Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

How Dogecoin is like a Cabbage Patch Doll

Brian Brooks, incoming CEO of crypto exchange Binance.US, tells CNN's Julia Chatterley that "at a certain point, finance will have migrated out of the analog age and into the digital age." He weighs in on Dogecoin, Coinbase, and regulation.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Julia Chatterley, CNN Business

Dogecoin is tumbling after a stunning start to the year.

Brian Brooks, the new CEO of crypto exchange Binance, says that's to be expected: Dogecoin is a lot of fun, and maybe even a good investment, but it's not the future. It's a novelty rather than a potential financial market disruptor like bitcoin.

First Move's Julia Chatterley spoke to Brooks Wednesday.

How is dogecoin like a Cabbage Patch Kid?

Brooks: Here is the funny thing when you have a market: There are all kinds of stocks that ultimately won't be useful and won't succeed and many go to bankruptcy. I'm not saying that dogecoin will do that. It seems to be a novelty item. But it is not a token that is powering a fundamental network like ethereum is. There are things that are really changing the world. And the point about exchanges is to bring about all of those to the market so that customers can access which ones are most useful.

And is it about an exchange being an on-ramp for a broader understanding?

Brooks: I think that you have it right. And I think about exchanges as on-ramps that ultimately won't be necessary in their current form five years from now. If you think about fax machines or scanners, they were a funny sort of intermediate technology, where, to use a document on the internet, you had to first print out a piece of paper and sign it and then get it on to the internet using the scanner. But now we have docusign and other tools to allow us to never leave the internet. And i think ultimately finance will have migrated into the digital age and so at that point we'll be fully network native just as we are for everything else.

And so you are saying in five years time Binance will be unnecessary?

Brooks: No, I guess what I'm saying is at that point these companies will be radically transformed into platform companies providing services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
A Frosty Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wed Evening Weather

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cool. High: 50

Image

Meet the 'Black and White Guy,' a local artist that gained national...and international attention

Image

Overnight: Snow, with some acculumation. Low: 29°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1306690

Reported Deaths: 23989
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5235989839
DuPage867231253
Will72065966
Lake64746965
Kane55849753
Winnebago31230459
Madison29880515
St. Clair27186504
McHenry27125278
Peoria21397283
Champaign19842138
Sangamon17806230
McLean17010169
Tazewell16031257
Rock Island14305303
Kankakee13541196
Kendall1238490
LaSalle11800232
Macon10261190
DeKalb9350118
Vermilion9082127
Adams8212117
Williamson7220126
Whiteside6888163
Boone640871
Ogle578078
Clinton570590
Grundy562171
Coles553294
Knox5336137
Jackson486063
Henry473063
Effingham468371
Livingston460683
Macoupin460281
Stephenson453180
Woodford441962
Marion4413115
Franklin433570
Monroe431490
Jefferson4163119
Randolph409484
Lee398351
Morgan376779
Logan365156
Montgomery364373
Fulton363750
Bureau354681
Christian352172
Fayette313854
Perry313159
Iroquois290764
Jersey263249
McDonough259943
Douglas254835
Saline251153
Lawrence239425
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford209225
Bond197724
Cass194724
Pike177151
Jo Daviess176524
Clark176332
Warren173946
Wayne173451
Hancock172930
Richland171940
Carroll171636
Ford170246
Edgar166739
White166426
Washington162825
Moultrie157526
Clay147343
Mason142542
Greene142432
Piatt141714
Johnson139614
De Witt139323
Mercer136333
Wabash134112
Massac131339
Cumberland128319
Menard118812
Jasper114317
Marshall99417
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7015
Brown6896
Pulaski6807
Stark61023
Edwards55712
Henderson52114
Calhoun5112
Scott4691
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4473
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL30
Unassigned02295

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 709455

Reported Deaths: 13234
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion967001722
Lake51824946
Allen39279673
Hamilton34580406
St. Joseph34207541
Elkhart27376432
Vanderburgh22091394
Tippecanoe21886212
Porter17952299
Johnson17556374
Hendricks16837310
Clark12705190
Madison12358337
Vigo12226244
Monroe11484166
LaPorte11175204
Delaware10374184
Howard9677211
Kosciusko9152114
Hancock8000139
Bartholomew7896155
Warrick7698155
Floyd7567176
Wayne6910198
Grant6852171
Boone6562100
Morgan6404138
Dubois6086117
Marshall5792109
Dearborn570776
Cass5689102
Henry5582101
Noble542683
Jackson493970
Shelby479895
Lawrence4347118
Gibson429089
Harrison428970
Clinton420253
Montgomery418386
DeKalb412184
Whitley381439
Huntington380180
Miami373265
Knox367089
Steuben366657
Putnam353360
Jasper351346
Wabash347878
Adams338153
Ripley334968
Jefferson313280
White308554
Daviess289699
Wells286681
Decatur279192
Fayette277362
Greene270785
Posey269133
Scott261553
LaGrange254270
Clay253545
Randolph235880
Washington231131
Spencer228031
Jennings225147
Fountain208945
Sullivan207942
Starke205452
Owen192656
Fulton192140
Jay186429
Carroll186120
Perry181036
Orange178053
Rush170824
Vermillion166143
Franklin165635
Tipton161043
Parke144616
Blackford133931
Pike130334
Pulaski114045
Newton104234
Brown100740
Crawford97914
Benton97113
Martin82915
Warren80115
Switzerland7698
Union70110
Ohio56011
Unassigned0408