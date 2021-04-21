Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for April 21: Chauvin trial, coronavirus, infrastructure, Russia and China, Chad

Over 80 million are waking up to sub-freezing temperatures and record cold. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The annual Lyrid meteor shower marks the first big meteor show of the year. It peaks on April 22 (tomorrow), so make sure to get a good look at the night sky.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Chauvin trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder. As the nation held its collective breath yesterday afternoon, a Minneapolis jury convicted Chauvin of all three charges against him related to the May 2020 death of George Floyd, including one charge each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Allies and activists expressed bittersweet relief at the decision, with groups gathering in major cities across the country to hear the news. (You can see photos of reactions to the verdict here.) Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams, called the verdict a "pivotal moment for America." President Joe Biden said it showed that "no one should be above the law." It will be another eight weeks until Chauvin is sentenced, and since the judge revoked his bail after the verdict, he will await sentencing in jail. Three other officers are also awaiting trial in relation to Floyd's death, and will be tried together in August.

2. Coronavirus

The Covid-19 vaccine supply in the US may soon outpace demand, and while that sounds like a good thing, it actually presents serious challenges. Experts say this will result in slowed vaccine enthusiasm, even though only about 40% of Americans have had a single vaccine dose and only 26% are fully vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other infectious disease experts say, in order to reach that all-important herd immunity, between 75% and 80% of the population needs to be immune to the virus, whether through inoculation or previous infection. Meanwhile, CDC advisers will meet again Friday to decide what to do about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused due to a handful of reports of dangerous blood clots. However, blood clot experts are still urging people to get the vaccine because they know of something that is far more likely to cause deadly blood clotting complications: Covid-19 itself.

3. Infrastructure

The largest coal miners' union in America is backing President Joe Biden's $2 trillion green energy plan. It may seem like a case of strange bedfellows. But the coal industry would benefit from the Biden proposals to rebuild bridges, ports and airports -- likely boosting demand for steel, which typically uses coal as a key ingredient. The infrastructure plan also calls for expanding access to broadband in rural areas where many coal mining communities are located. The president of the United Mine Workers of America also said the plan would create lots of new job opportunities. In a completely different infrastructure realm, the Biden administration kicked off a 100-day effort to beef up cybersecurity in the nation's power grid, calling for industry leaders to install technologies that could thwart attacks on the electricity supply. This comes after a cyberattack in Florida that sought to compromise a water treatment plant.

4. Russia and China

China and Russia are modernizing their nuclear weapons and capabilities faster than the US, the top military official in charge of the US' nuclear arsenal says. Adm. Charles Richard, the head of US Strategic Command, says the two countries are updating their technologies so frequently, and so broadly, that it's hard to keep up with all of the developments. If the US doesn't start investing more in nuclear defense and infrastructure, Richard warns, the nation will be "at risk of losing credibility in the eyes of our adversaries." The Biden administration is currently carrying out a nuclear posture review, which is examining the total amount of money invested in the nuclear modernization program. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated operations, interim upgrades and full modernization of the US nuclear weapons program could cost $1.2 trillion.

5. Chad

BREAKFAST BROWSE

All six English clubs have withdrawn from football's 'Super League' plan, forcing supporters to re-think the elite tournament

The lesson? Don't mess with people's football!

iPhones and iPads will get a big update next week

The update will include new emojis and, even more thrilling, new privacy features.

Taco Bell will start reusing its sauce packets

In the recycling way, not in the gathering, washing them out, and filling them back up -- way.

Natty Light is releasing boozy popsicles and flavored vodka

Whatever state of matter you prefer your alcohol in, beer brands have you covered.

The baggier, more relaxed 'mom jean' trend is perfect for people coming out of quarantine

Or -- hear us out -- sweatpants forever.

TODAY'S NUMBER

66,000

That's how many people in the greater Los Angeles area experienced homelessness in 2020. A judge has ruled that all homeless people living on Los Angeles' Skid Row must be offered housing by October 18.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Leaders, not industry, hold the power and have the moral responsibility to take bold actions to address this crisis."

