodycam footage shared with the public, the teenager was holding a knife and charged two other females," wrote Peniel E. Joseph. "But many are openly questioning why this young teenager could not have been subdued with nonlethal force."

For more:

Raul A. Reyes: What we know so far about Adam Toledo's death is unacceptable

Jared Fishman: What I learned convicting a police officer of murder

Oscars' different look

In a year that's mostly been unkind to award ceremonies, the Academy Awards kick off tonight with a "teeny tiny" red carpet, due to Covid precautions. And that's not the only difference.

"It's true that a startlingly small number of people — academy members and audiences alike — have seen this year's nominees," wrote Ann Hornaday in the Washington Post. "The fact that so many of this year's nominees are scrappy little indies — or emanated from the scrappy-little-indie world — reflects a year when most studios held back such bigger-budget awards fodder as 'West Side Story,' 'In the Heights' and 'The French Dispatch' until theaters reopened. But it also reflects the binary way the film industry is now functioning, wherein films are either lavish, spectacle-heavy tentpoles or low-budget films that signal their seriousness by way of a grim tone and gritty production values."

The Oscars are likely "to be memorable for who might scoop up top honors," wrote Nadia Neophytou. "Five years after #OscarsSoWhite first gained momentum, Garret Bradley, the documentary filmmaker behind 'Time,' the late actor Chadwick Boseman and filmmaker Chloé Zhao all stand to make history -- the kind that's long overdue and much-needed for women filmmakers and people of color." Neophytou argues that the Oscars --and the industry -- are badly lagging in another category: creating opportunities and recognition for women composers.

Want to catch up on a bunch of the Best Picture nominees? Read Mai Nguyen on "Minari," Sara Stewart on "Nomadland" and "Promising Young Woman," Peniel E. Joseph on "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Daniel L. Greenberg on "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Also: Gene Seymour on "One Night in Miami": Leslie Odom Jr. is a contender for Best Supporting Actor, along with sharing a songwriting nomination, and Kemp Powers is up for best adapted screenplay.

Walter Mondale

Walter Mondale served as vice president in the one-term presidency of Jimmy Carter and went on to run for president against Ronald Reagan, only to lose in a landslide. Yet when he died this week at 93, he was hailed for looming much larger -- politically and personally. Kate Brower observed that Mondale had "revolutionized the vice presidency" by becoming a powerful all-purpose adviser to the president and securing a West Wing office "just 17 steps from the Oval."

Joe Lockhart was hired in 1984 at the age of 23 as a press secretary for Mondale's presidential campaign. He "got to see a side of him that was different from his public image as the stoic Norwegian. Mondale was a very funny man. He loved a good prank and was downright silly and goofy when he was around his kids." He also "loved his staff. Many worked for him for decades both in Minnesota and DC."

Don't miss

SE Cupp: The Rock, Matthew McConaughey and Caitlin Jenner walk into a bar

Amy Gravino: I now know what caused my autism, which changes everything—and nothing

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu: To fight injustice, focus on the power you have

Justin Gest: What America would look like with zero immigration

Jill Filipovic: George Bush leaves out an ugly truth on immigration

Anthony Foxx: Racism destroyed a thriving neighborhood in my hometown. Now the fix is in sight

Michael D'Antonio: Trump's dominance spells trouble for the GOP

Nicole Hemmer: Right wing's long history of deflecting on extremism

Dean Obeidallah: It's not enough to cancel Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

Augustine M.K. Choi: Asian Americans face barriers and bigotry in medicine

Kara Alaimo: These are the jeans women really need

AND...

'Hygiene theater'

A year ago, millions of Americans were strategizing about the best ways to disinfect their mail and groceries, thanks to warnings that the virus that causes Covid-19 might linger on surfaces. "Remember when we all thought we had to wash our vegetables to remove possible contamination from the novel coronavirus," Dr. Kent Sepkowitz recalled.

"Everything and anything seemed a potential danger, from touching a countertop to eating an apple to walking in the street," he wrote. "In response, the most germophobic behavior suddenly made perfect sense...hand sanitizer sales in 2020 jumped 600%."

