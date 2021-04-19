Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A third of Antarctic ice shelf risks collapse as our planet warms

In the past five decades, we haven't made as much progress on protecting the environment as you might think. See how our planet has changed in the climate crisis.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

More than a third of the Antarctic ice shelf risks collapsing into the sea if global temperatures reach 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels as climate change warms the world, a new study from the UK's University of Reading has warned.

In a forecasting study, scientists found that 34% of the area of all Antarctic ice shelves, measuring some half a million square kilometers, could destabilize if world temperatures were to rise by 4 degrees. Some 67% of the ice shelf area on the Antarctic Peninsula would be at risk of destabilization under this scenario, researchers said.

Ice shelves are permanent floating platforms of ice attached to areas of the coastline, formed where glaciers flowing off the land meet the sea. They can help limit the rise in global sea levels by acting like a dam, slowing the flow of melting ice and water into the oceans.

Each summer, ice at the surface of ice shelves melts and runs into smaller gaps in the snow below, where it usually refreezes. But when there is a lot of melting and little snowfall, this water instead pools onto the ice's surface or flows into crevasses. This deepens and widens the crevasses, causing the shelf to fracture and collapse into the sea.

"Ice shelves are important buffers preventing glaciers on land from flowing freely into the ocean and contributing to sea level rise. When they collapse, it's like a giant cork being removed from a bottle, allowing unimaginable amounts of water from glaciers to pour into the sea," study lead author Ella Gilbert, a climate scientist in the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology, said in a statement.

Gilbert told CNN that low-lying coastal areas, particularly small island states such Vanuatu and Tuvalu, in the South Pacific Ocean, are most at risk from global sea level rise.

"However, coastal areas all over the world would be vulnerable, and countries with fewer resources available to mitigate and adapt to sea level rise will see worse consequences," she said.

In the new study, which used high-resolution regional climate modeling to predict the impact of increased melting and water runoff on ice shelf stability, researchers say that limiting temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius rather than 4 degrees Celsius would halve the area at risk and potentially avoid significant sea level rise.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded in a landmark report that we only have until 2030 to drastically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and prevent the planet from reaching the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Global net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach "net zero" around 2050 in order to keep the warming around 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The findings highlight the importance of limiting global temperature increases as set out in the Paris Agreement if we are to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, including sea level rise," Gilbert added.

In the Paris accord, 197 countries agreed to the goal of holding global temperatures "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But we are on track for a world that is 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer by the end of the century.

Gilbert told CNN that increased temperatures means melting occurs more frequently, and more intensely.

Researchers identified four ice shelves that would be threatened by a warmer climate: The Larsen C, Shackleton, Pine Island and Wilkins ice shelves, which are vulnerable due to their geography, and the runoff predicted in those areas.

Larsen C is the largest remaining ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula, and the Pine Island glacier has received a lot of attention in recent years because it has been melting rapidly in response to climate change, Gilbert said.

If these ice shelves all collapsed, which is not guaranteed, the glaciers they currently restrain would flow into the ocean, contributing to sea level rise -- potentially by tens of centimeters, she explained.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain, Snow, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CCTV shows the moment a railroad worker snatched a child from the path of a train

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 67

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

weather explainer

Image

mural painting

Image

house fire contained

Image

sullivan co drug arrest

Image

stand against suicide

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

12 points revitalization

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1302134

Reported Deaths: 23955
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5216949824
DuPage863971250
Will71790963
Lake64542965
Kane55578753
Winnebago31102458
Madison29848514
St. Clair27154502
McHenry26999278
Peoria21262280
Champaign19759137
Sangamon17755230
McLean16890169
Tazewell15925256
Rock Island14262303
Kankakee13502196
Kendall1231890
LaSalle11755232
Macon10234190
DeKalb9287118
Vermilion9061127
Adams8195117
Williamson7208126
Whiteside6860163
Boone638171
Ogle576278
Clinton570290
Grundy560971
Coles552794
Knox5317137
Jackson485163
Henry470863
Effingham468071
Macoupin459381
Livingston458983
Stephenson451980
Marion4408115
Woodford439862
Franklin433070
Monroe431290
Jefferson4158119
Randolph409184
Lee396751
Morgan376479
Montgomery364273
Logan363756
Fulton362950
Bureau353781
Christian351172
Fayette313554
Perry312959
Iroquois290464
Jersey262449
McDonough259043
Douglas254435
Saline250253
Lawrence239125
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond197624
Cass194824
Pike176751
Jo Daviess176324
Clark175932
Warren173646
Wayne173151
Hancock172730
Richland171340
Carroll171136
Ford170046
Edgar166439
White166426
Washington162725
Moultrie156926
Clay147343
Greene142332
Mason141841
Piatt141714
Johnson139114
De Witt138823
Mercer135333
Wabash134112
Massac131139
Cumberland128119
Menard118612
Jasper114317
Marshall98817
Hamilton82315
Schuyler7015
Brown6886
Pulaski6807
Stark60823
Edwards55312
Henderson52114
Calhoun5092
Scott4671
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4453
Hardin36612
Pope3053
Out of IL20
Unassigned02292

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 708067

Reported Deaths: 13224
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion964881721
Lake51704945
Allen39185672
Hamilton34497405
St. Joseph34075540
Elkhart27306432
Vanderburgh22077394
Tippecanoe21818212
Porter17940299
Johnson17526374
Hendricks16803310
Clark12688190
Madison12350337
Vigo12211244
Monroe11462166
LaPorte11140204
Delaware10356184
Howard9662211
Kosciusko9127114
Hancock7979139
Bartholomew7888155
Warrick7684155
Floyd7560176
Wayne6899198
Grant6842171
Boone6552100
Morgan6395138
Dubois6084117
Marshall5783108
Dearborn570076
Cass5684102
Henry5577100
Noble542483
Jackson493269
Shelby479095
Lawrence4342118
Gibson428789
Harrison428170
Clinton419053
Montgomery417986
DeKalb410984
Whitley379639
Huntington379480
Miami372565
Knox366389
Steuben365257
Putnam352660
Jasper350546
Wabash347778
Adams337952
Ripley334668
Jefferson313180
White308354
Daviess289299
Wells286381
Decatur278992
Fayette277162
Greene270685
Posey268833
Scott261153
Clay253444
LaGrange253070
Randolph235680
Washington230931
Spencer227931
Jennings224747
Fountain208745
Sullivan207842
Starke204352
Owen192256
Fulton191739
Jay186129
Carroll185820
Perry180336
Orange177853
Rush170724
Vermillion166043
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144616
Blackford133831
Pike130334
Pulaski113645
Newton103934
Brown100140
Crawford97614
Benton97113
Martin82815
Warren79615
Switzerland7698
Union69910
Ohio55811
Unassigned0409