A portion of a letter written by 101 Nobel laureates, including the Dalai Lama and Jody Williams, who was awarded the 1997 Peace Prize for her campaign to ban landmines. The letter, addressed to President Joe Biden and others attending Biden's virtual climate summit, urges world leaders to phase out fossil fuels to curb the climate crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

To infinity and beyond 

Peer inside these sculptures to behold an endless array of light and patterns. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Paris
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Showers possible, cool conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cool. High: 50

Image

Meet the 'Black and White Guy,' a local artist that gained national...and international attention

Image

Overnight: Snow, with some acculumation. Low: 29°

Image

Tuesday: Temperatures drop, rain moves in. High: 47

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1306690

Reported Deaths: 23989
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5235989839
DuPage867231253
Will72065966
Lake64746965
Kane55849753
Winnebago31230459
Madison29880515
St. Clair27186504
McHenry27125278
Peoria21397283
Champaign19842138
Sangamon17806230
McLean17010169
Tazewell16031257
Rock Island14305303
Kankakee13541196
Kendall1238490
LaSalle11800232
Macon10261190
DeKalb9350118
Vermilion9082127
Adams8212117
Williamson7220126
Whiteside6888163
Boone640871
Ogle578078
Clinton570590
Grundy562171
Coles553294
Knox5336137
Jackson486063
Henry473063
Effingham468371
Livingston460683
Macoupin460281
Stephenson453180
Woodford441962
Marion4413115
Franklin433570
Monroe431490
Jefferson4163119
Randolph409484
Lee398351
Morgan376779
Logan365156
Montgomery364373
Fulton363750
Bureau354681
Christian352172
Fayette313854
Perry313159
Iroquois290764
Jersey263249
McDonough259943
Douglas254835
Saline251153
Lawrence239425
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford209225
Bond197724
Cass194724
Pike177151
Jo Daviess176524
Clark176332
Warren173946
Wayne173451
Hancock172930
Richland171940
Carroll171636
Ford170246
Edgar166739
White166426
Washington162825
Moultrie157526
Clay147343
Mason142542
Greene142432
Piatt141714
Johnson139614
De Witt139323
Mercer136333
Wabash134112
Massac131339
Cumberland128319
Menard118812
Jasper114317
Marshall99417
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7015
Brown6896
Pulaski6807
Stark61023
Edwards55712
Henderson52114
Calhoun5112
Scott4691
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4473
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL30
Unassigned02295

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 709455

Reported Deaths: 13234
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion967001722
Lake51824946
Allen39279673
Hamilton34580406
St. Joseph34207541
Elkhart27376432
Vanderburgh22091394
Tippecanoe21886212
Porter17952299
Johnson17556374
Hendricks16837310
Clark12705190
Madison12358337
Vigo12226244
Monroe11484166
LaPorte11175204
Delaware10374184
Howard9677211
Kosciusko9152114
Hancock8000139
Bartholomew7896155
Warrick7698155
Floyd7567176
Wayne6910198
Grant6852171
Boone6562100
Morgan6404138
Dubois6086117
Marshall5792109
Dearborn570776
Cass5689102
Henry5582101
Noble542683
Jackson493970
Shelby479895
Lawrence4347118
Gibson429089
Harrison428970
Clinton420253
Montgomery418386
DeKalb412184
Whitley381439
Huntington380180
Miami373265
Knox367089
Steuben366657
Putnam353360
Jasper351346
Wabash347878
Adams338153
Ripley334968
Jefferson313280
White308554
Daviess289699
Wells286681
Decatur279192
Fayette277362
Greene270785
Posey269133
Scott261553
LaGrange254270
Clay253545
Randolph235880
Washington231131
Spencer228031
Jennings225147
Fountain208945
Sullivan207942
Starke205452
Owen192656
Fulton192140
Jay186429
Carroll186120
Perry181036
Orange178053
Rush170824
Vermillion166143
Franklin165635
Tipton161043
Parke144616
Blackford133931
Pike130334
Pulaski114045
Newton104234
Brown100740
Crawford97914
Benton97113
Martin82915
Warren80115
Switzerland7698
Union70110
Ohio56011
Unassigned0408