Now we know that while "doorknobs and faucet handles" and other "high-touch surfaces" need attention, "and in households with a Covid-19-positive individual, disinfecting surfaces in the house can lead to lower viral transmission rates ... the rest, according to Vincent Hill, chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch of the CDC, is protecting no one and is, in fact, nothing more than 'hygiene theater.'"

While many people "freaked out" at the beginning of the pandemic, wrote Greg Bardsley, " a group of quiet, focused and determined people went to work."

"While we were complaining about cheese-less fajitas or throwing grocery store tantrums, they were pouring their passions into developing vaccine candidates. While we felt helpless as loved ones got sick and death rates spiked, they got started on clinical trials involving tens of thousands of courageous volunteers." The result: more than 130 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine against the virus.

The scientists, Bardsley wrote, deserve "ticker tape parades...a national monument in Washington...musicals and documentaries and Oprah interviews and TikTok videos and halftime shows in their honor."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Some clouds but more sunshine this afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Leaders Dedicate 2 Billion Dollars to Hoosier Education

Image

Thursday: Early frost, sunny. High: 56

Image

Linton softball rallies to beat South Knox

Image

Wed Evening Weather

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1318887

Reported Deaths: 24114
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5283379878
DuPage876681257
Will72780972
Lake65279969
Kane56393760
Winnebago31592460
Madison29985515
McHenry27505280
St. Clair27336505
Peoria21844286
Champaign20027140
Sangamon18027232
McLean17264172
Tazewell16299260
Rock Island14436305
Kankakee13676199
Kendall1253390
LaSalle11963233
Macon10345191
DeKalb9507118
Vermilion9158131
Adams8270117
Williamson7267126
Whiteside6979166
Boone647671
Ogle586078
Clinton572190
Grundy565971
Coles557194
Knox5383138
Jackson489763
Henry478363
Effingham468972
Livingston464283
Macoupin462281
Stephenson457681
Woodford449068
Marion4426115
Franklin434770
Monroe432390
Jefferson4188119
Randolph410684
Lee403351
Morgan379479
Fulton371450
Logan368756
Montgomery365473
Bureau356782
Christian354272
Fayette314255
Perry313059
Iroquois292064
Jersey265049
McDonough264144
Douglas256135
Saline252753
Lawrence239525
Shelby226037
Union223040
Crawford209525
Bond200224
Cass195224
Jo Daviess178324
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175246
Wayne174052
Hancock173431
Carroll172236
Richland172140
Ford170846
Edgar167439
White166726
Washington163125
Moultrie158026
Clay147443
Mason144142
Piatt142914
Greene142833
De Witt140724
Johnson140614
Mercer138733
Wabash134112
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119512
Jasper114317
Marshall100617
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7165
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61823
Edwards55912
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4711
Alexander46311
Putnam4573
Gallatin4544
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL50
Unassigned02312

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 713959

Reported Deaths: 13271
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion973391726
Lake52217950
Allen39553672
Hamilton34832407
St. Joseph34576545
Elkhart27656433
Vanderburgh22140394
Tippecanoe22032214
Porter18135302
Johnson17635374
Hendricks16907311
Clark12757191
Madison12394338
Vigo12274244
Monroe11580166
LaPorte11325204
Delaware10418184
Howard9730211
Kosciusko9212115
Hancock8054139
Bartholomew7946155
Warrick7722155
Floyd7582176
Wayne6935198
Grant6871171
Boone6596100
Morgan6450139
Dubois6108117
Marshall5840109
Dearborn572676
Cass5716104
Henry5604100
Noble546983
Jackson495772
Shelby482895
Lawrence4362118
Gibson430989
Harrison429872
Clinton422653
Montgomery419888
DeKalb416684
Whitley385539
Huntington381380
Miami375065
Steuben372057
Knox368290
Jasper354846
Putnam353860
Wabash349178
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319180
White309954
Daviess290399
Wells287881
Decatur280592
Fayette277562
Greene271585
Posey270233
Scott262653
LaGrange257970
Clay255745
Randolph237480
Washington232831
Spencer228431
Jennings225848
Fountain209945
Sullivan208942
Starke207452
Owen193156
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186220
Perry181636
Orange178853
Rush170924
Vermillion166943
Franklin166135
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131234
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100740
Crawford98214
Benton97914
Martin84015
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410